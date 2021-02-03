FPT : FUNiX Online Learning Is Officially Launched in Japan

Taking place on the afternoon of February 3, 2021, FUNiX Japan Launching Ceremony welcome the attendance of Dr. Truong Gia Binh - Chairman of FPT Corporation, Ms. Chu Thi Thanh Ha - Chairwoman of FPT Software, Mr. Tran Dang Hoa - CEO of FPT Software, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Nam - Founder of FUNiX, Mr. Nguyen Viet Vuong - Director of FPT Japan as well as FUNiX's business and university partners in Vietnam and Japan.

According to Mr. Hoang Van Cuong - Director of FUNiX Japan, the organization plans to enroll 500 students in 2021, 1000 learners in 2022 and 2000 learners in 2023. FUNiX's main training programs in Japan are Language of the future (training in popular programming languages like Python, Java, C ++, etc.) and trending technologies such as IoT, Automotive, Machine learning, Blockchain, and Data Science.

'FUNiX Japan 's main audience is school and university students as well as employees of companies in Japan. Through FUNiX's flexibly designed programs and courses, students have the opportunity to improve their knowledge of technology. FUNiX Japan also contributes to human resource training, meeting the real needs of businesses in Japan'- Mr. Hoang Van Cuong said.

During the Launching Ceremony, FUNiX Japan announced the collaboration with Gunma University and GTI Consortium. The cooperation paves the way for FUNiX's intensive cooperation on future training and training exchange with universities in Japan, and contributes to FUNiX's position in the university system at Japan; especially to increase job opportunities for students through networks connected with large enterprises.

Professor Tsuda Daisuke, Vice Director of Global Education Center, Shinshu University shared at the event: 'I would like FUNiX to incorporate excellent content that is in high demand. I am confident that the mentoring system will work effectively as well. As a further expectation, I would like FUNiX to provide a novel system that goes beyond individual learning, supports students' active learning, and fosters human relationships which tends to be insufficient in online learning.'

Prior to the official launch, in January 2021, FUNiX Japan welcomed the first cohort of Japanese students to join the Data Science course. FUNiX Japan graduates will receive the same benefits as FUNiX students. Regarding job recruitment, learners have the opportunity to be considered for positions in partner companies of FUNiX. As for networking opportunities, learners can join FUNiX alumni network for access to new technology knowledge and job opportunities. In terms of degrees, learners can transfer academic credits at partner universities of FUNiX.

According to Dr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, in a society that values self-learning and focuses on training skills needed for Industry 4.0 like Japan, FUNiX has great advantages to scale up thanks to reasonable costs, an international environment and support for learners' self-responsibility.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam - Founder FUNiX shared: 'After 5 years, we have more than 10,000 students. We believe that it is time, along with FPT Japan, to introduce this new way of learning in Japan. With nearly 20 years working with Japanese customers, I believe that young Japanese will get acquainted very quickly. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Today is our first step.'

Speaking highly of the launch of FUNiX Japan, Dr. Truong Gia Binh - Chairman of FPT Corporation believes that FUNiX can make contributions to Japan, such as alleviating the human resources shortage in the IT industry, particularly in fields like big data, cloud computing, IoT, Blockchain, AI, API, etc. In addition, FUNiX can also contribute to digital transformation, particularly to people transformation via the FUNiX Way.

'During the visit of Prime Minister Suga to Vietnam, we stated our commitment to the Prime Minister of Vietnam that we would contribute to the digital transformation. FUNiX Japan is one of the steps to contribute to digital information by education. I hope that students, teachers, university partners and businesses will support FUNiX Japan in making this happen' - Mr. Binh emphasized in his speech.

Launched in 2015, FUNiX is an online programming training platform that focuses on software development training. Students learn online the FUNiX Way, whereby learning content is selected from top universities' MOOC resources in combination with practical projects. Along their learning experience, students are mentored by experts in the IT industry and supported by student success advisors (i.e., Hannah).

After 5 years of operation, FUNiX now has more than 10,000 online students from all over Vietnam and other countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and a network of over 4,000 mentors who are IT professionals and experts.