Official press release from FPT CORPORATION

Global IT services provider FPT today announced that it has joined the SAP® Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative, established by SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) to expand the capabilities and reach of established partners in the APJ region that are on a rapid growth trajectory. Through the RSSP initiative, SAP will provide eligible partners with strategic support, which may include coordinated industry-aligned solutions, a joint go-to-market strategy, and access to SAP regional and market unit industry expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120391277/en/

FPT and SAP's strategic partnership signing ceremony was attended by FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh, SAP Asia Pacific and Japan President Paul Marriott, RWE AG CIO Edgar Aschenbrenner, and other senior executives. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RSSP initiative will enable FPT to scale its SAP practice more rapidly across the APJ region and work more closely with SAP to drive joint customer success. Unlike SAP's existing Global Strategic Services Partner (GSSP) programme, which includes a select group of the company's most strategic global consulting, infrastructure, and technology partners, the RSSP initiative is designed to facilitate collaboration within partner organisations based in the region that demonstrate capabilities and capacity requirements specific to the needs of APJ customers.

FPT's SAP implementation and maintenance services are built on a strong foundation of a vast pool of certified and experienced SAP resources and well-established project management frameworks, with over 900 certifications and a dedicated team of SAP consultants.

"At FPT, we are passionate about building a happier future for individuals, fostering success for organizations, and prosperity for nations. The 20 years of partnership between SAP and FPT has been a journey of happiness, because we shared a purpose – the purpose to enable enterprises in Vietnam and worldwide to manage their resources with efficiency, with transformation and with growth and expansion," said Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Chairman.

"We have fostered collaborations with many world-class leaders to enable successful digital transformation for our customers. This collaboration with SAP allows us to leverage their industry expertise and resources to offer enhanced SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration service and managed service to meet the growing needs of our customers in the Asia Pacific Japan region," said Pham Minh Tuan, Chief Executive Officer, FPT Software.

"SAP has a vibrant and fast-growing partner ecosystem in the region. Many of our APJ-based partners have thousands of SAP-certified consultants worldwide and deliver hundreds of SAP-related projects every year. We have a unique opportunity to do more with our regional partners and drive more innovation and value for our customers," said Utkarsh Maheshwari, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

"We welcome and congratulate FPT Corporation on joining the SAP Regional Strategic Services Partner initiative,” he added.

To qualify for the SAP RSSP initiative, candidate partners must meet or exceed a defined set of SAP criteria, including geographic presence, vertical industry competencies, and alignment on a common sustainability strategy.

FPT's collaboration with SAP dates to 2003, with many successful joint digital transformation projects across various sectors, including Manufacturing, BFSI and Energy. Prior to joining the RSSP initiative, FPT received multiple awards from SAP over the years, including SAP Partner of the Year for Vietnam, Outstanding Performance in Midmarket Partner of the Year, and Best RISE Partner of the Year, which was recently announced at SAP Partner Success Summit in April 2023.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2022, FPT recorded total revenue of US$1.87 billion and 60,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120391277/en/