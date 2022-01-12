FPT Software Recognized in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer': Robotic Process Automation

Vietnam’s leading ICT firm FPT Software has recently been named a Strong Performer in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) report. Accordingly, FPT Software received 100 percent “willingness to recommend” from existing customers for deploying its comprehensive RPA platform akaBot. The company has its overall rating ranked second among the recognized vendors.

Published on December 31, 2021, Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Robotic Process Automation “is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included.”

FPT Software received many positive feedbacks from its customers working in baking & finance, services, retail, utilities, and other industries across the Asia Pacific and North America regions. According to the reviews in the last 12 months, FPT Software provides a “really smart, easy to use and flexible”(1) automation tool, supported by “a dedicated team with high professional knowledge of RPA and technology”(2). The company had an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 based on 28 reviews as of October 2021, showing high satisfaction of customers with its product and service.

“We are honored to be recognized by renowned analyst firm Gartner® among global RPA vendors. We believe this is an acknowledgement of our efforts in becoming a global end-to-end IT services provider”, said FPT Software Chief Operating Officer Tran Dang Hoa.

“Amid the urge of digital transformation, we have assisted over 300 companies in optimizing their business with the power of RPA. I’m confident that with our technical know-how and dynamic talent pool, we can help more organizations stay lean, smart and competitive in disruptive times”, he added.

FPT Software was recognized for the deployment of its award-winning RPA platform akaBot. It has been implemented to automate hundreds of business processes, save operation costs, boost productivity and reduce human effort. akaBot has received several prestigious recognitions, including the IT World Awards for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in Asia-Pacific and the Asian Banker Vietnam Country Award for Best Process Automation Implementation.

The report, 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Robotic Process Automation can be accessed at https://www.fpt-software.com/gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-rpa/

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 22,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

