    FOXT   GB00BCKFY513

FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 11:35:13 am EDT
36.25 GBX   -2.03%
04:18pFoxtons replaces CEO amid rising pressure from activist investors - Sky News
RE
05/27Foxtons goes on £10.5m spree as it snaps up two London estate agents
AQ
05/26Foxtons Buys Two British Estate Agencies in $13 Million Deal
MT
Foxtons replaces CEO amid rising pressure from activist investors - Sky News

05/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
(Reuters) - London-based real estate agent Foxtons Group has decided to appoint rival Chestertons' CEO Guy Gittins as its new CEO, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Gittins will take over from Nic Budden in the face of rising pressure from activist shareholders to sell the company, the newspaper reported https://news.sky.com/story/foxtons-gazumps-london-rival-chestertons-with-raid-on-ceo-gittins-12623917.

In March 2022, Converium Capital, a Montreal-based investment fund that has about a 2% stake in Foxtons, had sent a letter to the board urging it to begin a formal sale process.

Chestertons' appointment is the second big move in the company's top-level management this year after CFO Chris Hough succeeded Richard Harris in April.

Gittins announced his last working day at Chestertons on Saturday in a LinkedIn post https://www.linkedin.com/posts/guygittins_teamchestertons-activity-6936663918152986624-PTvj?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web. He had been at the company for about a decade, including fours years as CEO.

Foxtons and Chestertons did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 6,90 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
Net cash 2022 23,5 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 115 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Budden Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Chris Hough Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Chairman
Sheena Mackay Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James Giles Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC-8.61%144
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.20%30 566
VONOVIA SE-26.66%29 595
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.00%13 059
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.98%12 453
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.15%10 827