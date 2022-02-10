Log in
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
FPT Software Named OutSystems Talent Partner of the Year 2021

02/10/2022 | 03:46am EST
FPT Software has recently been recognized as Talent Partner of the Year in the Asia-Pacific region by global-leading software firm OutSystems. The company has won in OutSystems’ annual award program for top-performing partners for two consecutive years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005483/en/

FPT Software has recently been named as Talent Partner of the Year in the Asia-Pacific region (Graphic: Business Wire)

FPT Software has recently been named as Talent Partner of the Year in the Asia-Pacific region (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vietnam’s leading ICT firm was acknowledged for building the largest team of developers certified on the low-code platform, currently with 542 certifications. In 2020, FPT Software was also named “Rising Star” Partner of the Year in the Asia-Pacific region for developing strong centers of excellence and delivering effective digital transformation projects for clients worldwide.

“Low-code trends will continue to be on the rise in 2022, enabling companies to accelerate their time-to-market and stay agile in disruptive times”, said Tran Dang Hoa, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer.

“FPT Software has been focusing on assembling a talented team with proven expertise to help businesses worldwide transform with the power of low-code. I’m pleased that our efforts were recognized by OutSystems and confident that our collaboration will bring greater value to the business community”, he noted.

The partnership between the two companies dates back to 2019 when FPT Software became the first Managed Services Provider of OutSystems. Since then, FPT Software has developed low-code as one of its key competencies. The company provides a comprehensive range of services from development, operations to the maintenance of software applications on low-code platform. In 2021, low-code solutions have contributed USD 25 million to FPT Software’s total revenue and this share is expected to grow double in 2022.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 22,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FPT CORPORATION
03:46aFPT Software Named OutSystems Talent Partner of the Year 2021
BU
01/25FPT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/25FPT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/12FPT SOFTWARE RECOGNIZED IN 2021 GART : Robotic Process Automation
BU
01/10Microvast to Make Electric-Bus Batteries for Iveco
DJ
2021FPT Signs MoU to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Da Nang City
MT
2021Nucleus Software-FIS Consortium to Digitize Vietcombank's Lending Processes
MT
2021FPT Software and IFA Partner to Ramp Up Blockchain-Backed Information Banking Service
BU
2021FPT Commended in HFS Report for Enterprises Eyeing Vietnam's Untapped Digital Potential
BU
2021FPT Software and Airbus Extends Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Avi..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 270 B 1 552 M 1 552 M
Net income 2021 4 278 B 188 M 188 M
Net cash 2021 4 947 B 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 82 307 B 3 622 M 3 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 37 180
Free-Float 73,5%
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen Deputy CEO
Phuong The Nguyen Chief Accountant & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPT CORPORATION-2.47%3 622
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.96%720 203
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.70%135 358
SIEMENS AG-9.51%126 675
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.06%108 943
3M COMPANY-7.88%93 577