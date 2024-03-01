FPT Corporation (FPT) has acquired the IT services company Next Advanced Communications NAC Co., Ltd. (NAC), making it FPT’s first merger & acquisition (M&A) deal in Japan. With NAC as FPT’s wholly-owned subsidiary, the company aims to double its customer base and service offerings, deepening its foothold in the Japanese market.

The strategic move aligns with FPT’s global expansion strategy and enables the Vietnamese firm to capitalize on NAC’s talent pool of nearly 300 experienced engineers and strong expertise centred on technology and business consulting, architecture design, system planning, design, development, and operation. With these additional resources, FPT aims to achieve one billion USD in revenue from the Japanese market by 2027 and have more than half of its employees in Japan as multinational employees.

With current challenges for digital transformation in Japan, including an ageing population, shortage of ICT human resources and complexity of existing systems, the acquisition of NAC reflects FPT’s commitment to accompanying Japanese businesses in digital transformation and green transformation. This also enables FPT to foster sustainable growth and competitiveness and expand its services to new industries and a wider range of customers.

"Like NAC, FPT strives to leverage technology to address a variety of customer issues, with the goal of creating a sustainable society for everyone. We aim to enhance the Japanese engineer talent pool and cooperate with local companies to help our clients maintain business continuity despite geopolitical challenges. Additionally, FPT prioritizes and fosters a multicultural work environment. I believe NAC and FPT employees will find greater success and happiness in our collaboration," said Do Van Khac, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Japan CEO.

Naoto Yamazaki, NAC Chairman, said: “Since we started NAC 13 years ago, we have achieved success as an independent company. Today, as we join the FPT family, I believe not only can we maintain our growth but also form a stronger synergy for the future. NAC and FPT will strive to accelerate our business more than ever and become a company that can contribute to society.”

Since 2014, FPT has completed multiple M&A deals in the US and Europe. In Japan, the firm recently formed a joint venture with Konica Minolta and made a strategic investment in LTS Inc. The acquisition of NAC, as FPT’s first M&A deal in Japan, highlights its focused, long-term commitment to this key market. This also generates momentum for the corporation’s future M&A activities.

FPT has nearly two decades of presence in the Japanese market with the operation of FPT Japan, one of the country’s largest foreign-invested tech firms in terms of human resources. With a workforce of 2,900 onsite employees, nearly 15,000 employees working from overseas, 16 local offices and innovation hubs, FPT Japan has provided services and solutions to over 450 clients worldwide. The company is also recognized for excellent employee benefits and workplace happiness, earning accolades such as Best Workplaces in Asia, Best Places To Work in Japan, and Best Places To Work for Women in Japan.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$2.17 billion and 70,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

About NAC Co., Ltd.

NAC Co., Ltd. was established on March 31, 2011. The company's main businesses are marketing, consulting support, system planning, and system design, development, operation, and maintenance. By providing these services, NAC aims to realize a sustainable future as a member of the FPT Group.

