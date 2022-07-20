Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. FPT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
84900.00 VND   +2.29%
07/18AI WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT : Opportunities for the Emerging Vietnam's Companies
BU
07/12FPT : Signing an audit contract
PU
06/07FPT Corporation Announces to Pay Cash Dividend for 2021 Payable on June 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FPT Software and SCSK Join Hands to Launch a Comprehensive AUTOSAR Solution, Leveraging Japanese Automotive Technology

07/20/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vietnam’s leading Digital Transformation services provider FPT Software and Japanese IT company SCSK entered a global sales business partnership. The two companies will collaborate to roll out Monozukuri Adaptive AUTOSAR or MaaZ, a comprehensive solution stack for AUTOSAR, to top Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers in the automotive industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005364/en/

Mr. Kouji Watanabe, Senior Vice President of SCSK & General Manager, Mobility Business Group (the left) gave a handshake with Mr. Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, FPT Software (the right) for the partnership between two corporations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Kouji Watanabe, Senior Vice President of SCSK & General Manager, Mobility Business Group (the left) gave a handshake with Mr. Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, FPT Software (the right) for the partnership between two corporations. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUTOSAR, a global development partnership of interested parties, enables the standardization of automotive electronic systems to improve safety, environmental friendliness, and overall performance. Established by giants in the global automotive industry, the standard looks to prepare the industry for upcoming technologies and lower costs without compromising quality.

Powered by FPT Software leveraging SCSK products, MaaZ converges production-ready platforms and seamlessly integrates toolchains and services around AUTOSAR. This software solution originated from QINeS BSW, an AUTOSAR-compliant in-vehicle basic software product developed by SCSK and introduced to the Japanese market in 2015. After years of research and development, QINeS BSW evolved into MaaZ and is now distributed overseas with a focused market in the US, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

MaaZ helps OEMs accelerate software-defined products, services, and businesses by providing full-stack technologies at a competitive and flexible cost. Harnessing top-notch technologies, MaaZ commits to delivering highly efficient, flexible AUTOSAR solutions with made-in-Japan quality. This, in turn, reduces products’ time to market and lowers the total cost of ownership for customers.

“Our goal is to become the world-class automotive service and product provider by the end of 2025,” said Kinh Nguyen, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries, FPT Software. “Our partnership with SCSK, along with the launch of MaaZ, is the first step among many to help us realize that goal. This will also allow us to tap into new growth opportunities in significant markets such as the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.”

For more than a decade, FPT Software’s services have been enhanced and modernized to help automotive manufacturers innovate and deliver next-generation vehicles. With deep expertise in digital transformation and extensive know-how of the integration, development and deployment of advanced technologies, the company has been the trusted partner of some of the world’s top automakers, OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information on FPT Software’s automotive domain expertise, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com/industries/automotive/

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com

About SCSK

SCSK provides a full lineup of services to support any area of IT solution required for businesses, from consulting to system integration, verification services, IT infrastructure implementation, IT management, IT hardware and software sales, and BPO (business process outsourcing). For the automotive industry, with its more than 40 years of experience and success in automotive application development, SCSK is committed to supporting customers in evolving mobility through the provision of one-stop services under QINeS brand. For further information, please visit https://www.scsk.jp/index_en.html


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FPT CORPORATION
07/18AI WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT : Opportunities for the Emerging Vietnam's Companies
BU
07/12FPT : Signing an audit contract
PU
06/07FPT Corporation Announces to Pay Cash Dividend for 2021 Payable on June 27, 2022
CI
05/30FPT Software Formed New Business Alliance with Landing AI, Promoting Visual Inspection ..
BU
05/23FPT Software Partners with Udacity to Enhance World-class Digital Transformation Capabi..
BU
05/23True Platform announced that it has received $3.5 million in funding from January Capit..
CI
05/17FPT Software Cuts Ribbon on New Office in the Center of Manhattan
BU
04/22FPT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/18FPT Software Partners with SCSK EU, Unlocking Automation Potential for European Firms
BU
04/13FPT Corporation Announces Appointment of Nguyen Viet Thang as Head of Supervisory Board
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 291 B 1 849 M 1 849 M
Net income 2022 5 539 B 237 M 237 M
Net cash 2022 8 787 B 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 93 138 B 3 978 M 3 978 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 37 882
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FPT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FPT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FPT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 84 900,00 VND
Average target price 109 130,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen Deputy CEO
Phuong The Nguyen Chief Accountant & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPT CORPORATION9.55%3 889
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-8.04%625 470
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.00%120 646
SIEMENS AG-30.72%86 065
3M COMPANY-25.62%75 190
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.59%73 458