Global tech corporation FPT affirms its position as a world-class technology enabler for complex business challenges and opportunities with long-term goals defined for 2024 onwards. FPT aims to achieve USD 5 billion in revenue from global IT services in 2030 and reach billion-dollar milestones from a single market, a single vertical industry, and a single contract.

FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT CEO Nguyen Van Khoa, FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan

On track with this direction, FPT recently became the first Vietnam-headquartered tech firm to surpass one billion USD in revenue from global IT services in 2023. The company embarked on the global expansion journey with the establishment of its subsidiary FPT Software in 1999. Since then, FPT has evolved from developing simple applications to implementing core IT services for its clients; transitioned from a services provider to a comprehensive solution provider; and progressed to higher stages in the technology value chain, with digital transformation and legacy modernization included in its offerings. To achieve its future goals, FPT will leverage its strengths in technical expertise and industry know-how, skilled IT talents, and the growing prominence of its home country Vietnam.

"In the past, FPT had to proactively seek partnerships, but now many big corporations are heading to Vietnam and FPT. Vietnam is rising as a new destination for global businesses. As Vietnam’s pioneering IT firm, we want to reach new heights in the semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence (AI). The future of Vietnam and the world will revolve around semiconductors and AI,” said FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh.

"At FPT Software, we believe that world-class stature is built from world-class people. Over the past 25 years, we have strengthened the company's foundation by fostering a one-team spirit, a lifelong learning culture, and a happy working environment. Moving forward, we will continue promoting the development of technology, creativity, domain expertise, and embrace culture and diversity for our workforce of 30,000 talented individuals to keep up with growing market demand and global standards," said FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha.

"Entering the new era as a world-class company, FPT Software is well-positioned to accompany our clients in projects worth millions or billions of dollars. We are committed to developing our high quality global IT workforce to better serve businesses in high-growth fields such as automotive, healthcare, insurance, supply chain, finance, and utilities. We will also embed AI into all services and solutions to enhance agility, productivity, quality and accelerate delivery time for our clients worldwide,” said FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan.

With a track record of success and extensive experience gained over the years, FPT has established itself as a trusted partner to drive advancements in fast-growing fields. In 2023, FPT is one of three companies in Southeast Asia to join SAP’s Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. With over 10 years of experience in automotive software, FPT has built a strong team of over 4,000 engineers and experts for this domain, serving more than 150 clients, including renowned global brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Volvo, VinFast, Ford, Yazaki, LG, Panasonic, NXP. In December 2023, the subsidiary FPT Automotive was officially launched in the United States, after maintaining a growth rate of 40% in recent years as a unit under FPT Software, contributing significantly to its achievement of one billion USD in revenue from the global IT services segment.

About FPT Corporation and FPT Software

FPT Corporation is a global technology corporation and a leader in consulting, providing, and deploying technology and telecommunications services and solutions.

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

