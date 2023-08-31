FPX NICKEL CORP.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
FORM51-102F1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of August 29, 2023 (the "Report Date") with reference to National Instrument 51-102 - "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and contains information up to and including the Report Date. It should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 together with the audited consolidated financial statements of FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX Nickel", or "the Company") for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the related notes thereto.
Certain dollar amounts in this MD&A have been rounded for ease of reading. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") on a basis consistent with those followed in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements.
Additional information relating to the Company is available for viewing under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
1. Overview
The Company was incorporated as a junior capital pool company in the province of Alberta on February 2, 1995 and established itself as a mineral exploration company in June 1996. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), trading under the symbol "FPX". The Company has one wholly-owned subsidiary, First Point Mexico S.A. de C.V., incorporated in Mexico, and a majority-owned subsidiary, CO2 Lock Corp, incorporated in British Columbia.
FPX Nickel explores primarily for nickel deposits, none of which have been advanced to the point where a production decision can be made. As a consequence, the Company has no producing properties, and no sales or revenues.
The Company's exploration efforts are focused on the exploration and development of properties containing awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-ironalloy. The alloy typically contains approximately 77% nickel, is widely disseminated and represents a bulk tonnage target that would potentially be mineable by open pit methods should a mineral reserve be delineated. FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in five awaruite properties: four in British Columbia, and one in the Yukon Territory. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, FPX Nickel incurred costs of approximately $3,744,000 (2022 - $2,815,000) in exploring and developing its nickel properties in Canada. For summaries of exploration expenditures by property and by material component, see Section 2 of this MD&A.
FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in its flagship Decar Nickel District in British Columbia ("Decar" or the "Project") as of the Report Date.
On September 9, 2020, the Company announced the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Baptiste Project at the Decar Nickel District. The PEA was prepared by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada. The PEA results and assumptions are as follows:
Table 1 - Baptiste Project PEA Results and Assumptions (all in US$)
Results
Estimate Date
Fourth Quarter of 2020
Pre-tax NPV (8% discount rate)
$2.93 billion
Pre-tax IRR
22.5%
Payback period (pre-tax)
3.5 years
After-tax NPV (8% discount rate)
$1.72 billion
After-tax IRR
18.3%
Payback period (after-tax)
4.0 years
Net cash flows (after-tax, undiscounted)
$8.73 billion
C1 operating costs 1,3
$2.74/lb nickel
AISC costs 2,3
$3.12/lb nickel
Assumptions
Processing throughput
120,000 tonnes per day
Mine life
35 years
Life-of-mine stripping ratio (tonnes:tonnes)
0.40:1
Life-of-mine average annual nickel production
99 million lbs.
Nickel price 4
$7.75/lb
Baptiste product payability (% of nickel price)
98%
Pre-production capital expenditures
$1.67 billion
Sustaining capital expenditures
$1.11 billion
Exchange rate
0.76 US$/C$
- C1 operating costs are the costs of mining, milling and concentrating, on-site administration and general expenses, metal product treatment charges, and freight and marketing costs less the net value of by-product credits, if any. These are expressed on the basis of per unit nickel content of the sold product.
- AISC or all-in sustaining costs comprise the sum of C1 costs, sustaining capital, royalties and closure expenses. These are expressed on the basis of per unit nickel content of the sold product.
- The PEA includes certain performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") including C1 operating costs and all-in sustaining costs. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Baptiste Nickel Project and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently. Note these figures have not been audited and are subject to change.
- Nickel price based on the average of six long-term analyst forecast prices.
Cautionary Statement: The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Furthermore, there is no certainty that the conclusions or results as reported in the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
In January 2023, the Company announced that it commenced a preliminary feasibility study ("PFS") for the Baptiste Nickel Project; the PFS is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.
On March 30, 2022, the Company announced that it has established a new subsidiary company, CO2 Lock Corp. ("CLC"), to pursue opportunities in carbon capture and storage. The Company holds 17 million shares of CLC. As of June 30, 2023, CLC has raised $1.7 million from third party investors, issuing 2,286,344 shares at $0.75 per share, leaving the Company with an approximately 88.2% ownership interest in CLC on an issued and outstanding basis. Given its majority ownership position, the Company controls and consolidates CLC in its consolidated financial statements.
2. Exploration Projects
Nickel Projects:
FPX Nickel's exploration program involves a search for disseminated nickel-iron alloy targets that occur in a very specific geological environment found within ultramafic rocks. Awaruite, the nickel-iron alloy of interest, contains approximately 77% nickel, the rest being iron with occasional minor cobalt and copper (which appear to substitute for nickel in awaruite). Awaruite is strongly magnetic and very dense, two properties which allow for its efficient physical separation, along with magnetite, into a magnetics concentrate via two stages of comminution and magnetic separation. Conventional froth flotation is then used to separate the awaruite from magnetite, resulting a very high-grade nickel concentrate (60-65% nickel). There is virtually no sulphur in the resource, which eliminates a number of typical environmental issues typically associated with mining, processing, and waste management for nickel sulphide deposits. Furthermore, because of the virtual absence of sulphur, the nickel concentrate produced does not require intermediate smelting or primary refining ahead of feed to either the stainless steel industry or secondary refining to produce battery-grade materials.
The following table provides a summary of exploration expenditures on a property-by-property basis for the year ended December 31, 2022:
Balance,
Balance
December 31,
Acquisition
Exploration
Costs Written
December 31,
2021
Costs
Costs
Recoveries
Off
2022
Canada
Decar
$
13,355,358
$
-
$
8,091,075
$
(861,485)
$
-
$
20,584,948
Wale/Polar
1
-
-
-
-
1
Orca
1
-
-
-
-
1
Klow
1
-
-
-
-
1
Mich
874,602
10,080
-
-
-
884,682
Total
14,229,963
10,080
8,091,075
(861,485)
-
21,469,633
The following table provides a summary of the material components of exploration expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2022:
General
Decar
Mich
Exploration
Total
Drilling
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Helicopters
-
-
-
-
Field Expenses
366,019
-
-
366,019
Metallurgical Testing
1,322,858
-
49,507
1,372,365
Assay Testing
17,385
-
-
17,385
Wages and Benefits
-
-
-
-
Geological and Contract Services
735,648
-
351,461
1,087,109
Environment Baseline Studies
2,252,312
-
3,686
2,255,998
Engineering
786,662
-
-
786,662
Owner's Team
1,395,362
-
-
1,395,362
Other
1,214,828
10,080
38,778
1,263,686
Total
$
8,091,075
$
10,080
$
443,432
$
8,544,586
The following table provides a summary of exploration expenditures on a property-by-property basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023:
Balance,
Balance
December 31,
Acquisition
Exploration
Costs Written
June 30,
2022
Costs
Costs
Recoveries
Off
2023
Canada
Decar
$
20,584,948
$
-
$
3,743,903
$
-
$
-
$
24,328,851
Wale/Polar
1
-
-
-
-
1
Orca
1
-
-
-
-
1
Klow
1
-
-
-
-
1
Mich
884,682
-
-
-
-
884,682
Total
21,469,633
-
3,743,903
-
-
25,213,536
The following table provides a summary of the material components of exploration expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023:
General
Decar
Mich
Exploration
Total
Field Expenses
$
26,060
-
-
26,060
Metallurgical Testing
57,885
-
171,282
207,042
Assay Testing
10,800
-
-
10,800
Geological and Contract Services
13,020
-
19,660
30,316
Environment Baseline Studies
2,817,346
-
46,811
2,354,751
Engineering
111,165
-
-
135,655
Owner's Team
672,943
-
-
672,943
Other
34,684
-
1,600
545,690
Total
$
3,743,903
$
-
$
239,353
$
3,983,256
Decar Nickel District, British Columbia:
The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 square kilometres of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, located 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia. The Decar Nickel District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high- speed logging road.
In 1996, the Company entered into an option agreement with a third party to acquire mineral claims in this area. The Company examined the property, collecting several samples for
petrographic study and confirming the presence of observed grains of awaruite in serpentine by microprobe analysis. Upon completion of preliminary investigations, the Company dropped the option. In 2007, the Company conducted renewed investigations of nickel mineralization in this region; the Company has held a continuous ownership interest in Decar since first staking claims in the area in 2007.
Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage,open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four. Since 2010, approximately US$33 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.
Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste. In 2022, the Company executed a step-out drilling program at Van, which demonstrated a tangible increase in the mineralized footprint.
FPX Nickel is actively engaged in the community with all stakeholders to provide social and economic benefits from responsible mineral exploration and mining in a way that also safeguards the health of people and the local environment.
The Decar Nickel District is located on provincial Crown land, in the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area, within the boundaries of four Keyohs. A Keyoh is a traditional land holding led by a Keyohwudachun or "Keyoh holder" and is a significant aspect of the Dakelh people of the Stuart- Trembleur Lake area Indigenous traditional governance system.
In acknowledgement of the significance of the keyoh governance system, FPX has engaged directly with four Keyoh holders and their families, in addition to the First Nations to which they belong. Collaboration and support for the exploration activities has been captured in a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") exploration agreement established in 2012 between FPX, the four Keyoh holders, and Tl'azt'en Nation.
In March 2019, Binche Whut'en First Nation was constituted as a newly recognized First Nation by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, officially separating from Tl'azt'en Nation. FPX negotiated the terms of a new exploration and development Memorandum of Agreement ("MoA") with the Binche Whut'en First Nation through their traditional governance entity the Binche Keyoh Bu Society (Society). The MoA was signed at a ceremony in the community of Binche in June 2022.
