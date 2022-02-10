FPT Software Named OutSystems Talent Partner of the Year 2021

FPT Software has recently been recognized as Talent Partner of the Year in the Asia-Pacific region by global-leading software firm OutSystems. The company has won in OutSystems’ annual award program for top-performing partners for two consecutive years.

Vietnam’s leading ICT firm was acknowledged for building the largest team of developers certified on the low-code platform, currently with 542 certifications. In 2020, FPT Software was also named “Rising Star” Partner of the Year in the Asia-Pacific region for developing strong centers of excellence and delivering effective digital transformation projects for clients worldwide.

“Low-code trends will continue to be on the rise in 2022, enabling companies to accelerate their time-to-market and stay agile in disruptive times”, said Tran Dang Hoa, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer.

“FPT Software has been focusing on assembling a talented team with proven expertise to help businesses worldwide transform with the power of low-code. I’m pleased that our efforts were recognized by OutSystems and confident that our collaboration will bring greater value to the business community”, he noted.

The partnership between the two companies dates back to 2019 when FPT Software became the first Managed Services Provider of OutSystems. Since then, FPT Software has developed low-code as one of its key competencies. The company provides a comprehensive range of services from development, operations to the maintenance of software applications on low-code platform. In 2021, low-code solutions have contributed USD 25 million to FPT Software’s total revenue and this share is expected to grow double in 2022.

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 22,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

