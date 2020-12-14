Log in
FPT Software : Recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers, Asia/Pacific

12/14/2020 | 03:59am EST
Vietnam’s leading ICT firm, FPT Software, has recently been listed in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers (MSPs) Asia/Pacific. FPT Software is the only Vietnamese-based company among the 16 representative vendors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005294/en/

FPT Software is a “truly globally competent” Cloud MSP, covering more than 30 countries worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

FPT Software is a “truly globally competent” Cloud MSP, covering more than 30 countries worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Truly Globally Competent ” Cloud MSP

Published in October by the world's leading research and advisory company, Gartner, “this research helps sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders identify providers best suited to their needs”. According to Gartner, “the cloud MSPs in this Market Guide were selected to represent the service provider marketplace, based on their presence in select important APAC markets, cloud IT skills, choice of use cases supported, implementation experience, operating scale and consistently strong growth.”

“FPT Software is delighted to be listed in this year’s Gartner Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers, Asia/Pacific. With this acknowledgement, we believe that FPT Software is now a ‘truly globally competent’ Cloud MSP. We see the recognition from such renowned research company as a testament to our world-class offerings.”, said Tran Dang Hoa, FPT Software’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“In recent years, more and more enterprises have turned to Cloud for business agility, especially those in the APAC region, but many still lack sufficient expertise to realize this goal. Hence, we aim to assist businesses of all industries with their Cloud adoption journey, helping them stay fast, agile, and competitive with our solutions and services”, he added.

Towards Global Recognition

Beyond this report, FPT Software’s Cloud professional services have been recognized in Gartner’s Peer Insights, an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision makers. Apart from this, FPT Software’s comprehensive robot process automation (RPA), akaBot, and enterprise blockchain platform, akaChain, have also been added to the Gartner Peer Insights’ list of over 6,200 products across 350 markets.

After two decades of leading Southeast Asia in IT outsourcing, FPT Software decided to pivot its strategic focus onto digital transformation in 2019 and has since then helped several enterprises with consulting services and digital technologies, including Cloud, RPA, blockchain, etc. to global and regional customers. In the APAC region, FPT Software has established presence across 16 countries. In Japan alone, the company has dedicated nearly 10,000 employees, working both onsite and offshore, to serve local clients. As for other markets like Singapore, Australia, Korea, and so on, FPT Software has also established its position as a trusted partner of customers in several domains.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Public Cloud Managed and Professional Services Providers, Asia/Pacific(DD Mishra et al., 19 Oct 2020) can be downloaded here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Peer Insight; Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with nearly USD 463 million in revenue and 16,000 employees in 25 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.


© Business Wire 2020
