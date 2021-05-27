Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. FPT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FPT : to enter into a partnership with EVNSPC on digital transformation

05/27/2021 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FPT had just signed a strategic partnership contract regarding digital transformation in the field of Administration, Electric power business and Operational Management with Vietnam Electricity Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), helping to realize the goal of transforming EVNSPC into a digital corporation by 2025.

As per the partnership agreement, EVNSPC will be joining FPT in digitally transforming their electrical distribution and operational governing processes, helping to improve both the quality and efficiency of the processes of managing and commercially distributing power, thus leading to reduced costs, and increasing the competitive capabilities of the Corporation.

For the time being, FPT will be proposing several digital transformation key points that can be enacted immediately at EVNSPC, closely following the 5 main goals of the division in the 2021 - 2022 period with a projected end point of 2025, including: Making a strong push for the utilization of digital technology to innovate and improve the process of managing and operating of power systems; Designing an experience to attract an increased level of client interactions via digital channels, increasing analyses to achieve further insights on the customer; Process enhancement, optimization and increase of corporate administration, along with data-based decisions; Establishing a powerful and flexible digital ecosystem, maximizing of services, shared data, and strengthening of security…

Mr. Nguyễn Văn Khoa, Chairman of the FPT Corporation, shared: 'With this partnership agreement, FPT will research and advise EVNSPC on an appropriate and efficient digital transformation plan'.

FPT will research, advise, and accompany EVNSPC on a proper digital transformation process

With the direction and approach mandated by the Government and EVN, EVNSPC wishes to gradually implement digital transformation into every aspect of commercial manufacturing and daily supplying in order to increase labor efficiency, conserve costs, and collectively reform administrations across all levels, in order to put into action the plan to deliver technological applications to customers of electrical services in an expedient and efficient manner.

Mr. Nguyễn Phước Đức, Chairman of EVNSPC, affirms: 'We believe the resonance between ability, digital transformation experience, as well as knowledge on the electrical industry of FPT and EVNSPC's utmost determination will efficiently expedite our digital transformation processes, so as to deliver the most meaningful values to our clients'.

FPT will propose several digital transformation key points that can be immediately enacted at EVNSPC

As the trusted strategic partner of EVN, FPT have been and are currently providing them with consultation on building digital transformation plans and projects of all sizes for their subsidiaries such as EVNHANOI, EVNHCM, EVNNPC, EVN ICT... Around the start of 2021, FPT had successfully implementing on-time 1 of 2 delivery projects of the FPT Spro process digital transform software, in order to digitize the governing processes for EVNHANOI's electrical grid governance center. This is one of the initial results of the 'EVNHANOI digital transformation' plan that EVNHANOI and FPT IS had signed a cooperative contract for on 12/2019. Additionally, as part of the operational chain of the Consultation Project for the creation of EVNHCM's Digital Transformation process that was signed around the end of 2020, FPT had also conducted two awareness orientation sessions regarding digital transformation for EVNHCM.

Disclaimer

FPT Corporation published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FPT CORPORATION
05:33aFPT  : to enter into a partnership with EVNSPC on digital transformation
PU
05/26FPT  : to “advise” the MOLISA regarding digital transformations
PU
05/26TRADE COMMISSIONER OF VIETNAM IN MAL : FPT have established their ...
PU
05/19FPT  : digital transformation solution wins the Asia Pacific Innovation ...
PU
05/19FPT  : AkaBot wins Best Process Automation award at The Asian Banker 2021
PU
05/19FPT  : handed over the Hoa Lac dormitory with 3,000 seats for Covid-19 ...
PU
05/13FPT  : IS deployed an enterprise management system for Bảo Ngọc
PU
05/12FPT  : IS expanding the SAP ERP system for HABECO
PU
05/12CHAIRMAN OF FPT : “Need to inspire digital transformation for business"
PU
05/07FPT  : and McKinsey cooperate in planning Binh Dinh province
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 673 B 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net income 2021 4 321 B 186 M 186 M
Net cash 2021 5 073 B 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 75 195 B 3 255 M 3 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 31 491
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart FPT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FPT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FPT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 84 971,20 VND
Last Close Price 95 300,00 VND
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Khoa Van Nguyen General Director
Phuong The Nguyen CFO & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FPT CORPORATION61.25%3 255
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.43%657 286
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.5.44%155 768
SIEMENS AG14.62%131 457
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.07%117 634
3M COMPANY15.33%116 851