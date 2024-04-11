UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
FPX Nickel Corp.
Reporting Year
From
1/01/23
To:
12/31/23
Date submitted
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification
E199227
Original Submission
Number
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting
Felicia de la Paz
Entity
CFO & Corporate Secretary
Position Title
Date
2024-04-10
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/01/23
To:
12/31/23
CAD
Reporting Entity Name
FPX Nickel Corp.
Currency of the Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E199227
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Canada -British Columbia
Binche Keyoh Bu Society
105,000
105,000
Additional Notes:
UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/01/23
To:
12/31/23
CAD
Reporting Entity Name
FPX Nickel Corp.
Currency of the Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E199227
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada -British Columbia
Decar
105,000
105,000
Additional Notes3:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 18:10:04 UTC.