FPT Introduces Digital Conglomerate 5.0 Strategy on Building a Happier Future

FPT Corporation (FPT) announced its business directions for 2023 onwards at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The company highlighted a strategy to build a happier future through technological innovations.

The strategy, titled Digital Conglomerate 5.0, aims at creating a happier future for people, success for organizations and prosperity for the nation. To achieve this ambition, FPT plans to have a workforce of one million by 2035, dedicated to accelerating its domestic and global digital transformation efforts and utilizing in-depth knowledge and insights across different industries and geographical markets. The best, most true-to-life products, services and experiences will be delivered through a digital conglomerate backed by AI-enabled solutions and integrated, interconnected data across the FPT ecosystem and network of partners. These allow any end-user to be fully identified, served at any touchpoint, and conveniently communicated through various channels.

“At the 35th year of development, FPT will seize the unprecedented opportunity to be the pioneer in the global scene of digital transformation,” said FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh.

“Digital transformation used to focus on automating enterprise operations. Now, we are taking it to the next level by optimizing the entire ecosystem and automating touchpoints between citizens, authorities, and businesses. FPT will lead the way in building a happier future for millions of end customers,” he added.

Despite the anticipated slowing growth of the global economy, FPT also announced its prospect increase of 18.8 percent in revenue and 18.2 percent in profit before tax in 2023 as it supports a larger and more diverse client base worldwide. FPT’s subsidiary, FPT Software – a globally leading technology and IT services provider - contributes greatly to this sustainable growth.

With strengths in speed and scalability, FPT Software is accelerating its growth as one of the world’s contenders in digital transformation, as well as creating more values for customers and partners worldwide. Following this direction, the company has been investing in developing new products, platforms, and solutions based on core technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Cloud, Big Data, Hyperautomation, IoT and more, while expanding its global presence. FPT Software recently completed an M&A deal with Intertec to further strengthen its delivery capabilities in the Americas.

