FPX Nickel : Second Quarter Report for the period ended June 30, 2021
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2021 & 2020
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)
18,982,819
5,835,074
Amounts receivable (note 4)
112,525
57,930
Prepaid expenses (note 5)
339,535
24,390
Total Current Assets
19,434,879
5,917,394
Reclamation deposits (note 6)
133,390
133,288
Right of use asset - office lease (note 9)
34,664
50,663
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)
11,383,418
10,222,912
Total Assets
30,986,351
16,324,257
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)
202,247
117,363
Lease liability - current portion (note 9)
36,030
33,992
Interest payable (note 10)
-
63,660
Total Current Liabilities
238,277
215,015
Lease liability - non-current portion (note 9)
3,136
21,549
Loan payable (note 10)
-
3,371,582
CEBA loan payable (note 14)
-
40,000
Total Liabilities
241,413
3,648,146
EQUITY
Share capital (note 11)
62,456,465
44,188,865
Other equity reserve (note 11)
9,408,875
6,884,555
Deficit
(41,120,402)
(38,397,309)
Total Shareholders' Equity
30,744,938
12,676,111
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
30,986,351
16,324,257
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Commitments (note 14)
Subsequent events (note 17)
Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors:
/s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw
/s/ James S. Gilbert
Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director
James S. Gilbert, Director
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
1
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Accounting, legal and audit
16,388
1,600
20,789
2,296
Depreciation (note 9)
7,999
7,999
15,999
15,999
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
2,170
(145,081)
(6,964)
192,166
General exploration
4,903
637
4,903
1,299
Insurance
4,155
3,351
7,887
6,580
Interest expense (notes 9 and 10)
838
140,626
28,542
279,398
Management fees and salaries
126,927
69,502
264,314
147,706
Office and administration
9,220
3,367
14,520
10,287
Share-based compensation (note 11)
2,022,954
-
2,182,348
435,937
Travel, promotion & communications
114,195
30,415
213,520
111,195
Trust and filing fees
4,430
7,206
43,105
20,210
Loss before other items
(2,314,179)
(119,622)
(2,788,963)
(1,223,073)
OTHER ITEMS
Loss on sale of marketable securities
-
(37,131)
-
(37,131)
Gain on settlement of CEBA loan
(note 14)
20,000
-
20,000
-
Interest income
31,155
7,423
45,870
12,644
51,155
(29,708)
65,870
(24,487)
Net loss for the period
(2,263,024)
(149,330)
(2,723,093)
(1,247,560)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be reclassified to income:
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable
securities
-
2,466
-
(6,521)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(2,263,024)
(146,864)
(2,723,093)
(1,254,081)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(note 12)
(0.011)
(0.001)
(0.014)
(0.008)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
211,276,120
163,312,004
197,884,778
159,973,177
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Share Capital
Other
Other
Number
Equity
Comprehensive
of Shares
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
154,728,672
33,476,916
6,446,378
(36,586,200)
(29,044)
3,308,050
Private placement
8,333,332
1,500,000
-
-
-
1,500,000
Share issue costs
-
(31,906)
-
-
-
(31,906)
Options exercised
250,000
39,450
(14,450)
-
-
25,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
435,938
-
-
435,938
Adjustment on sale of marketable
securities
-
-
-
-
35,565
35,565
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,247,560)
-
(1,247,560)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(6,521)
(6,521)
Balance, June 30, 2020
163,312,004
34,984,460
6,867,866
(37,833,760)
-
4,018,566
Private placement
8,963,636
4,930,000
-
-
-
4,930,000
Share issue costs
-
(186,576)
-
-
-
(186,576)
Options exercised
950,000
198,460
(78,460)
-
-
120,000
Shares issued in debt settlement
7,750,037
4,262,521
-
-
-
4,262,521
Share-based compensation
-
-
95,149
-
-
95,149
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(563,549)
-
(563,549)
Balance, December 31, 2020
180,975,677
44,188,865
6,884,555
(38,397,309)
-
12,676,111
Public offering
24,769,800
16,100,370
16,100,370
Shares issued in debt settlement
5,312,386
3,453,051
-
-
-
3,453,051
Share issue costs
-
(1,848,521)
567,172
-
-
(1,281,349)
Options exercised
2,500,000
562,700
(225,200)
-
-
337,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,182,348
-
-
2,182,348
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,723,093)
-
(2,723,093)
Balance, June 30, 2021
213,557,863
62,456,465
9,408,875
(41,120,402)
-
30,744,938
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement
3
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Cash provided by (used for):
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(2,263,024)
(149,330)
(2,723,093)
(1,247,560)
Add items not involving cash:
Depreciation
7,999
7,999
15,999
15,999
Share-based compensation
2,022,954
-
2,182,348
435,937
Accrued interest included in loan payable
-
139,206
26,713
203,231
Loss on sale of marketable securities
-
37,131
-
37,131
Loss on settlement of loan payable
-
-
2,759
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable
-
(146,493)
(11,663)
229,108
Gain on settlement of CEBA loan
(20,000)
-
(20,000)
-
(252,071)
(111,487)
(526,937)
(326,154)
Changes in non-cash working capital components:
Amounts receivable
(33,267)
(22,795)
(57,475)
(10,882)
Prepaid expenses
(49,322)
(1,556)
(67,407)
(11,543)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(41,903)
3,906
5,740
17,566
Current portion of lease liability
-
(1,577)
-
(3,284)
Interest payable
-
(2,795)
-
3,197
(376,563)
(136,304)
(646,079)
(331,100)
Financing activities *
Cash proceeds from shares issued
16,230,370
-
16,437,870
1,525,000
Share issue costs
(1,219,076)
-
(1,281,349)
(31,906)
Repayment of lease liability
(8,264)
(6,968)
(16,375)
(13,807)
Proceeds from CEBA loan
-
-
20,000
-
Repayment of CEBA loan
(40,000)
-
(40,000)
-
Loan payments
-
-
-
(724,743)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
19,693
-
19,693
14,963,030
12,725
15,120,146
774,237
Investing activities *
Reclamation deposit
(102)
(102)
(102)
(102)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(768,907)
(268,706)
(1,078,482)
(398,620)
Advance payment to mining consultants
(247,738)
-
(247,738)
-
(1,016,747)
(268,808)
(1,326,322)
(398,722)
Net cash provided (used) during period
13,569,720
(392,387)
13,147,745
44,414
Cash - beginning of period
5,413,099
2,165,246
5,835,074
1,728,445
Cash - end of period
18,982,819
1,772,859
18,982,819
1,772,859
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities
Interest received
31,186
12,475
45,824
20,403
Accounts payable related to mineral properties
110,600
186,592
110,600
186,592
BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable
37,375
29,146
37,375
29,146
included in exploration and evaluation assests
Also see Notes 9 and 10.
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
