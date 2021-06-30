Log in
FPT : Software Sweeps the 2021 IT World Awards®, Taking Home the Grand ...

06/30/2021 | 07:15am EDT
FPT Software, Vietnam's leading IT services provider, announced today that it has won in six distinctive categories in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®, including the Grand Trophy Winner title.

Presented by the Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, IT World Awards® recognize worldwide information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of IT services.

This year, FPT Software was recognized for the outstanding performance of its products and individual in six following categories:

  • Grand Trophy Winner: FPT Software
  • Gold Globee® Winner for Digital Experience Platforms: akaChain
  • Gold Globee® Winner for IT Products & Services for Manufacturing: akaMES
  • Gold Globee® Winner for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in Asia-Pacific: akaBot
  • Silver Globee® Winner for IT Products & Services for Enterprise (Large) | for 2,500 and more Employees: akaBot
  • Silver Globee® Winner for Product Development Leadership of the Year: Giap Bui Dinh, Founder of FPT Software's akaBot

The winning digital solutions are among FPT Software's flagship products, developed to provide companies with readily customizable and easy-to-implement digital tools to turbo-change digital transformation. While akaChain reinvents the business application of blockchain to enhance the transparency, security, and business value throughout the supply chain, akaMES is designed as Real-time production management and coordination platform. As a Robotic Processing Automation (RPA) solution, akaBot helps businesses overcome scalability challenges with complete services, mini solutions and competitive licensing costs.

'It's such an honour for FPT Software to be among the IT World Award winners. Our product innovations and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction are the driving forces behind this distinguished success. We believe that these awards further validate our leading position in providing comprehensive solutions that help businesses overcome their everyday challenges', said Tran Dang Hoa, FPT Software's Chief Operating Officer.

More than 65 judges worldwide representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

'The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,' said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. 'The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.'

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide.

Disclaimer

FPT Corporation published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 35 588 B 1 566 M 1 566 M
Net income 2021 4 352 B 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2021 5 073 B 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 80 393 B 3 490 M 3 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 31 491
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen General Director
Phuong The Nguyen CFO & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FPT CORPORATION72.40%3 352
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.19.69%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.53%151 927
SIEMENS AG14.53%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.35%115 527
3M COMPANY12.42%112 892