Global IT firm FPT Software has been recognized as a Disruptor in HFS Horizons: Manufacturing Intelligent Operations Services, 2024. This marks the inaugural inclusion of FPT Software in this prestigious industry assessment, demonstrating its capabilities in the manufacturing sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240324780284/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The report examines the capabilities of 12 top service providers delivering intelligent operations services tailored to the manufacturing sector. Areas of assessment include value proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Disruptor in the HFS Horizons report for the first time," said Nguyen Xuan Phong, Chief of Artificial Intelligence at FPT Software. “This acknowledgement reflects our dedication to understanding our clients' specific challenges and our commitment to constantly innovating. We strive to offer comprehensive, AI-driven services tailored to the global manufacturing landscape, utilizing the latest technologies to drive impactful transformation for our clients.”

By leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence, FPT Software AI Center has developed comprehensive solutions such as akaMES, Intelligent Inspection (I2) for manufacturers to unlock a data-driven, connected, and collaborative workforce, improve final product quality, and increase total factory capacity. Notably, I2 platform has been implemented with great success for a major automotive client in North America. Within this deployment, I2 has significantly improved car door panel quality assurance by reducing inspection time from 1-3 minutes to just 3-5 seconds per product, achieving an accuracy rate of 99%. This has led to a remarkable 70% reduction in inspection costs and effort, showcasing the transformative impact of AI in manufacturing.

FPT Software delivery capability is also demonstrated by its best shore model, which leverages the distinct advantages of on-shore, near-shore, and offshore resources. Combined with its comprehensive understanding of manufacturing operations, FPT Software can ensure seamless implementation and optimal outcomes for its clients.

FPT Software's commitment to innovation and AI, in particular, is further exemplified through recent strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Landing AI, world-renowned AI institute Mila, and AITOMATIC. These partnerships enable the company to leverage cutting-edge technologies and domain expertise, driving digital transformation initiatives across the manufacturing landscape.

Supporting manufacturing clients in the MES space since 2019, FPT Software was also listed as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240324780284/en/