Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. FPT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FPT : Smart Cloud Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

09/27/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 September 2021 - FPT Smart Cloud Ltd announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that FPT Smart Cloud offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

Mr. Le Hong Viet, CEO, FPT Smart Cloud, said: "FPT Cloud's strategy is to develop a new generation of Cloud Computing platform, built on international-standard technologies and advanced Data Center systems, to bring the best technology solutions that satisfy even requirements on system architecture and information security for businesses, thereby supporting digital transformation journey efectively. VMware Cloud Verified certification is an important milestone that demonstrates the global standard that FPT Cloud has achieved. FPT Cloud and VMware will continue the strategic partnership with the goal to bring the most advanced technology solutions to Vietnam market.

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Vijoo Chacko, VMware Cloud Provider Program Leader, APJ, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting FPT Smart Cloud as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,500 cloud providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

About FPT Smart Cloud

FPT Smart Cloud - a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing (Cloud) solutions in Vietnam. FPT Smart Cloud was established with a mission to offer best-in-class AI & Cloud platforms, creating a breakthrough in business operations. FPT Smart Cloud strives to be a pioneer in AI and Cloud with state-of-the-art technology, diverse product ecosystem, and global connectivity. Products and services within the FPT Smart Cloud ecosystem: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Artificial Intelligence (AI).

FPT Cloud is the next Cloud generation, built on the virtualization platforms VMware and OpenStack and initiated on advanced Data Center by FPT, with an aim to provide diverse products, solutions, utilities and fulfill all customer demands. FPT Cloud is a trusted partner of 100+ large enterprises of different industries such as financial services, retail, e-commerce, manufacture, transportation, education, and government and 10,000+regular users.

Disclaimer

FPT Corporation published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FPT CORPORATION
02:52aFPT : Smart Cloud Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status
PU
09/23FPT : Teams up with Digital Leader Halliburton to Accelerate Transformation in Oil & Gas I..
BU
09/17FPT : to establish school for 1,000 Covid-19 orphans
PU
09/16FPT : Petrolimex enables digitized management of invoices
PU
09/16FPT : PT IS delivers Vietnam Electricity solutions for building ...
PU
09/15Iveco charts future after CNH with Nikola electric truck deal
RE
09/15Iveco charts future after CNH with Nikola electric truck deal
RE
09/15FPT SOFTWARE : Cox Automotive Accelerates Delivery Through Strategic Sourcing
BU
09/14FRANCESCO TANZI : CNH Industrial names Francesco Tanzi CFO of new Iveco Group
RE
09/09FPT : and McKinsey collaborate to accelerate digital transformation in ...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 411 B 1 558 M 1 558 M
Net income 2021 4 348 B 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2021 3 711 B 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 84 121 B 3 689 M 3 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 33 001
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FPT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FPT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FPT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 92 700,00 VND
Average target price 93 528,99 VND
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen General Director
Phuong The Nguyen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPT CORPORATION80.38%3 689
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.21%628 953
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.05%151 329
SIEMENS AG25.90%138 368
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.14%113 931
3M COMPANY3.58%104 757