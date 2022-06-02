FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition : Audited Balance Sheet as of January 22, 2021 (as restated) - Form 8-K/A 06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Exhibit 99.1 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet as of January 22, 2021 (as restated) F-3 Notes to Financial Statement (as restated) F-4 F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Stockholders and the Board of Directors of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of January 22, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of January 22, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the January 22, 2021 financial statement has been restated to correct certain misstatement. Going Concern The accompanying financial statement has been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statement, if the Company is unable to raise additional funds to alleviate liquidity needs and complete a business combination by July 22, 2022 then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. The liquidity condition and date for mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, New York January 28, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Notes 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 10, as to which the date is June 2, 2022. F-2 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. BALANCE SHEET January 22, 2021 (As Restated - See Note 2) Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 554,130 Prepaid expenses 525,311 Total Current Assets 1,079,441 Cash held in Trust Account 58,075,000 Total Assets $ 59,154,441 Liabilities, Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Deficit: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 429,547 Accrued expenses 70,000 Franchise tax payable 11,170 Note payable - related party 40,510 Total Current Liabilities 551,227 Deferred underwriting commissions 2,012,500 Derivative warrant liabilities 4,589,000 Total Liabilities 7,152,727 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 5,750,000 shares issued and outstanding at $10.10 per share redemption value 58,075,000 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000 non-redeemable shares issued and outstanding 5 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 1,437,500 shares issued and outstanding 144 Accumulated deficit (6,073,435 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (6,073,286 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Deficit $ 59,154,441 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 1 - Description of Organization and Business Operations FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on September 17, 2020, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. As of January 22, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from September 17, 2020 (inception) through January 22, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering") described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 19, 2021. On January 22, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 5,750,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), including 750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the "Over-Allotment Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $57.5 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $4.2 million, of which approximately $2.0 million was for deferred underwriting commissions (Note 3 and Note 6). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 2,800,000 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant to the Sponsor, generating proceeds of $2.8 million (Note 5). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, approximately $58.1 million ($10.10 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement was placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and will be invested only in U.S. government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-business combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. F-4 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company will provide the holders (the "Public Stockholders") of the Public Shares with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then held in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.10 per Public Share). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). These Public Shares were recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity at the completion of the Initial Public Offering in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. The Company will not redeem the Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Initial Stockholders (as defined below) agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Stockholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), are restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors (the "Initial Stockholders") agreed not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or January 22, 2023, (or up to 18 months from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, or July 22, 2023, if the Company extends the period of time to consummate a Business Combination) (the "Combination Period"), or with respect to any other material provisions relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. Effective as of January 14, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved an extension of the Combination Period from January 22, 2022 to April 22, 2022. Thereafter, effective as of April 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a further extension of the Combination Period from April 22, 2022 to July 22, 2022. Pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the trust agreement between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, in order for the time available for the Company to consummate the initial Business Combination to be extended, the Sponsor or its affiliates or designees, deposited into the Trust Account $143,750 ($0.025 per unit), on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for each of the available three month extensions, providing a total possible Business Combination period of 18 months at a total payment value of $287,500 ($0.025 per unit) (the "Extension Loans"). Such payments were made in the form of non-interest-bearing loans. If the Company completes its initial Business Combination, the Company will, at the option of the Sponsor, repay the Extension Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company or convert a portion or all of the total loan amount into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination, the Company will repay such loans only from funds held outside of the Trust Account. Furthermore, the letter agreement with the Initial Stockholders contains a provision pursuant to which the Sponsor agreed to waive its right to be repaid for such loans to the extent there is insufficient funds held outside of the Trust Account in the event that the Company does not complete a Business Combination. The Sponsor and its affiliates or designees are not obligated to fund the Trust Account to extend the time for the Company to complete the initial Business Combination. The Public Stockholders were not afforded an opportunity to vote on the extension of time to consummate an initial Business Combination from 12 months to 18 months described above or redeem their shares in connection with such extensions. There is not sufficient time before July 22, 2022 for the Company to consummate an initial business combination. Accordingly, the board of directors of the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of our stockholders to submit a proposal to shareholders to amend the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") to (i) extend the date that the Company has to consummate an initial business combination for three months, from July 22, 2022 to October 22, 2022 (the "Extended Date"), and (ii) allow the Company, without another stockholder vote, to elect to extend the date to consummate a business combination up to three months after the Extended Date, for a total of up to six months after the Original Termination Date. The Public Stockholders will be afforded an opportunity to vote on the Extension Proposal of time to consummate an initial Business Combination from 18 months to 24 months described above and to redeem their shares in connection with such Extension Proposal F-5 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes (less up to $50,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. The Initial Stockholders agreed to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Stockholders acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters agreed to waive their rights to the deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.10. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement (a "Target"), reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.10 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.10 per Public Share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or Target that executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) not will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of January 22, 2021, the Company had approximately $554,000 in cash, but does not have sufficient working capital to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. The Company's liquidity needs prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering were satisfied through the payment of $25,000 from the Sponsor to purchase Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5), and loan proceeds from the Sponsor of $42,125 under the Note (Note 5). The Company repaid $1,615 of the outstanding Note balance on January 22, 2021 and repaid the remaining amount of $40,150 in full on January 26, 2021. Subsequent from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company's liquidity has been satisfied through the net proceeds from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement held outside of the Trust Account. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 5) as may be required. F-6 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 205-40, "Presentation of Financial Statements - Going Concern," management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If the Company is unable to complete a business combination by the end of the Combination Period or July 22, 2022, then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after or July 22, 2022. Note 2 - Restatement Of Previously Filed Balance Sheet The Company concluded it should restate its previously issued balance sheet to classify all of its Class A common stock subject to redemption in temporary equity and to classify its outstanding warrants as liabilities. In connection with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company reevaluated its application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to its accounting classification of its redeemable Public Shares, issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the " IPO ") on January 22, 2021. In accordance with ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its redeemable Public Shares in permanent equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. The Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Accordingly, the accompanying restated balance sheet presents all redeemable Public Shares as temporary equity and accretion was recognized from their initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480.The Company's Class A common stock that is non-redeemable was not reclassified as remains as permanent equity. See Note 5 for a description of the 50,000 Representative Shares. Additionally, during the course of preparing the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the 5,750,000 redeemable warrants (the "Public Warrants") that were included in the units issued by the Company in its Initial Public Offering, and (ii) the 2,800,000 Private Placement Warrants that were issued to the Company's sponsor in a private placement (together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants") that closed concurrently with the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Company previously classified the Warrants in stockholders' equity. In further consideration of the guidance in FASB ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging" ("ASC 815"), the Company concluded that a provision included in the warrant agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the Warrants should be recorded as derivative liabilities/assets on the balance sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the Initial Public Offering) and at each subsequent reporting date, with changes in fair value recognized in income and losses. F-7 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT In accordance with FASB ASC Topic 340, "Other Assets and Deferred Costs," as a result of the classification of the Warrants as derivative liabilities/assets, the Company expensed a portion of the offering costs originally recorded as a reduction in equity. The portion of offering costs that was expensed was determined based on the relative fair value of the Warrants. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed balance sheet that contained the error, reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 26, 2021 (the "Post-IPO Balance Sheet"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Post-IPO Balance Sheet should be restated to present all outstanding redeemable Public Shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity, to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering, and to classify all outstanding Warrants as liabilities. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to the January 22, 2021 balance sheet that is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A. The previously presented Post-IPO Balance Sheet should no longer be relied upon. The restatement did not have any impact on the Company's cash position or cash held in the trust account established in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The following tables summarize the effect of the restatement on each financial statement line item as of the date indicated: As of January 22, 2021 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets $ 59,154,441 $ - $ 59,154,441 Total current liabilities 551,227 - 551,227 Deferred underwriting commissions 2,012,500 - 2,012,500 Derivative warrant liabilities - 4,589,000 4,589,000 Total liabilities $ 2,563,727 $ 4,589,000 $ 7,152,727 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption 51,590,709 6,484,291 58,075,000 Preferred stock - - - Class A common stock 69 (64 ) 5 Class B common stock 144 - 144 Additional paid-in capital 5,023,359 (5,023,359 ) - Accumulated deficit (23,567 ) (6,049,868 ) (6,073,435 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,000,005 $ (11,073,291 ) $ (6,073,286 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 59,154,441 $ - $ 59,154,441 Note 3 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. F-8 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage limit of $250,000. At January 22, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had no cash equivalents as of January 22, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At January 22, 2021, the Company had approximately $58.1 million in cash held in the Trust Account. F-9 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under FASB ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. U.S. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers consist of: ● Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices for identical instruments in active markets; ● Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and ● Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented as non-operating expenses in the statement of operations. Offering costs associated with the Public Shares were charged against their carrying value upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company classifies deferred underwriting commissions are non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Derivative Warrant Liabilities The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC Subtopic 815-15 "Derivatives and Hedging - Embedded Derivatives" ("ASC 815"). The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering (the "Public Warrants") and the Private Placement Warrants (as defined in Note 7) (collectively, the "Warrants") are recognized as derivative liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the carrying value of the instruments to fair value at each reporting period until they are exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the statement of operations. The fair value of the Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and Private Placement Warrants were measured at fair value using a Monte Carlo simulation model. The determination of the fair value of the warrant liability may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly. Derivative warrant liabilities are classified as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. F-10 Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including Class A common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at January 22, 2021, 5,750,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date for the security. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. Deferred tax assets were deemed immaterial as of January 22, 2021. FASB ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of January 22, 2021. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of January 22, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. Recent Accounting Pronouncements The Company's management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards if currently adopted would have a material effect on the accompanying financial statement. F-11 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 4 - Initial Public Offering On January 22, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 5,750,000 Units, including 750,000 Over-Allotment Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $57.5 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $4.2 million, of which approximately $2.0 million was for deferred underwriting commissions. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant (each, a "Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 7). Note 5 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On October 15, 2020, the Sponsor purchased 1,437,500 shares of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Founder Shares"), for an aggregate price of $25,000. The Initial Stockholders agreed to forfeit up to 187,500 Founder Shares to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering (excluding the Representative's Shares, as defined in Note 5). The underwriter exercised its over-allotment option in full on January 22, 2021; thus, these 187,500 Founder Shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. The Initial Stockholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell (i) with respect to 50% of founder shares, for a period ending on the six-month anniversary of the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination and (ii) with respect to the remaining 50% of such shares, for a period ending on the one-year anniversary of the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination, or earlier, in either case, if, subsequent to the initial Business Combination, the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Private Placement Warrants Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 2,800,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant to the Sponsor, generating proceeds of $2.8 million. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable for cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. Related Party Loans On September 30, 2020, Robb Knie, CEO, agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $150,000 pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed $42,125 under the Note. The Company repaid $1,615 of the outstanding Note balance on January 22, 2021 and repaid the remaining amount of $40,150 in full on January 26, 2021. F-12 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination or, at the lenders' discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. As of January 22, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. As discussed in Note 1, the Company may extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination up to two times, each by an additional three months (for a total of 18 months to complete a Business Combination). In order to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a Business Combination, the Sponsor or its affiliates or designees must deposit into the Trust Account $287,500 ($0.10 per Public Share), on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for each three-month extension. Any such payments would be made in the form of a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note. Such notes would either be paid upon consummation of a Business Combination, or, at the relevant insiders' discretion, converted upon consummation of a Business Combination into additional Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant. The Sponsor and its affiliates or designees are not obligated to fund the Trust Account to extend the time for the Company to complete a Business Combination. Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on the date that the Company's securities were first listed on Nasdaq through the earlier of consummation of the initial Business Combination and the Company's liquidation, the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative services. The Company's officers or directors will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. The audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, officers, directors or their affiliates and will determine which expenses and the amount of expenses that will be reimbursed. There is no cap or ceiling on the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred by such persons in connection with activities on the Company's behalf. Note 6 - Commitments and Contingencies Registration and Stockholder Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans or Extension Loans, if any, (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. The holders of these securities were entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter exercised its over-allotment option in full on January 22, 2021. F-13 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per Unit, or approximately $1.2 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters will be entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or approximately $2.0 million in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. The Company issued Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. ("Kingswood"), the Representative of the underwriters (the "Representative"), and/or its designees, 50,000 shares of Class A common stock (the "Representative's Shares") upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. Kingswood agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any such shares until the completion of the initial Business Combination. In addition, Kingswood agreed (i) to waive its redemption rights with respect to such shares in connection with the completion of the initial Business Combination and (ii) to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such shares if the Company fails to complete its initial Business Combination within the Combination Period. The Company recorded the fair value of the 50,000 Representative Shares, $500,000, charged as an offering costs to stockholders' equity. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Note 7 - Derivative Warrant Liabilities As of January 22, 2021, the Company has 5,750,000 and 2,800,000 Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants, respectively, outstanding. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act). The Company agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC and have an effective registration statement covering the shares of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those shares of the Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed. If a registration statement covering the shares of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. F-14 The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the greater of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described below will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the greater of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and ● if, and only if, the last sale price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. The Company will not redeem the warrants as described above unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is effective and a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock is available throughout the 30-day redemption period, except if the warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act. In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. Note 8 - Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. As of January 22, 2021, there were 5,750,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding subject to possible redemption. F-15 The Class A common stock subject to possible redemption reflected on the balance sheet is reconciled on the following table: Gross proceeds $ 57,500,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (3,105,000 ) Class A common stock issuance costs (3,998,225 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 7,678,225 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 58,075,000 Note 9 - Stockholders' Deficit Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. there were 5,800,000 shares of Class A common stock issued or outstanding, 5,750,000 shares of which were subject to possible redemption and are classified outside of permanent equity in the balance sheet (see Note 8). Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 2,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At January 22, 2021, there were 1,437,500 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding, of which an aggregate of up to 187,500 shares of Class B common stock are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part, so that the Initial Stockholders will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the Initial Public Offering (excluding the Representative's Shares). Holders of the Class A common stock and holders of the Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders, except as required by law. Each share of common stock will have one vote on all such matters. However, the holders of the Founder Shares have the right to elect all of the Company's directors prior to the initial Business Combination. The Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock at the closing of the initial business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, plus the total number of shares of Class A common stock issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A common stock issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any private placement-equivalent warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans or Extension Loans; provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one for one basis. F-16 FOXWAYNE ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of January 22, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Note 10 - Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of January 22, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques that the Company utilized to determine such fair value. As of January 22, 2021, there were no assets that were required to be measured on a recurring basis. Description Quoted Prices in Active Markets

(Level 1) Significant Other Observable Inputs

(Level 2) Significant Other Unobservable Inputs

(Level 3) Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities - Public Warrants $ - $ - $ 3,105,000 Derivative warrant liabilities - Private Placement Warrants $ - $ - $ 1,484,000 The estimated fair value of the Private Placement Warrants, and the Public Warrants was measured using a Monte Carlos simulation model using Level 3 inputs on January 22, 2021. Inherent in a Monte Carlo simulation model are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its warrants based on implied volatility from the Company's traded warrants and from historical volatility of select peer company's common stock that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs of the derivative warrant liabilities at the measurement date: As of

