FP Newspapers Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.14 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.6 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 3.39 million compared to net income of CAD 0.393 million a year ago.
FP Newspapers Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 04:23 pm EST
