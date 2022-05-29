Foxtons replaces CEO amid rising pressure from activist investors - Sky News

Gittins will take over from Nic Budden in the face of rising pressure from activist shareholders to sell the company, the newspaper reported https://news.sky.com/story/foxtons-gazumps-london-rival-chestertons-with-raid-on-ceo-gittins-12623917.

In March 2022, Converium Capital, a Montreal-based investment fund that has about a 2% stake in Foxtons, had sent a letter to the board urging it to begin a formal sale process.

Chestertons' appointment is the second big move in the company's top-level management this year after CFO Chris Hough succeeded Richard Harris in April.

Gittins announced his last working day at Chestertons on Saturday in a LinkedIn post https://www.linkedin.com/posts/guygittins_teamchestertons-activity-6936663918152986624-PTvj?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web. He had been at the company for about a decade, including fours years as CEO.

Foxtons and Chestertons did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside of business hours.

