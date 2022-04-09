FPX Nickel : Management's Discussion and Analysis

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of March 31, 2022 (the "Report Date") with reference to National Instrument 51-102 - "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and contains information up to and including the Report Date. It should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX Nickel", or "the Company") for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related notes thereto.

Certain dollar amounts in this MD&A have been rounded for ease of reading. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Additional information relating to the Company is available for viewing under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

1.

Overview

The Company was incorporated as a junior capital pool company in the province of Alberta on February 2, 1995 and established itself as a mineral exploration company in June 1996. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), trading under the symbol

"FPX". The Company has one wholly-owned subsidiary, First Point Mexico S.A. de C.V., incorporated in Mexico.

FPX Nickel explores primarily for nickel deposits, none of which have been advanced to the point where a production decision can be made. As a consequence, the Company has no producing properties, and no sales or revenues.

The Company's exploration efforts are focused on the exploration and development of properties containing awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. The alloy typically contains approximately 75% nickel, is widely disseminated and represents a bulk tonnage target that would potentially be mineable by open pit methods should a mineral reserve be delineated. FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in five awaruite properties: four in British Columbia, and one in the Yukon Territory.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, FPX Nickel incurred costs of approximately $5,080,000 (2020 - $763,000) in exploring and developing its nickel properties in Canada. For summaries of exploration expenditures by property and by material component, see Section 2 of this MD&A.

FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in its flagship Decar Nickel District in British Columbia ("Decar" or the "Project") as of the Report Date.

On September 9, 2020, the Company announced the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Baptiste Project at the Decar Nickel District. The PEA was prepared by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada. The PEA results and assumptions are as follows:

Table 1 - Baptiste Project PEA Results and Assumptions (all in US$)

Results Pre-tax NPV (8% discount rate) $2.93 billion Pre-tax IRR 22.5% Payback period (pre-tax) 3.5 years After-tax NPV (8% discount rate) $1.72 billion After-tax IRR 18.3% Payback period (after-tax) 4.0 years Net cash flows (after-tax, undiscounted) $8.73 billion C1 operating costs 1,3 $2.74/lb nickel AISC costs 2,3 $3.12/lb nickel Assumptions Processing throughput 120,000 tonnes per day Mine life 35 years Life-of-mine stripping ratio (tonnes:tonnes) 0.40:1 Life-of-mine average annual nickel production 99 million lbs. Nickel price 4 $7.75/lb Baptiste product payability (% of nickel price) 98% Pre-production capital expenditures $1.67 billion Sustaining capital expenditures $1.11 billion Exchange rate 0.76 US$/C$

1. C1 operating costs are the costs of mining, milling and concentrating, on-site administration and general expenses, metal product treatment charges, and freight and marketing costs less the net value of by-product credits, if any. These are expressed on the basis of per unit nickel content of the sold product.

2. AISC or all-in sustaining costs comprise the sum of C1 costs, sustaining capital, royalties and closure expenses. These are expressed on the basis of per unit nickel content of the sold product.

3. The PEA includes certain performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by international financial reporting standards ("IFRS") including C1 operating costs and all-in sustaining costs. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Baptiste Nickel Project and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently. Note these figures have not been audited and are subject to change.

4. Nickel price based on the average of six long-term analyst forecast prices.

Cautionary Statement: The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Furthermore, there is no certainty that the conclusions or results as reported in the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

From October 2021 to January 2022, the Company released the results of the maiden drilling program at the Van Target. The results of these holes confirm a significant new nickel discovery at Van, highlighted by hole 21VAN-001, which intersected 101 m grading 0.150% DTR nickel

(0.207% total nickel), starting at an approximate vertical depth of 27 m below surface, among the 8 highest-grading, near-surface intervals in the history of Decar.

2.

Exploration Projects

Nickel Projects:

FPX Nickel's exploration program involves a search for disseminated nickel-iron alloy targets that occur in a very specific geological environment found within ultramafic rocks. Awaruite, the nickel-iron alloy of interest, contains approximately 75% nickel, the rest being iron with occasional minor cobalt and copper. The alloy is strongly magnetic and quite dense, two properties which allow for an efficient physical separation of the awaruite into a nickel-iron concentrate, using a combination of magnetic and gravity separation. There is virtually no sulphur in the alloy, which eliminates a number of environmental issues typically associated with mining and processing nickel sulphide deposits. Furthermore, because of the virtual absence of sulphur, the concentrates produced when recovering the nickel-iron alloy from the mineralized rock do not require conventional smelting.

The following table provides a summary of exploration expenditures on a property-by-property basis for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Balance, December 31, 2019

BalanceAcquisitionExploration

Costs Written December 31,

Costs

Costs

Recoveries

Off

2020

Canada Decar Wale/Polar Orca Klow Mich Total

$

8,630,089

$

- $

762,955

$

(34,657) $

- $

9,358,387

1 - - - - 1

1 - - - - 1

1 - - - - 1

864,522 9,494,614

- -- 762,955

- (34,657)

- -864,522 10,222,912

The following table provides a summary of the material components of exploration expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2020:

General

Decar

MichExplorationTotal

Field Expenses Metallurgical Testing Assay Testing

$

45,228 $

- $

- $ 45,228

112,500 - - 112,500

667

Geological and Contract Services Engineering

36,442

567,130

Claim Staking Other

988 -

- - - - -

- - - - 1,315

667

36,442

567,130

988

1,315

Total

$ 762,955

$

-$

1,315

$

764,270

The following table provides a summary of exploration expenditures on a property-by-property basis for the year ended December 31, 2021:

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

FORM 51-102F1 for the year ended December 31, 2021

Balance,

BalanceDecember 31, 2020

AcquisitionExploration

Costs Written December 31,

Costs

Costs

Recoveries

Off

2021

Canada Decar Wale/Polar Orca Klow Mich Total

$

9,358,387

$

- $

5,079,659

$

(1,082,688) $

- $ 13,355,358

1 - - - - 1

1 - - - - 1

1 - - - - 1

864,522 10,222,912

10,080 10,080

- 5,079,659

- (1,082,688)

- -874,602 14,229,963

The following table provides a summary of the material components of exploration expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2021:

General

Decar

Mich

Exploration

Total

Drilling Helicopters Field Expenses Metallurgical Testing Assay Testing Wages and Benefits

$

1,330,990

$

- $

- $

1,330,990

130,519 - - 130,519

885,685

-

68,349 954,034

460,103 - - 460,103

157,955 - - 157,955

406,288 - - 406,288

Geological and Contract Services Geological and Contract Services Engineering

919,516 - - 919,516

-

-

-

-786,140 - - 786,140

Claim Staking Other

- 2,464

10,080 - 10,080

- - 2,464

Total

$

5,079,659

$

10,080

$

68,349

$

5,158,088

Decar Nickel District, British Columbia:

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 square kilometres of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia. The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

In 1996, the Company entered into an option agreement with a third party to acquire mineral claims in this area. The Company examined the property, collecting several samples for petrographic study and confirming the presence of observed grains of awaruite in serpentine by microprobe analysis. Upon completion of preliminary investigations, the Company dropped the option. In 2007, the Company conducted renewed investigations of nickel mineralization in this region; the Company has held a continuous ownership interest in Decar since first staking claims in the area in 2007.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was testedwith two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

As reported in the current NI 43-101 resource estimate, having an effective date of September 9, 2020, the Baptiste Deposit contains 1.996 billion tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 0.122% DTR nickel, thus equating to 2.4 million tonnes of nickel, and 593 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.114% DTR nickel, containing 0.7 million tonnes of nickel, reported at a cut-off grade of 0.06% DTR nickel. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The 2020 Baptiste PEA demonstrates the potential for establishing a greenfield open-pit mine and an on-site magnetic separation and flotation processing plant, using conventional technology and equipment. At a throughput rate of 120,000 tonnes per day (or 43.8 million tonnes per year), annual production is projected to average 99 million pounds nickel contained in ferronickel ("FeNi") briquettes at C1 operating costs of US$2.74 per pound of nickel. It is anticipated that the Baptiste FeNi briquette will be sold directly to stainless steel producers and garner 98% of the London Metal Exchange ("LME") nickel price, in line with payabilities earned by standard FeNi products in the global marketplace.

