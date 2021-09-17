FPT : to establish school for 1,000 Covid-19 orphans

Less than 24 hours after the idea, Mr. Truong Gia Binh decided that FPT would open a school to raise 1,000 children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 outbreak until they became adults.

After statistics on thousands of orphans due to the epidemic, on September 16, Chairman of FPT Truong Gia Binh announced the establishment of a school and provided all the care and training of 1,000 children who had lost their parents due to Covid-19.

Interview with VnExpress Mr. Truong Gia Binh said the school's establishment was partly inspired by his childhood.

Mr. Truong Gia Binh, chairman of the board of directors of FPT Corporation in an interview with VnExpress.

What is the reason behind the FPT announcement to open schools for children who have lost their parents due to the epidemic?

The Covid-19 epidemic is causing a lot of mourning and turmoil for the country. Thousands of people have died, tens of thousands of businesses have closed and millions of workers have lost their jobs. Even more painful are the thousands of children who have lost their fathers and mothers.

As a large leading company, FPT wants to receive children, help them grow and become useful people for society. FPT is a strong technology company with a large team of 40,000 people. This is what you should and can do.

Actually, there is also a somewhat personal reason here. I was born during the war. When the North Vietnamese bombers, I was only 8 years old, I left my family to go to the countryside. I always remember it was a time of hunger, cold and nights because I couldn't sleep because I was away from my parents. But those were the years I grew up fast, building my independence, which was the basis for future growth. Also, when friends around everyone share the same situation away from family, suddenly there is a connection between them. Those were my best friends and we are still together to this day.

For children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19, I want to create an environment in which to study, practice and transform their pain into strength to conquer the peaks.

Specifically, how will the school model be distributed?

We are committed to receiving 1,000 children who have lost their parents and training continuously for the next 20 years, at an annual cost of VND 80 billion. In the last 24 hours since the idea, we have provided discussion books on implementation, activities and curriculum. We are committed to helping students study under the high school, FPT university program and to continue their studies if they wish. During this training, we want to help them reach their full potential. If you are good at technology, you should follow the path of technology, if you are good at art, follow the path of art, if you are good at science, then do science.

Fortunately, FPT has great friends, eminent scholars of science and art as well as technology. We will invite them to join together to train children.

As for the school site, FPT City Danang is a place where we can train from grades 1 to 12 and even at the university, with complete facilities not only for study but also for accommodation.

The school was built according to a very interesting cadet model. This is a role model to help them get along with friends, practice discipline, spend a lot of time on study and development, become talented people to return to serve their homeland.

The greatest human strength is to be loved and to love everyone. In the cadet school, children learn to love and give back life.

The chairman of FPT believes the cadet model will be suitable for children raised by FPT in school.

With one's own disadvantage, what is compensated for when it is raised and studied in school?

If I look back on my life, I see that peace in life can ruin me. If I can only be loved and pampered, never beaten, scolded, surely I will never be able to.

The war has thrown the people of our generation into fire and fusion. I have a desire to defeat any enemy if they touch the country. We have learned about patriotism, we have trained our will and we have never given up on any difficulty. That situation helped me to have big dreams and big ambitions. Of course at that time I was a casual product of the war, lucky to have met good teachers. As for the children, we will actively create the best environment and conditions.

Every day they have challenges to overcome, every day there are problems to solve. They will be in practice very soon. You will grow up much sooner than I did before.

I hope they know how to share, that they get up and that they will soon become talented people, who will soon serve the country.

What principles will the school use to teach them?

When it came to addressing Covid-19, we found that the 5 things Uncle Ho taught students are the best commandments, laying the foundation from childhood so that when they grow up, they will help the nation. They can compete gloriously with the powers of the five continents.

For example, the first thing, 'love the country, love compatriots'. Practical actions on the country and compatriots are taught and directed. Instead of grieving their fate, they have the strength to overcome their pain to help others experience their own pain. They can go to the highlands, help build schools, help teach younger children to study.

As for 'good study, good work', I believe that a good personality cannot be without work. FPT will build campuses where children can work. In addition, children learn vovinam martial arts, the national musical instrument, they learn all the skills, to become a perfect human being.

As Chairman of FPT, who has the idea of ​​founding the school, how do you want the students to see themselves in their role?

As for the care, teaching and counseling of children, many people will certainly do it together.

Personally I will definitely spend a lot of time with school, for the children. First of all, in regards to the curriculum that students need to develop into talented people for society, the talents in all fields will be designed by me and my team.

Also, I want to be a friend, then a teacher to share my experiences with you. Finally, the one who takes care of the children.

For me personally this is also giving new life. I have received so much love and I want to return it in the form of love. I believe that love is a collective force.

Speaking of volunteering, hardly any organization has a lifelong help model. On what beliefs do you base this model to be successful?

Looking back over the past 33 years, FPT has often had to turn their beliefs into reality. For example, in 1991, when the country was still under embargo, we did not have a source for textbooks, we opened our training center and wrote our textbooks with the dream of forming a good Vietnamese IT team. In 1999 we dreamed of exporting software and after only 10 years we became the number 1 software outsourcing in Vietnam. In 2006 we dreamed of opening a training model and now there are 90,000 students.

These experiences give us the belief that learning and creativity will bring strength to young people. Furthermore, we believe in responsibility. With our responsibility, we believe they will become the most responsible citizens in the future. Third, we believe that innovative science is at the heart of helping the nation succeed.

In this painful time, we want you to be ambitious. Turn pain into strength.

As a technology company, why is FPT so interested in the development of education?

When I went to Israel, I heard a story that made me admire Albert Einstein. When the Israelis went to Einstein for advice on how to build a country, Einstein asked the first question about how much money you have, use all that money to build a university.

When I entered the Presidential Palace, there were photos of all the Presidents from the first to the last day on the wall. They are all the best scholars. They adhere to the construction of the country based on education, science and technology, thus building a country as powerful as it is today.

I was a scientist, although I later became an entrepreneur, my belief in the power of education and science is always there.

VnExpress