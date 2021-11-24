FPX Nickel : Management's Discussion and Analysis for quarter ended September 30, 2021

FPX NICKEL CORP.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

FORM 51-102F1 for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of November 24, 2021 (the "Report Date") with reference to National Instrument 51-102 - "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and contains information up to and including the Report Date. It should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 together with the audited consolidated financial statements of FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX Nickel", or "the Company") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the related notes thereto.

Certain dollar amounts in this MD&A have been rounded for ease of reading. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") on a basis consistent with those followed in the most recent annual consolidated financial statements.

Additional information relating to the Company is available for viewing under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

1. Overview

The Company was incorporated as a junior capital pool company in the province of Alberta on February 2, 1995 and established itself as a mineral exploration company in June 1996. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), trading under the symbol "FPX". The Company has one wholly-owned subsidiary, First Point Mexico S.A. de C.V., incorporated in Mexico.

FPX Nickel explores primarily for nickel deposits, none of which have been advanced to the point where a production decision can be made. As a consequence, the Company has no producing properties, and no sales or revenues.

The Company's exploration efforts are focused on the exploration and development of properties containing awaruite, a nickel-ironalloy. The alloy typically contains approximately 75% nickel, is widely disseminated and represents a bulk tonnage target that would potentially be mineable by open pit methods should a mineral reserve be delineated. FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in five awaruite properties: four in British Columbia, and one in the Yukon Territory. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, FPX Nickel incurred costs of approximately $3,705,000 (Year ended December 31, 2020 - $763,000) in exploring and developing its nickel properties in Canada. For summaries of exploration expenditures by property and by material component, see Section 2 of this MD&A.

FPX Nickel holds a 100% interest in its flagship Decar Nickel District in British Columbia ("Decar" or the "Project") as of the Report Date. From November 2009 to November 2015, affiliated companies of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. ("Cliffs") spent approximately US$22 million to earn a 60% interest in Decar. On November 18, 2015, the Company closed a transaction with Cliffs to purchase its 60% ownership of Decar, for an acquisition price of US $4.75 million (the "Transaction"). Completion of the Transaction resulted in FPX Nickel owning 100% of the Decar Nickel District. To finance the Transaction, FPX Nickel entered into an arm's-length loan agreement with an individual shareholder of FPX Nickel (the "Private Shareholder"), through which the Private Shareholder lent US $5.0 million to the Company for a