FPT Software’s MaaZ was recently awarded the “Overall Connected Solution of the Year” at the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards in first-time nomination. This recognition underscores the IT services provider's robust automotive tech competency in the software-defined vehicle era.

Conducted by Tech Breakthrough, the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation to recognise top companies, technologies and products in today's global automotive and transportation technology markets. Surpassing more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 countries, FPT Software's MaaZ is the only solution named the “Overall Connected Solution of the Year.”

Launched in 2022, MaaZ is a comprehensive connected car solution aiming to assist worldwide automotive suppliers and car OEMs to tackle the complex landscape of AUTOSAR compliance, which has been reinventing the automobile industry with its standardization of automotive electronic systems to improve safety, environmental friendliness, and overall performance.

Bringing a full suite of AUTOSAR solutions, MaaZ offers FPT Software automotive partners a wide range of services, from connecting cars to broader tech, smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), safety and security features for automobile systems and software. Notably, this AUTOSAR stack has been implemented for top-tier OEMs in Sweden, Korea, the USA and more, ensuring safety and security for their next-generation vehicles and reducing time-to-market by 60%.

“FPT Software's mission is to provide high-quality solutions to automotive OEMs worldwide amidst the strong emergence of software-defined and connected vehicles,” said Kinh Nguyen, FPT Software Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Global Automotive & Manufacturing Solutions Group, “We have been assisting automakers in achieving success by reducing time to market and enhancing productivity while upholding the standards of safety and quality. In the future, we look forward to bringing our solutions to more global automotive customers."

“FPT Software is delivering an end-to-end turnkey solution with ready-made platforms, tools, and services that accelerate the AUTOSAR standardization process and help OEMs save time, money, and labour in these turbulent times,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

With automotive technology as a key competency, FPT Software has developed a pool of nearly 5,500 seasoned automotive software engineers and experts, working to drive the mobility ecosystem forward and to build smart, connected vehicles for the future.

