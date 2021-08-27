Log in
    FPX   CA3025911023

FPX NICKEL CORP.

(FPX)
  Report
FPX Nickel : Second Quarter Report for the period ended June 30, 2021

08/27/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 & 2020

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Jun. 30

Dec. 31

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)

18,982,819

5,835,074

Amounts receivable (note 4)

112,525

57,930

Prepaid expenses (note 5)

339,535

24,390

Total Current Assets

19,434,879

5,917,394

Reclamation deposits (note 6)

133,390

133,288

Right of use asset - office lease (note 9)

34,664

50,663

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)

11,383,418

10,222,912

Total Assets

30,986,351

16,324,257

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)

202,247

117,363

Lease liability - current portion (note 9)

36,030

33,992

Interest payable (note 10)

-

63,660

Total Current Liabilities

238,277

215,015

Lease liability - non-current portion (note 9)

3,136

21,549

Loan payable (note 10)

-

3,371,582

CEBA loan payable (note 14)

-

40,000

Total Liabilities

241,413

3,648,146

EQUITY

Share capital (note 11)

62,456,465

44,188,865

Other equity reserve (note 11)

9,408,875

6,884,555

Deficit

(41,120,402)

(38,397,309)

Total Shareholders' Equity

30,744,938

12,676,111

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

30,986,351

16,324,257

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Commitments (note 14)

Subsequent events (note 17)

Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors:

/s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw

/s/ James S. Gilbert

Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director

James S. Gilbert, Director

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

1

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Accounting, legal and audit

16,388

1,600

20,789

2,296

Depreciation (note 9)

7,999

7,999

15,999

15,999

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,170

(145,081)

(6,964)

192,166

General exploration

4,903

637

4,903

1,299

Insurance

4,155

3,351

7,887

6,580

Interest expense (notes 9 and 10)

838

140,626

28,542

279,398

Management fees and salaries

126,927

69,502

264,314

147,706

Office and administration

9,220

3,367

14,520

10,287

Share-based compensation (note 11)

2,022,954

-

2,182,348

435,937

Travel, promotion & communications

114,195

30,415

213,520

111,195

Trust and filing fees

4,430

7,206

43,105

20,210

Loss before other items

(2,314,179)

(119,622)

(2,788,963)

(1,223,073)

OTHER ITEMS

Loss on sale of marketable securities

-

(37,131)

-

(37,131)

Gain on settlement of CEBA loan

(note 14)

20,000

-

20,000

-

Interest income

31,155

7,423

45,870

12,644

51,155

(29,708)

65,870

(24,487)

Net loss for the period

(2,263,024)

(149,330)

(2,723,093)

(1,247,560)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified to income:

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable

securities

-

2,466

-

(6,521)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(2,263,024)

(146,864)

(2,723,093)

(1,254,081)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 12)

(0.011)

(0.001)

(0.014)

(0.008)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

211,276,120

163,312,004

197,884,778

159,973,177

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Share Capital

Other

Other

Number

Equity

Comprehensive

of Shares

Amount

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

154,728,672

33,476,916

6,446,378

(36,586,200)

(29,044)

3,308,050

Private placement

8,333,332

1,500,000

-

-

-

1,500,000

Share issue costs

-

(31,906)

-

-

-

(31,906)

Options exercised

250,000

39,450

(14,450)

-

-

25,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

435,938

-

-

435,938

Adjustment on sale of marketable

securities

-

-

-

-

35,565

35,565

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,247,560)

-

(1,247,560)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(6,521)

(6,521)

Balance, June 30, 2020

163,312,004

34,984,460

6,867,866

(37,833,760)

-

4,018,566

Private placement

8,963,636

4,930,000

-

-

-

4,930,000

Share issue costs

-

(186,576)

-

-

-

(186,576)

Options exercised

950,000

198,460

(78,460)

-

-

120,000

Shares issued in debt settlement

7,750,037

4,262,521

-

-

-

4,262,521

Share-based compensation

-

-

95,149

-

-

95,149

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(563,549)

-

(563,549)

Balance, December 31, 2020

180,975,677

44,188,865

6,884,555

(38,397,309)

-

12,676,111

Public offering

24,769,800

16,100,370

16,100,370

Shares issued in debt settlement

5,312,386

3,453,051

-

-

-

3,453,051

Share issue costs

-

(1,848,521)

567,172

-

-

(1,281,349)

Options exercised

2,500,000

562,700

(225,200)

-

-

337,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,182,348

-

-

2,182,348

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,723,093)

-

(2,723,093)

Balance, June 30, 2021

213,557,863

62,456,465

9,408,875

(41,120,402)

-

30,744,938

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement

3

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Cash provided by (used for):

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(2,263,024)

(149,330)

(2,723,093)

(1,247,560)

Add items not involving cash:

Depreciation

7,999

7,999

15,999

15,999

Share-based compensation

2,022,954

-

2,182,348

435,937

Accrued interest included in loan payable

-

139,206

26,713

203,231

Loss on sale of marketable securities

-

37,131

-

37,131

Loss on settlement of loan payable

-

-

2,759

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable

-

(146,493)

(11,663)

229,108

Gain on settlement of CEBA loan

(20,000)

-

(20,000)

-

(252,071)

(111,487)

(526,937)

(326,154)

Changes in non-cash working capital components:

Amounts receivable

(33,267)

(22,795)

(57,475)

(10,882)

Prepaid expenses

(49,322)

(1,556)

(67,407)

(11,543)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(41,903)

3,906

5,740

17,566

Current portion of lease liability

-

(1,577)

-

(3,284)

Interest payable

-

(2,795)

-

3,197

(376,563)

(136,304)

(646,079)

(331,100)

Financing activities *

Cash proceeds from shares issued

16,230,370

-

16,437,870

1,525,000

Share issue costs

(1,219,076)

-

(1,281,349)

(31,906)

Repayment of lease liability

(8,264)

(6,968)

(16,375)

(13,807)

Proceeds from CEBA loan

-

-

20,000

-

Repayment of CEBA loan

(40,000)

-

(40,000)

-

Loan payments

-

-

-

(724,743)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

19,693

-

19,693

14,963,030

12,725

15,120,146

774,237

Investing activities *

Reclamation deposit

(102)

(102)

(102)

(102)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(768,907)

(268,706)

(1,078,482)

(398,620)

Advance payment to mining consultants

(247,738)

-

(247,738)

-

(1,016,747)

(268,808)

(1,326,322)

(398,722)

Net cash provided (used) during period

13,569,720

(392,387)

13,147,745

44,414

Cash - beginning of period

5,413,099

2,165,246

5,835,074

1,728,445

Cash - end of period

18,982,819

1,772,859

18,982,819

1,772,859

  • Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities

Interest received

31,186

12,475

45,824

20,403

Accounts payable related to mineral properties

110,600

186,592

110,600

186,592

BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable

37,375

29,146

37,375

29,146

included in exploration and evaluation assests

Also see Notes 9 and 10.

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
