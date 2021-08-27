FPX Nickel : Second Quarter Report for the period ended June 30, 2021

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements June 30, 2021 & 2020 (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian Dollars)

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian Dollars) Jun. 30 Dec. 31 2021 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents (note 3) 18,982,819 5,835,074 Amounts receivable (note 4) 112,525 57,930 Prepaid expenses (note 5) 339,535 24,390 Total Current Assets 19,434,879 5,917,394 Reclamation deposits (note 6) 133,390 133,288 Right of use asset - office lease (note 9) 34,664 50,663 Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7) 11,383,418 10,222,912 Total Assets 30,986,351 16,324,257 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8) 202,247 117,363 Lease liability - current portion (note 9) 36,030 33,992 Interest payable (note 10) - 63,660 Total Current Liabilities 238,277 215,015 Lease liability - non-current portion (note 9) 3,136 21,549 Loan payable (note 10) - 3,371,582 CEBA loan payable (note 14) - 40,000 Total Liabilities 241,413 3,648,146 EQUITY Share capital (note 11) 62,456,465 44,188,865 Other equity reserve (note 11) 9,408,875 6,884,555 Deficit (41,120,402) (38,397,309) Total Shareholders' Equity 30,744,938 12,676,111 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 30,986,351 16,324,257 Nature and continuance of operations (note 1) Commitments (note 14) Subsequent events (note 17) Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors: /s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw /s/ James S. Gilbert Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director James S. Gilbert, Director See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 1

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian dollars) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ EXPENSES Accounting, legal and audit 16,388 1,600 20,789 2,296 Depreciation (note 9) 7,999 7,999 15,999 15,999 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,170 (145,081) (6,964) 192,166 General exploration 4,903 637 4,903 1,299 Insurance 4,155 3,351 7,887 6,580 Interest expense (notes 9 and 10) 838 140,626 28,542 279,398 Management fees and salaries 126,927 69,502 264,314 147,706 Office and administration 9,220 3,367 14,520 10,287 Share-based compensation (note 11) 2,022,954 - 2,182,348 435,937 Travel, promotion & communications 114,195 30,415 213,520 111,195 Trust and filing fees 4,430 7,206 43,105 20,210 Loss before other items (2,314,179) (119,622) (2,788,963) (1,223,073) OTHER ITEMS Loss on sale of marketable securities - (37,131) - (37,131) Gain on settlement of CEBA loan (note 14) 20,000 - 20,000 - Interest income 31,155 7,423 45,870 12,644 51,155 (29,708) 65,870 (24,487) Net loss for the period (2,263,024) (149,330) (2,723,093) (1,247,560) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified to income: Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities - 2,466 - (6,521) Comprehensive loss for the period (2,263,024) (146,864) (2,723,093) (1,254,081) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 12) (0.011) (0.001) (0.014) (0.008) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 211,276,120 163,312,004 197,884,778 159,973,177 See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian dollars) Accumulated Share Capital Other Other Number Equity Comprehensive of Shares Amount Reserve Deficit Loss Total # $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2019 154,728,672 33,476,916 6,446,378 (36,586,200) (29,044) 3,308,050 Private placement 8,333,332 1,500,000 - - - 1,500,000 Share issue costs - (31,906) - - - (31,906) Options exercised 250,000 39,450 (14,450) - - 25,000 Share-based compensation - - 435,938 - - 435,938 Adjustment on sale of marketable securities - - - - 35,565 35,565 Net loss for the period - - - (1,247,560) - (1,247,560) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (6,521) (6,521) Balance, June 30, 2020 163,312,004 34,984,460 6,867,866 (37,833,760) - 4,018,566 Private placement 8,963,636 4,930,000 - - - 4,930,000 Share issue costs - (186,576) - - - (186,576) Options exercised 950,000 198,460 (78,460) - - 120,000 Shares issued in debt settlement 7,750,037 4,262,521 - - - 4,262,521 Share-based compensation - - 95,149 - - 95,149 Net loss for the period - - - (563,549) - (563,549) Balance, December 31, 2020 180,975,677 44,188,865 6,884,555 (38,397,309) - 12,676,111 Public offering 24,769,800 16,100,370 16,100,370 Shares issued in debt settlement 5,312,386 3,453,051 - - - 3,453,051 Share issue costs - (1,848,521) 567,172 - - (1,281,349) Options exercised 2,500,000 562,700 (225,200) - - 337,500 Share-based compensation - - 2,182,348 - - 2,182,348 Net loss for the period - - - (2,723,093) - (2,723,093) Balance, June 30, 2021 213,557,863 62,456,465 9,408,875 (41,120,402) - 30,744,938 See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement 3

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian dollars) Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities Net loss for the period (2,263,024) (149,330) (2,723,093) (1,247,560) Add items not involving cash: Depreciation 7,999 7,999 15,999 15,999 Share-based compensation 2,022,954 - 2,182,348 435,937 Accrued interest included in loan payable - 139,206 26,713 203,231 Loss on sale of marketable securities - 37,131 - 37,131 Loss on settlement of loan payable - - 2,759 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable - (146,493) (11,663) 229,108 Gain on settlement of CEBA loan (20,000) - (20,000) - (252,071) (111,487) (526,937) (326,154) Changes in non-cash working capital components: Amounts receivable (33,267) (22,795) (57,475) (10,882) Prepaid expenses (49,322) (1,556) (67,407) (11,543) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (41,903) 3,906 5,740 17,566 Current portion of lease liability - (1,577) - (3,284) Interest payable - (2,795) - 3,197 (376,563) (136,304) (646,079) (331,100) Financing activities * Cash proceeds from shares issued 16,230,370 - 16,437,870 1,525,000 Share issue costs (1,219,076) - (1,281,349) (31,906) Repayment of lease liability (8,264) (6,968) (16,375) (13,807) Proceeds from CEBA loan - - 20,000 - Repayment of CEBA loan (40,000) - (40,000) - Loan payments - - - (724,743) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 19,693 - 19,693 14,963,030 12,725 15,120,146 774,237 Investing activities * Reclamation deposit (102) (102) (102) (102) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (768,907) (268,706) (1,078,482) (398,620) Advance payment to mining consultants (247,738) - (247,738) - (1,016,747) (268,808) (1,326,322) (398,722) Net cash provided (used) during period 13,569,720 (392,387) 13,147,745 44,414 Cash - beginning of period 5,413,099 2,165,246 5,835,074 1,728,445 Cash - end of period 18,982,819 1,772,859 18,982,819 1,772,859 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities Interest received 31,186 12,475 45,824 20,403 Accounts payable related to mineral properties 110,600 186,592 110,600 186,592 BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable 37,375 29,146 37,375 29,146 included in exploration and evaluation assests Also see Notes 9 and 10. See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4

