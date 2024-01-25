Global leading technology company FPT Software recently announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, solidifying its position as a Global Managed Service Partner (MSP).

As part of the Alibaba Cloud International MSP Program, FPT Software’s Alibaba Cloud expertise is now further bolstered with customized enablement support, technical support, and training from the leading cloud provider, covering a variety of vertical solutions in both public and hybrid cloud. The two companies will explore new collaboration prospects on various innovation initiatives and specializations, focusing on cloud migration and digital analytics. The partnership also underscores FPT Software's extensive and robust tech capabilities, including consulting, migration, delivery, and cloud-managed service.

"At FPT Software, we align our strategies with world-class players to faciliate successful digital transformation for businesses of all kinds and sizes, and becoming Alibaba Cloud Global MSP is another testament to that commitment. With Alibaba Cloud's advanced cloud computing and AI technologies, this partnership empowers us to deliver even more unparalleled and scalable cloud solutions to our clients,” said FPT Software VP of Digital Transformation Frank Bignone.

FPT Software targets to have 100 Alibaba Cloud-certified resources by 2025 to facilitate the rising business demands of Alibaba Cloud in MEA and APAC. At the same time, collaborating with Alibaba Cloud on various initiatives and fostering innovation to develop new solutions and achieve specializations, especially in cloud migration and data analytics.

Alibaba Cloud is a leading global cloud service provider, currently operating 89 available zones in 30 regions worldwide. It offers customers a complete suite of cloud services, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, security, a machine learning platform, data analytics, and AI.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

