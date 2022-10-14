Advanced search
Friday Fun Fact: a powerful grand opening

10/14/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
14th October 2022

The Battersea Power Station, the upside-down table to some, the cover of Pink Floyd's album (Animals) to others, and the "Temple of Power" to tabloids in the 1930s, is re-opening today. Here's some history on this London monument. We've starred the Battersea Power Station on Google My Maps. The literal powerhouse behind London

Battersea Power Station was revolutionary - the first of its kind, and the largest power station in the UK with a 42 acre site (over 8 million sq ft or roughly 29 football pitches). It's also one of the largest brick buildings in the world. The station's towering chimneys were so high that RAF pilots in WWII were able to use the plumes of white vapour to guide them home. When operational, the Battersea Power Station supplied a fifth of London's electricity.

The glamorous Art Deco interiors were designed by Sir Giles Scott, famed architect of the Waterloo Bridge, the Tate Modern and London's iconic red telephone boxes. The renovation design is by Rafael Viñoly, known by Londoners for his work on 20 Fenchurch Street (or the "Walkie-Talkie" to some).

Energising the neighbourhood

Work began in 2012 to redevelop the whole Battersea Power Station site, creating an entire neighbourhood with homes, shopping, cafes and restaurants, cinemas and even a venue.

It is exciting to see this Grade II listed London building get put to great use once again. Battersea has been rising in popularity over recent years, as projects like this make it such an inviting place for young families and young professionals to live. There is so much to see and do here. If you haven't seen the area around the Battersea Power Station, you should come and check it out.

See property for sale around Battersea Power Station - including a few homes at the station!

View all articles or sign up for our monthly newsletter

Area guideFoxtons newsLifestyle

Disclaimer

Foxtons Group plc published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 19:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 132 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 5,60 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net cash 2022 12,7 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 88,6 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,80 GBX
Average target price 67,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 142%
Managers and Directors
Guy Gittins Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hough Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Chairman
Sheena Mackay Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James Giles Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC-29.62%98
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.87%25 902
VONOVIA SE-60.90%14 738
VINHOMES-36.71%9 530
VINGROUP-37.22%9 289
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-53.56%6 657