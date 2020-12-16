FPT : honored as one of top smart city solution providers

November 24th, 2020 - At Smart City Award 2020 by the Vietnam IT Software and Services Association (VINASA), FPT was one of top smart city solution providers with 15 honored platforms and solutions. This is the highest and most prestigious category for businesses that have deployed many smart city solutions this year. The event also once again affirmed FPT's pioneering position in digital transformation through the overall approach and comprehensive ecosystem of urban digital transformation and sustainable smart city development solutions.

The award, organized for the first time by VINASA, aims to recognize, honor and encourage businesses, organizations and units that have made contributions to making cities smarter, more liveable, branded, and competitive and develop sustainably, at the same time contribute to accelerating the digital transformation process.

FPT's 15 technology platforms and solutions in Digital Government, Digital Infrastructure, Smart Transport, Smart Health, Smart Education, Smart Travel, Agriculture Smart and Smart Factory were honored in the category of technology solutions for smart cities, property projects and smart industrial park (IP) projects. FPT.Fortuna and FPT.EagleEye mSOC were rated 5 stars - the highest level.

Smart City and Urban Digital Transformation must begin with the socio-economic development strategy covering 4 main aspects: formulating strategy, establishing overall structure and policy, and most importantly, developing technology platform.

Currently, FPT's digital technology platforms and solutions are considered fairly comprehensive when they cover large segments such as Digital Infrastructure, Smart Safety, and Smart Transportation, focusing on Smart Transportation System, Smart Energy Management, Digital Government, Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, and data integration platforms. Many big projects implemented by FPT have has led the lives of tens of millions of people more convenient, contributed to the digital society development towards a digital nation.

For more than 25 years, FPT has pioneered with government agencies and enterprises to develop and deploy IT solutions in urban areas such as infrastructure, Internet, education - training, health care, government ... Especially, over the past 10 years, FPT has accompanied the authorities of many provinces and cities (Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Quang Ninh Province, Ha Long City, Binh Dinh). ...) in the programs of Urban Digital Transformation and Smart City.