Friday Fun Fact: a powerful grand opening



14th October 2022

Battersea Power Station was revolutionary - the first of its kind, and the largest power station in the UK with a 42 acre site (over 8 million sq ft or roughly 29 football pitches). It's also one of the largest brick buildings in the world. The station's towering chimneys were so high that RAF pilots in WWII were able to use the plumes of white vapour to guide them home. When operational, the Battersea Power Station supplied a fifth of London's electricity.

The glamorous Art Deco interiors were designed by Sir Giles Scott, famed architect of the Waterloo Bridge, the Tate Modern and London's iconic red telephone boxes. The renovation design is by Rafael Viñoly, known by Londoners for his work on 20 Fenchurch Street (or the "Walkie-Talkie" to some).

Work began in 2012 to redevelop the whole Battersea Power Station site, creating an entire neighbourhood with homes, shopping, cafes and restaurants, cinemas and even a venue.

It is exciting to see this Grade II listed London building get put to great use once again. Battersea has been rising in popularity over recent years, as projects like this make it such an inviting place for young families and young professionals to live. There is so much to see and do here. If you haven't seen the area around the Battersea Power Station, you should come and check it out.

