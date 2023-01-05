Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. FPT Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPT   VN000000FPT1

FPT CORPORATION

(FPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
80000.00 VND    0.00%
02:38aTo Make Digital Health Possible Is “To Make Health Data Transferable”
BU
2022FPT Software Opens New Office in Thailand, Targeting the Country's Top 30 IT Companies
BU
2022FPT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

To Make Digital Health Possible Is “To Make Health Data Transferable”

01/05/2023 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital Health is not a new concept. It could be as simple as a mobile app for video calling with doctors. However, in the face of global concerns for pandemics or the racial discrimination on access to healthcare, digital health continues to grow and evolve.

The growing importance of Digital Health has recently been discussed in a webinar “Innovative Digital Solutions For Future Healthcare”, with the participation of the leading experts from FPT Software, who spend decades of experience developing digital healthcare solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104006040/en/

Digital Health will bring about radical changes to healthcare system all over the world (Photo: Business Wire)

Digital Health will bring about radical changes to healthcare system all over the world (Photo: Business Wire)

Simply put, Digital Health refers to the application of digital technologies to the healthcare field. These technologies assist healthcare workers in making better-informed and more data-driven decisions. With the advances in AI, big data, robotics and machine learning, Digital Health continues to bring about major changes for the healthcare system on a global scale.

To illustrate this, Dr. Pham Tri Cong, AI Scientist & Data Program Leader at FPT Software took akaMedic as an example. akaMedic is an AI-based application that uses deep learning and computer vision to continuously analyse cancer signals. akaMedic can help detect cancer signals in the very early stage with “the accuracy rate is as high as 95%” - Dr Cong said.

Health data helps us understand a lot more than what we used to about personal health situations. The amount of health data is now massive and keeps proliferating as it comes from various sources like fitness apps and gadgets, home genome test kits and electronic health records.

However, health data are typically scattered across various hospitals and healthcare facilities. According to Harvard Business Review, “Large chunks of most people’s medical histories are lost to any useful purpose when they move or change doctors because getting their information transferred is too complicated.”

"Many health systems are still struggling to share information to each other, even when they use the same electronic health record software," Mr. Tran Dinh Cung, Business Unit Leader of Healthcare Data Platform and Pharma, FPT Software considered.

Therefore, to make digital health possible is “to make health data transferable," Mr Cung emphasised. Otherwise, this would cause inefficiencies, loss of time and effort which ultimately lead to the delay in treatment.

To better understand this situation, here’s an all-too-common scenario shared by Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu, Director of Digital Health SME, FPT Software:

A patient called the emergency line. Paramedics came, inspected the patient and identified his health status. But the evaluation process repeated as the patient arrived at the hospital. "The patient should have received more prompt treatment if information on their health status and the first aid actions taken by the ambulance team were exchanged with the hospital while he was delivering to the hospital." Mr Hieu said.

“These small failures with big consequences are everywhere in the global health care system, costing years of healthy life and billions of dollars in avoidable treatment costs”, John Glaser wrote on Harvard Business Review.

To prevent the loss, what we need is “a detailed instruction manual outlining data formats and allowable values for each resource or type of data to be exchanged,” Mr Cung argued. He recommended using Health Level Seven International®, HL7®, a standard for exchanging healthcare information electronically, founded in 1987, and currently has more than 500 corporate and organisational members.

With a strong set of implementation guides and an easy access to health data no matter where and when it was generated, a patient can access their own data to learn more about their health and take better-informed actions; healthcare professionals can analyse those datasets to find patterns in their patient populations, and researchers can use those data to discover and evaluate new drugs and therapies.

Watch the full episode here: facebook.com/fptsoftware.official/videos/827777101977280


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FPT CORPORATION
02:38aTo Make Digital Health Possible Is “To Make Health Data Transferable”
BU
2022FPT Software Opens New Office in Thailand, Targeting the Country's Top 30 IT Companies
BU
2022FPT Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
2022Iveco Group Unit Acquires Stake In India's Blue Energy Motors
MT
2022Iveco agrees to buy minority stake in Blue Energy Motor clean energy truck start-up
RE
2022Vietnam tech firm FPT produces country's first semiconductor chips
RE
2022FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips
BU
2022Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
2022Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai
RE
2022FPT Software Europe Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Poised to Become Top Digital Transform..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 211 B 1 838 M 1 838 M
Net income 2022 5 527 B 235 M 235 M
Net cash 2022 7 651 B 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 87 762 B 3 732 M 3 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 41 124
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart FPT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FPT Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FPT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 80 000,00 VND
Average target price 104 397,22 VND
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khoa Van Nguyen Deputy CEO
Phuong The Nguyen Chief Accountant & Deputy General Director
Binh Gia Truong Chairman
Tu Anh Vu Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Charles Belliol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPT CORPORATION4.03%3 732
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.1.61%693 783
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.99%141 215
SIEMENS AG4.35%113 720
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY1.42%76 705
3M COMPANY4.36%72 118