FPT : Smart Cloud Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

24 September 2021 - FPT Smart Cloud Ltd announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that FPT Smart Cloud offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

Mr. Le Hong Viet, CEO, FPT Smart Cloud, said: "FPT Cloud's strategy is to develop a new generation of Cloud Computing platform, built on international-standard technologies and advanced Data Center systems, to bring the best technology solutions that satisfy even requirements on system architecture and information security for businesses, thereby supporting digital transformation journey efectively. VMware Cloud Verified certification is an important milestone that demonstrates the global standard that FPT Cloud has achieved. FPT Cloud and VMware will continue the strategic partnership with the goal to bring the most advanced technology solutions to Vietnam market.

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Vijoo Chacko, VMware Cloud Provider Program Leader, APJ, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting FPT Smart Cloud as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,500 cloud providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

About FPT Smart Cloud

FPT Smart Cloud - a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing (Cloud) solutions in Vietnam. FPT Smart Cloud was established with a mission to offer best-in-class AI & Cloud platforms, creating a breakthrough in business operations. FPT Smart Cloud strives to be a pioneer in AI and Cloud with state-of-the-art technology, diverse product ecosystem, and global connectivity. Products and services within the FPT Smart Cloud ecosystem: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Artificial Intelligence (AI).

FPT Cloud is the next Cloud generation, built on the virtualization platforms VMware and OpenStack and initiated on advanced Data Center by FPT, with an aim to provide diverse products, solutions, utilities and fulfill all customer demands. FPT Cloud is a trusted partner of 100+ large enterprises of different industries such as financial services, retail, e-commerce, manufacture, transportation, education, and government and 10,000+regular users.