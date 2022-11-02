IN BRIEF: Foxtons launches new GBP3 million share buyback

Foxtons Group PLC - London-based estate agency - Instructs Numis Securities Ltd to conduct a new share buyback worth up to GBP3 million to return excess cash to shareholders. Foxtons says it already has returned GBP3 million in the year to date, while deploying a further GBP8.7 million in cash toward acquisitions in the lettings sector. It bought two estate agencies, Gordon & Co and Stones Residential, back in May.

Current stock price: 31.22 pence, up 4.1% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 32%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.