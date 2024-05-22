In an insightful dialogue themed “Accelerating Values”, Truong Gia Binh, Founder and Chairman of FPT Corporation, engaged with N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, who shared his visionary outlook on Vietnam's future and the values that drive successful business leadership.

The conversation is part of Murthy’s trip to Vietnam. The two leaders addressed a live and webcast audience of over 5,000, including tech leaders, practitioners, and young IT enthusiasts. Both highlighted their shared values and envisioned a future where respect, education, and entrepreneurial spirit accelerate growth and prosperity.

Vietnam's Bright Future

Murthy affirmed Vietnam's recent emergence as a global technology destination, reflecting the country’s commitment and investments. He also spotlighted the courage, hard work, discipline, creativity, and ambition of multiple generations of Vietnamese people. With these qualities, over the next two decades, Vietnam will become a leading developed nation in Asia and one of the fastest-growing globally.

“Vietnam's GDP is already US$4,300 per capita and will continue to grow faster than most economies in the world. I believe Vietnam will achieve prosperity for its people more quickly than many other countries in Asia,” he emphasized.

Respect: The Cornerstone of Success

The Infosys founder underscored the importance of delineating roles in the workplace, highlighting the need for clear boundaries in developing countries to ensure efficient business operations. "Respect from customers translates to profitability and attracts top talent. In my experience, money is not the most important factor — employees seek respect and appreciation for their abilities," he said.

Education and Entrepreneurship

During the conversation, Murthy also discussed the importance of entrepreneurship in driving socio-economic progress, improving lives, and the values needed to build a successful enterprise, from a long-term vision, integrity and humility, to creating favorable conditions for employees and unique values for customers.

He emphasized on the "entrepreneurial spirit", explained that entrepreneurs transform ideas into jobs, and applauded that spirit within FPT, together with the Corporation’s visionary leadership and resilience through the decades. "FPT and Vietnam have no rivals in their courage and aspirations," he affirmed.

Narayana Murthy is widely credited as one of the pioneers of Indian information technology. As India continues to command the world’s leading position in IT, a focus on modern innovations that are central to advancing global technological capabilities, is of critical importance. A 2023 report by Boston Consulting Group and NASSCOM predicts that by 2030, the Software, Automotive, and Semiconductor industries will account for over 60% of India's contributions to global ER&D (Engineering, Research & Development) sourcing. The semiconductor industry plays an especially important role, driven by global efforts to establish India as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Echoing a similar sentiment, FPT Chairman, Truong Gia Binh, asserted that Vietnam’s landscape is now driven by the five areas of Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transition. These will continue to play a key role in establishing the nation’s stature in decades to come. Its growing reputation as a technology destination is evident from its thriving digital economy, with FPT as the first Vietnam-headquartered company to enter the Top 50 IT Services Companies in Asia. The Corporation also sets an ambitious target to fully integrate Vietnam into the global semiconductor ecosystem.

“Both Vietnam and India share the common goal of leveraging these sectors to establish ourselves as the key players in the global market. FPT has been doing our part in fueling these movements with our strategic investments, partnerships, development of high-value technology, as well as the emphasis on workforce training and development. We are affirmative that Vietnam can be the answer to these areas, and I am empowered by the continued confidence from an IT visionary like Murthy in FPT’s acceleration together with our country and towards our next billion-dollar milestone,” Binh said.

At the invitation of FPT Corporation, Murthy and his delegation's visit includes a series of activities, such as meeting with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the country's prominent companies to discuss topics critical to the continued growth of Vietnam’s digital economy, technology advancement across sectors, education, and training, as well as regional stability and development.

