    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
FPT : Teams up with Digital Leader Halliburton to Accelerate Transformation in Oil & Gas Industry

09/23/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Vietnam’s largest IT firm FPT announced a strategic collaboration with the global oilfield services leader Halliburton to accelerate digital transformation by lowering innovation costs and time to adoption across the E&P sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005524/en/

FPT and Halliburton collaborate to accelerate digital transformation in the Exploration & Production (E&P) sector. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on the deep experience and knowledge of DecisionSpace® 365 and iEnergy® hybrid cloud, FPT has launched a dedicated Landmark practice of over 150 developers, data scientists, and cloud engineers. This practice will provide customers with:

  1. A dedicated digital factory development centre to build and deploy customer specific solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and extending DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications.
  2. System integration services to connect third party applications using iEnergy and DecisionSpace 365 application programming interface (API) to enable enterprise-wide workflows and solutions.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with FPT as an innovation provider to design, build, and deploy extensions to DecisionSpace365 applications using the iEnergy hybrid cloud. This will lower the cost and time for cloud adoption by our customers and unlock significant value at a time when every operator is looking to do more digitally with less,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting.

Halliburton’s expertise in the energy sector, together with FPT’s digital products and services, will help end-users automate their workflows to enhance production efficiency.

This collaboration also allows Halliburton and its customers to tap into FPT’s highly skilled workforce in 26 countries. FPT’s mix of on-site, nearshore, and offshore delivery models enables the service company to optimise costs and ensures that its customers enjoy localised services and timely support from FPT’s technology professionals worldwide.

“FPT and Halliburton have a long history of collaboration and a close relationship. In the past decade, FPT has contributed to the success of Halliburton’s various critical programmes, and I believe this exclusive partnership is a testament to our strong IT competencies and industry know-how.”, FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh said.

“Drawing on our proven expertise and scalable pool of IT talent, FPT is confident to help our joint customers realise their transformation goals,” FPT Chairman said. “I look forward to seeing FPT and Halliburton working side by side to advance the industry’s untapped potentials and reach new heights of success in the coming years.”, he added.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation is a global leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with nearly US$1.3 billion in revenue and 36,000 employees in 26 countries and territories. As a pioneer in digital transformation, FPT delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and so on. The company has served over 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities and more. For more information, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 35 411 B 1 558 M 1 558 M
Net income 2021 4 348 B 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2021 3 711 B 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 84 575 B 3 709 M 3 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 33 001
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FPT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FPT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FPT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 93 200,00 VND
Average target price 93 528,99 VND
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen General Director
Phuong The Nguyen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPT CORPORATION81.35%3 709
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.18.48%620 163
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.03%149 830
SIEMENS AG27.30%140 246
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY14.05%108 157
3M COMPANY2.89%104 062