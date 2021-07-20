Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. FPT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FPT : DX projects recorded VND 2,116 billion in revenue, up 19.3% YoY

07/20/2021 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the first two quarters of 2021, FPT recorded revenue of VND 16,228 billion and profit before tax of VND 2,936 billion, respectively increasing 19.2% and 20.9% compared to the same period last year. The growth rates remained at two-digit level thanks to increasing demand for technology investment and improved margin from telecom services.

To sum up, in the first half of 2021, FPT has completed almost 50% of the year revenue and profit before tax (PBT) targets.

11 projects valued over 5-million dollars each

The Technology sector (including both Domestic & Global IT services) maintained a critical role within FPT's ecosystem and accounted for 56% in revenue and 44% in PBT of the whole Corporation, respectively equal to VND 9,098 and VND 1,306 billion VND.

Thanks to the rising demand in both domestic and global markets, the total value of FPT's new technology contracts escalated by 43.9% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020, reaching VND 5,848 billion.

Total revenue for the Digital Transformation projects was VND 2,116 billion - a 19.3% rise compared to the first 6 months of 2020. The growth rate was stably high thanks to FPT's efforts in delivering new technology solutions in Low code, Cloud and Blockchain for international clients.

In the global market, the total revenue for IT services marked VND 6,683 billion, up 15% YoY, meanwhile PBT reached VND 1,061 billion, increased by 18.4% compared to last year. Revenues across all markets accelerated, especially in the US with the growth rate of 41% YoY. Additionally, the Corporation also won 11 deals with the size of more than $5 million each during the first half of 2021, a drastic increase from 02 deals during the same period of 2020.

In the domestic market, both revenue and PBT of IT services saw great expansion. Specifically, in the first 6 months, total revenue reached VND 2,415 billion - equivalent to a 40.7% rise; PBT surged by 245.1% - equivalent to a total of VND 246 billion. This was a remarkable result thanks to the focus on digital transformation for the Government and large corporations, as well as the development of Made-by-FPT products.

A significant acquisition that happened during the first 6 months was the strategic investment into Base.vn. The collaboration between FPT and Base.vn will speed up the digital transformation process of over 800,000 Vietnamese small and medium enterprises.

Improved profit margin of Telecom services

With a rise in PayTV's profit, along with the pause in capital expenditure in new facilities due to the current pandemic situation, PBT margin of Telecom services continued to improve. Accordingly, in the first half of 2021, total revenue and PBT of this business line respectively reached VND 5,847 billion and VND 1,069 billion, up 12.1% and 28.2% YoY.

Meanwhile, the surging demand for technology education has led the revenue of Education sector to rise by 53% YoY during the first half of 2021, equivalent to VND 1,362 billion.

Disclaimer

FPT Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FPT CORPORATION
04:26aFPT : DX projects recorded VND 2,116 billion in revenue, up 19.3% YoY
PU
07/12ZHEJIANG FIRSTAR PANEL TECHNOLOGY : Jiangxi Firstar Panel Technology Adopts New ..
MT
07/09FPT : Software sponsored a 1-billion dong scholarship for ...
PU
07/08FPT : Vietnam has multiple advantages in digital transformation
PU
07/02FPT : equipped Field Hospital in Thu Duc City with technology ...
PU
06/30FPT : Software Sweeps the 2021 IT World Awards®, Taking Home the Grand ...
PU
06/22FPT : Hands-on experience and creative solution for businesses in Covid-19 ...
PU
06/19FPT : employees kicked off the COVID-19 Vaccination campaign in Ho Chi ...
PU
06/11CNH Industrial names Gerrit Marx future CEO of planned business spin-off
RE
06/10FPT : Central Retail in Vietnam accelerates retail automation with akaBot
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 249 B 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net income 2021 4 371 B 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2021 5 073 B 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 76 862 B 3 335 M 3 382 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 491
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FPT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FPT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FPT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 84 700,00 VND
Average target price 80 972,46 VND
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen General Director
Phuong The Nguyen CFO & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPT CORPORATION64.81%3 352
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.18.01%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.74%151 927
SIEMENS AG7.28%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY11.11%115 527
3M COMPANY13.03%112 892