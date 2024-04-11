FPX Nickel Corp. is a Canada-based junior nickel mining company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. It has a portfolio of five nickel-iron alloy properties, four in British Columbia and one in the Yukon Territory, all 100% owned. The Mich property is located approximately 55 kilometers (kms) southeast of Whitehorse in the southern Yukon Territory. It lies approximately 18 kms off the Alaska Highway and 200 kms by road from the port of Skagway, Alaska. The Companyâs British Columbia properties include Orca, Wale and Klow. The Orca property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of Dease Lake and nine km from the Eagle target on the adjoining to Wale property. Klow Property is located approximately 120 kms northwest of Fort St. James and 55 kms north of the Decar Nickel District.