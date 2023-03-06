Advanced search
    FOXT   GB00BCKFY513

FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
03:25:15 2023-03-06
40.84 GBX   +2.10%
04:06aSluggish open ahead of US Fed testimony this week
AN
03:26aFoxtons buys Atkinson McLeod to bolster lettings business
AN
03:18aFoxtons to Buy Estate Agent Atkinson McLeod in GBP7.4 Million Deal
MT
Foxtons buys Atkinson McLeod to bolster lettings business

03/06/2023 | 03:26am EST
Foxtons Group PLC - London-based estate agent - Confirms the acquisition of Atkinson McLeod for GBP7.4 million, to be funded from existing cash reserves. Atkinson McLeod is an estate agent operating in central and east London with four branches, bringing in around 90% of its revenue from around 1,100 tenancies. The acquisition is part of Foxton's strategy to acquire lettings businesses "that deliver an attractive return on invested capital, enhance earnings and improve the resilience of the group's earnings", as well as strengthening its lettings brand. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings this year, it says. Atkinson McLeod booked operating profit of GBP900,000 on revenue of GBP3.1 million in the financial year that ended March 31, 2022. Foxtons reports its own 2022 earnings on Tuesday. Monday's announcement confirms a report by Sky News on Sunday.

Current stock price: 40.77 pence, up 1.9%

12-month change: up 30%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 140 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 8,20 M 9,82 M 9,82 M
Net cash 2022 12,4 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 122 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Technical analysis trends FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,00 GBX
Average target price 60,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Managers and Directors
Guy Gittins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Hough Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Chairman
Sheena Mackay Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James Giles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC34.68%146
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.64%26 755
VONOVIA SE4.18%19 352
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE9.78%9 185
VINGROUP-2.04%8 249
VINHOMES-14.69%7 522