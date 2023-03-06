Foxtons to announce acquisition of London's Atkinson McLeod

(Alliance News) - Foxtons Group PLC is set to announce the acquisition of a London-based rival real estate agency, according to Sky News on Sunday.

The real estate group will announce the acquisition of Atkinson McLeod on Monday, Sky reports. The deal is understood to be valued below GBP10 million.

Atkinson McLeod was founded in 2022 by Giles Anderson and Dan McLeod, and has multiple offices in London.

https://news.sky.com/story/foxtons-swoops-for-atkinson-mcleod-in-latest-lettings-deal-12826869

Shares in Foxtons had closed up 0.9% at 40.00 pence each in London on Friday.

Last May, Foxtons announced the acquisition of estate agents Stones Residential and Gordon & Co for a total of GBP10.6 million.

The deals were part of the expansion of its letting business.

Foxtons will announce its annual results on Tuesday.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.