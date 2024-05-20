Global IT company FPT Software recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ant Digital Technologies. The partnership focuses on digital solutions for financial infrastructure and is expected to fortify FPT Software's offerings in the finance services sector across Southeast Asia.

This marks FPT Software as Ant Digital Technologies’ first IT partner headquartered in Vietnam. The two companies will join forces to introduce Ant Digital Technologies' flagship products into FPT Software’s service offerings, including the cloud-to-end mobile development platform mPaaS, AI-powered digital identity verification solution ZOLOZ eKYC, and SOFAStack, a one-stop solution for financial-grade distributed middleware.

Leveraging FPT Software's robust technical expertise, delivery capabilities, and highly skilled talent pool, this partnership also targets the IT firm to become a regional ISV partner of Ant Digital Technologies. Additionally, both sides will consider expanding collaboration regarding application maintenance, research, and development in identity security, anti-deep fake, and carbon tech across Southeast Asia, fueling the region's burgeoning digital economy with more innovative solutions.

“FPT Software has over two decades of experience helping world-leading names in BFSI with our digital solutions and services. Bringing together our industrial know-how, extensive global outreach, and Ant Digital Technologies’ solutions, we are confident to empower financial institutions with more diverse offerings and enhanced security, scalability, and time to market,” said Nguyen Khai Hoan, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President.

Derrick Loi, General Manager of International Business at Ant Digital Technologies, said: “Through our strategic partnership, FPT Software and Ant Digital Technologies will jointly innovate to empower businesses with the latest digital technologies that will unlock their full potential in the modern digital economy. Together, we will blaze new trails in RegTech, identity security, application development, and carbon tech solutions - enabling enterprises of all sizes to elevate their digital capabilities, drive sustainable growth, and thrive in an increasingly connected world. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of a future where the right digital technology can be a business enabler that can unleash digital vitality for industries and create boundless opportunities for progress.”

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary. Ant Group traces its roots back to Alipay, which was established in 2004 to create trust between online sellers and buyers. Over the years, Ant Group has grown to become one of the world's leading open Internet platforms through technological innovation. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS, and AntChain based on its expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, and security technology.

For more information, please visit https://intl.antdigital.com/

