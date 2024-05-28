Global IT services provider FPT Software recently entered a partnership with US-based no-code provider Creatio to amplify its expertise and service portfolio in low-code/no-code. The collaboration targets business customers in banking, finance, insurance, and more.

As Creatio’s Global System Integrator, FPT Software gains access to Creatio's robust platforms, industry know-how, and support program to deliver tailored no-code solutions and customer success.

Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.

The partnership also enables Creatio’s customers to leverage FPT Software’s highly skilled resource of 1,500 certified low-code experts, diverse services, and large-scale delivery capabilities across 30 countries.

“We are seeing a surge in the demand for no-code solutions in the North American market. Our goal is to take away the technical debt for organizations, bringing an easy and cost-efficient way to boost business agility with our digital solutions,” said Dang Tran Phuong, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Americas CEO. “I trust this collaboration will benefit our clients in the region and globally by offering them more comprehensive solutions to navigate the dynamic business and technology landscape."

“Creatio is continually looking to expand its partner ecosystem to provide its customers with the right no-code experts for their digital transformation journey. By partnering with FPT Software, we are set to accelerate the adoption of no-code solutions worldwide, empowering organizations to streamline their workflows and enhance operational efficiency,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

FPT Software establishes itself as a trusted partner with low-code giants such as OutSystems, Microsoft PowerApps, Mendix, Salesforce, and more. With a vision to promote a new age of low-code, the IT firm is poised to assist partners, customers, and companies worldwide in achieving disruptive digital transformation and propelling new heights through cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

