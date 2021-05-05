Log in
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
FPT : and Base.vn empower to accelerate digital transformation for ...

05/05/2021
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 4, 2021 - FPT - Vietnam's leading technology corporation has officially announced its strategic investment in Base Enterprise - a technology company that owns the most popular corporate governance platform in Vietnam (Base.vn), under which FPT would own a majority stake. This cooperation will reinforce the two sides to promote the comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem for 800,000 enterprises.

Mr. Truong Gia Binh - Chairman of the BOD of FPT Corporation said: 'A strong similarity between FPT and Base.vn is aspiration. Aspiration for a mighty Vietnam, aspiration that we will reach out to the world. Over the past twenty years, FPT has never ceased to establish the dominant position of Vietnam on the global digital map. And now we can help Base.vn reach a new height that every young Vietnamese entrepreneurs like Hung (Found & CEO of Base.vn) could ever dream for. Right after this event, leaders of FPT and Base will gather together to make our aspirations into reality'.

Chairman of the BOD of FPT Corporation

Mr. Pham Kim Hung - Founder & CEO of Base.vn said: 'Base.vn has been solving 3 big issues of businesses including productivity enhancement management, information transparency, human resources management and development. We plan to develop other major solutions such as financial management, customer management and business development on one unified platform. The cooperation with FPT, a leading technology company with a wealth of experience and human resource, will help Base to save at least 10 years to become a comprehensive digital transformation ecosystem for the world's leading business.'

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT said: 'Over the past years, FPT has always been alongside with large Vietnamese and global enterprises on the journey of digital transformation. FPT's strategy is to build a comprehensive digital transformation platform for small and medium enterprises to be the No. 1 in that market. Accompanying Base.vn is one of the shortest ways for FPT to achieve that goal'.

Mr. Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT and Mr. Pham Kim Hung - Founder & CEO of Base.vn at event

Base.vn platform easily integrates with FPT digital transformation solutions so that it will immediately bring more than 100 digital conversion solutions on Base.vn itself. Base.vn products also inherit the latest core technologies from FPT Corporation such as FPT.AI, Blockchain, Cloud, digital signature... to provide more effective solutions. Thanks to a network of branches in 30 countries, FPT will also help Base compete fairly in the global market.

FPT Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
