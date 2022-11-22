FPX Nickel : MD&A for quarter ended September 30, 2022

FPX NICKEL CORP.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

FORM 51-102F1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of November 22, 2022 (the "Report Date") with reference to National Instrument 51-102 - "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and contains information up to and including the Report Date. It should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 together with the audited consolidated financial statements of FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX Nickel", or "the Company") for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto.

Certain dollar amounts in this MD&A have been rounded for ease of reading. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") on a basis consistent with those followed in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements.

Additional information relating to the Company is available for viewing under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

1. Overview

The Company was incorporated as a junior capital pool company in the province of Alberta on February 2, 1995 and established itself as a mineral exploration company in June 1996. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), trading under the symbol "FPX". The Company has one wholly-owned subsidiary, First Point Mexico S.A. de C.V., incorporated in Mexico, and a majority-owned subsidiary, CO2 Lock Corp, incorporated in British Columbia.

FPX Nickel explores primarily for nickel deposits, none of which have been advanced to the point where a production decision can be made. As a consequence, the Company has no producing properties, and no sales or revenues.

The Company's exploration efforts are focused on the exploration and development of properties containing awaruite, a nickel-ironalloy. The alloy typically contains approximately 75% nickel, is widely disseminated and represents a bulk tonnage target that would potentially be mineable by open pit methods should a mineral reserve be delineated. FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in five awaruite properties: four in British Columbia, and one in the Yukon Territory. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, FPX Nickel incurred costs of approximately $6,827,000 (Year ended December 31, 2021 - $5,080,000) in exploring and developing its nickel properties in Canada. For summaries of exploration expenditures by property and by material component, see Section 2 of this MD&A.

FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in its flagship Decar Nickel District in British Columbia ("Decar" or the "Project") as of the Report Date.

On September 9, 2020, the Company announced the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Baptiste Project at the Decar Nickel District. The PEA was prepared by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada. The PEA results and assumptions are as follows: