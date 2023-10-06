FPT Corporation (FPT), a global technology firm headquartered in Vietnam, announced its role as the host sponsor for the 19th Maintenance Cost Conference (MCC) & 2nd MRO Smart Hub User Forum on October 4-5 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

FPT Chairman delivered opening remarks at the IATA MCC & MRO Smart Hub User Forum (Photo: Business Wire)

The MCC & MRO Smart Hub User Forum is an annual event of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – a trade association representing about 300 airlines in 120 countries. This year’s event brought together industry leaders such as Delta Air Lines, Boeing, Airbus, Safran, and Vietnam Airlines, among others. Its focused topics included current trends and status of the airline industry, maintenance cost and efficiency, sustainability, supply chain disruption, and the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market.

For the first time, the MCC & MRO Smart Hub User Forum is hosted by a technology corporation. With more than 200 highly-skilled aviation data engineers and over 12 years of experience in assisting digital transformation for the aviation and aerospace industries, FPT is well-positioned to join hands with other participants in addressing the challenges and opportunities of the industry.

FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh, in his welcome remarks, linked to the company’s partnerships with Airbus and EASA, which leverage its expertise in digitization, blockchain and data analytics to promote safety standards and competitive edges for airlines. He also emphasised recent developments in Vietnam, including the upgraded partnership with the US, signalling a new chapter of innovation for the country.

“You are here at the very beginning of a new Vietnam as a digital destination,” he said. "FPT has been providing digital solutions for several aviation giants around the world, and we want to continue collaborating with you to make the airline industry grow faster and operate more efficiently and safely.”

Representing FPT’s subsidiary FPT Software, VP & Managing Director of Digital Transformation Division Frank Bignone and Digital Transformation and Aviation Specialist Inigo Arsuaga Espoz participated in presentation and panel discussions across two days of the event. Throughout the working sessions, digital transformation has been highlighted as the determining factor for companies in the aviation industry to stay competitive and improve operational efficiency while upholding safety and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities.

“The IATA Maintenance Cost Conference (MCC) is the industry forum for discussing the current and future challenges and opportunities facing the sector. We’re pleased to work with FPT Corporation to bring the MCC and MRO Smart Hub User Forum to this exciting market,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security.

The 19th Maintenance Cost Conference & 2nd MRO Smart Hub User Forum took place at FPT’s headquarters FPT Tower and Hola Park campus of FPT Software.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2022, FPT recorded total revenue of US$1.87 billion and 60,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

