FPT Software signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JAL Information Technology (JIT), a subsidiary of JAL Infotec - an aviation technology solutions and services provider under Japan Airlines. This partnership will see both sides collaborating on the development of IT systems for aviation and non-aviation sectors, as well as exchanging human resources to enhance technical capability and expand business horizons. Besides, the two companies will leverage AI, IoT, and Cloud to create new values through the IT solutions delivered to clients.

The MOU signing ceremony between FPT Software and JAL Information Technology took place in Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

FPT Software plans to mobilize the resources in Japan and its global markets to form a specialized team dedicated to providing high-quality digital services and solutions for JIT. Both companies aim to create new service values, reduce cost and lead time for non-aviation business activities of JAL Infotec and JIT.

JAL Infotec’s Chief Executive Officer, Koyama Hideyuki, commended the long-standing partnership between FPT Software and JAL Infotec, which has been in place since 2005. Throughout this time, FPT Software has played a pivotal role in developing numerous business systems for JAL Infotec. “I am glad that FPT Software and JAL Infotec have been working together to address challenges not only for us but also for many large customers. I hope our collaboration can also strengthen the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Japan," he added.

"Our two-decade partnership is built on the unwavering trust of JAL Infotec and our dedicated efforts. This collaboration is poised for success, with FPT Software's commitment to bolstering JAL's digital transformation and advancing the business growth of both companies," said FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Japan CEO Do Van Khac.

With nearly 20 years of operating in the Japanese market, FPT Software’s subsidiary FPT Japan now stands out as one of the largest foreign technology firms in terms of workforce, with 3,500 employees across 16 local offices and innovation hubs, as well as 15,000 global employees dedicated to the Japanese market, providing world-class IT services to over 450 clients worldwide. The company is also recognized for excellent employee benefits and workplace happiness, earning accolades such as Best Workplaces in Asia, Best Places to Work in Japan, and Best Places to Work for Women in Japan.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

