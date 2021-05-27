FPT : to enter into a partnership with EVNSPC on digital transformation

FPT had just signed a strategic partnership contract regarding digital transformation in the field of Administration, Electric power business and Operational Management with Vietnam Electricity Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), helping to realize the goal of transforming EVNSPC into a digital corporation by 2025.

As per the partnership agreement, EVNSPC will be joining FPT in digitally transforming their electrical distribution and operational governing processes, helping to improve both the quality and efficiency of the processes of managing and commercially distributing power, thus leading to reduced costs, and increasing the competitive capabilities of the Corporation.

For the time being, FPT will be proposing several digital transformation key points that can be enacted immediately at EVNSPC, closely following the 5 main goals of the division in the 2021 - 2022 period with a projected end point of 2025, including: Making a strong push for the utilization of digital technology to innovate and improve the process of managing and operating of power systems; Designing an experience to attract an increased level of client interactions via digital channels, increasing analyses to achieve further insights on the customer; Process enhancement, optimization and increase of corporate administration, along with data-based decisions; Establishing a powerful and flexible digital ecosystem, maximizing of services, shared data, and strengthening of security…

Mr. Nguyễn Văn Khoa, Chairman of the FPT Corporation, shared: 'With this partnership agreement, FPT will research and advise EVNSPC on an appropriate and efficient digital transformation plan'.

With the direction and approach mandated by the Government and EVN, EVNSPC wishes to gradually implement digital transformation into every aspect of commercial manufacturing and daily supplying in order to increase labor efficiency, conserve costs, and collectively reform administrations across all levels, in order to put into action the plan to deliver technological applications to customers of electrical services in an expedient and efficient manner.

Mr. Nguyễn Phước Đức, Chairman of EVNSPC, affirms: 'We believe the resonance between ability, digital transformation experience, as well as knowledge on the electrical industry of FPT and EVNSPC's utmost determination will efficiently expedite our digital transformation processes, so as to deliver the most meaningful values to our clients'.

As the trusted strategic partner of EVN, FPT have been and are currently providing them with consultation on building digital transformation plans and projects of all sizes for their subsidiaries such as EVNHANOI, EVNHCM, EVNNPC, EVN ICT... Around the start of 2021, FPT had successfully implementing on-time 1 of 2 delivery projects of the FPT Spro process digital transform software, in order to digitize the governing processes for EVNHANOI's electrical grid governance center. This is one of the initial results of the 'EVNHANOI digital transformation' plan that EVNHANOI and FPT IS had signed a cooperative contract for on 12/2019. Additionally, as part of the operational chain of the Consultation Project for the creation of EVNHCM's Digital Transformation process that was signed around the end of 2020, FPT had also conducted two awareness orientation sessions regarding digital transformation for EVNHCM.