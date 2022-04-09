FPX Nickel : Audited Financial Statements

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 & 2020 (Stated in Canadian Dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of FPX Nickel Corp.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of FPX Nickel Corp., which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of FPX Nickel Corp. as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of FPX Nickel Corp. in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in "Management's Discussion and Analysis" but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing FPX Nickel Corp.'s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate FPX Nickel Corp. or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing FPX Nickel Corp.'s financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of FPX Nickel Corp.'s internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on FPX Nickel Corp.'s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause FPX Nickel Corp. to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is William Nichols.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, BC

March 31, 2022

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Current Cash and cash equivalents (note 4) Amounts receivable (note 5) Prepaid expenses (note 6) Total Current Assets Reclamation deposits (note 7) Right-of-use asset - office lease (notes 3 and 10) Exploration and evaluation assets (note 8) Total Assets Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) Lease liability - current portion (notes 3 and 10) Interest payable (notes 1 and 11) Total Current Liabilities Lease liability - non-current portion (notes 3 and 10) Loans payable (notes 1 and 11) CEBA loan payable (note 15) Total Liabilities ASSETS

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ 14,535,024 5,835,074 1,288,864 57,930 37,150 24,390 15,861,038 5,917,394 133,597 133,288 234,866 50,663 14,229,963 10,222,912 30,459,464 16,324,257 453,172 117,363 83,636 33,992 - 63,660 536,808 215,015 154,070 21,549 - 3,371,582 - 40,000 690,878 3,648,146 Share capital (note 12) 62,531,195 44,188,865 Other equity reserve (note 12) 9,473,652 6,884,555 Deficit (42,236,261) (38,397,309) Total Shareholders' Equity 29,768,586 12,676,111 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 30,459,464 16,324,257 Nature and continuance of operations (note 1) Commitments (note 15) Subsequent events (note 19) Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors: /s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director James S. Gilbert, Director

LIABILITIESEQUITY

/s/ James S. Gilbert

See notes to the consolidated financial statementsConsolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the Years Ended December 31

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 $ $ EXPENSES Accounting, legal and audit 116,218 23,219 Depreciation (note 10) 50,690 31,997 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (7,201) (60,332) General exploration 68,349 1,315 Insurance 17,367 13,468 Interest expense (notes 10 and 11) 35,372 502,529 Management fees and salaries (note 14) 734,418 462,443 Office and administration 39,572 29,429 Share-based compensation (note 12) 2,276,855 531,087 Travel, promotion & communication 539,539 237,094 Trust and filing fees 101,208 27,767 Loss before other items (3,972,387) (1,800,016) OTHER ITEMS Interest income 109,317 26,038 Gain on settlement of CEBA loan 20,000 - Gain on lease modification 4,118 - Loss on sale of marketable securities - (37,131) 133,435 (11,093) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (3,838,952) (1,811,109) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 13) $0.02 $0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 205,820,525 165,292,927

See notes to the consolidated financial statements