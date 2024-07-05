Global IT service provider FPT Software has been recognized as a winner in three distinctive categories at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, one of the world’s premier business awards programs. This is the fourth consecutive year FPT Software’s solutions are recognized by the Globee® Awards, reflecting its commitment to innovation, excellence, and the continued development of cutting-edge solutions in the technology sector.

FPT Software’s winning trio includes:

Gold Globee® Winner for IT Solutions for Insurance: FPT Software’s Confidon

Gold Globee® Winner for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – FPT Software’s Hyperautomation

Silver Globee® Winner for Platform as a Service (PaaS) – FPT Software’s FezyFlow

Leveraging advanced AI, data analytics, and a back-end API algorithm, FPT Software’s Confidon is designed to automate and accelerate the processing of claim and underwriting requests. By minimizing risks and mitigating human efforts, Confidon empowers insurers to efficiently fulfill claim and underwriting requests, simultaneously elevating Straight Through Processing rates and reducing processing time.

FezyFlow is a comprehensive workflow solution that provides a centralized platform to manage and digitize all your business processes. As a complete business solution, FezyFlow enables organizations to achieve a remarkable 50% increase in optimization and efficiency, eliminating the need for complex coding and technical expertise while offering a user-friendly, modern platform for effortless adoption.

Hyperautomation by FPT Software is a comprehensive suite designed to empower organizations to achieve secure and effective automation across their entire operation. This comprehensive solution tackles operational challenges head-on, providing businesses with full-service support and end-to-end solutions. Additionally, FPT Software's Hyperautomation boasts competitive licensing costs, making it an accessible and cost-effective path to operational excellence.

“These solutions are among the core offerings that FPT Software has been delivering to our businesses across diverse industries. With our proven technical expertise, solid global presence, and scalable workforce, we are confident to accompany our customers in streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and achieving success on a global scale,” said Vu Tien Dat, FPT Software Chief Delivery Officer.

The 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the technology sector, honoring the most impactful advancements and contributions from organizations and individuals around the globe. This year, 1,628 judges representing a diverse array of industry experts, including executives from Meta, Amazon, Google, AT&T, Bloomberg, BCG, The Washington Post, and NVIDIA, participated in the selection process.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

