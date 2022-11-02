Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foxtons Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXT   GB00BCKFY513

FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:27 2022-11-02 am EDT
31.22 GBX   +4.07%
10:37aIN BRIEF: Foxtons launches new GBP3 million share buyback
AN
10/31SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Gore Street Energy Storage buys project
AN
10/28Rise in lettings boosts Foxtons shares despite pressure on housing market
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Foxtons launches new GBP3 million share buyback

11/02/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Foxtons Group PLC - London-based estate agency - Instructs Numis Securities Ltd to conduct a new share buyback worth up to GBP3 million to return excess cash to shareholders. Foxtons says it already has returned GBP3 million in the year to date, while deploying a further GBP8.7 million in cash toward acquisitions in the lettings sector. It bought two estate agencies, Gordon & Co and Stones Residential, back in May.

Current stock price: 31.22 pence, up 4.1% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 32%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXTONS GROUP PLC 4.07% 31.22 Delayed Quote.-24.05%
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC -0.43% 184.2 Delayed Quote.-45.91%
