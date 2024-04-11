UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

FPX Nickel Corp.

Reporting Year

From

1/01/22

To:

12/31/22

Date submitted

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification

E199227

Original Submission

Number

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting

Felicia de la Paz

Entity

CFO & Corporate Secretary

Position Title

Date

2024-04-11

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/01/22

To:

12/31/22

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

FPX Nickel Corp.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E199227

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada -British Columbia

Binche Keyoh Bu Society

220,000

220,000

Canada -British Columbia

Tl'azt'en First Nation

110,000

110,000

Additional Notes:

UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/01/22

To:

12/31/22

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

FPX Nickel Corp.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E199227

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -British Columbia

Decar

330,000

330,000

Additional Notes3:

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 18:10:04 UTC.