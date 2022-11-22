FPX Nickel : Third Quarter Report for the period ended September 30, 2022
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
September 30, 2022 & 2021
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)
8,334,860
14,535,024
Amounts receivable (note 5)
1,353,154
1,288,864
Prepaid expenses (note 6)
381,915
37,150
Total Current Assets
10,069,929
15,861,038
Reclamation deposits (note 7)
157,970
133,597
Right of use asset - office lease (note 10)
173,357
234,866
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 8)
21,067,520
14,229,963
Total Assets
31,468,776
30,459,464
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) Lease liability - current portion (note 10)
Total Current Liabilities
Lease liability - non-current portion (note 10)
Total Liabilities
EQUITY
Share capital (note 11)
Other equity reserve (note 11)
Deficit
Total shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of FPX Nickel Corp.
Non-controlling interest (note 3)
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Commitments (note 14)
Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors:
1,085,900
453,172
88,460
83,636
1,174,360
536,808
87,108
154,070
1,261,468
690,878
63,093,045
62,531,195
10,616,393
9,473,652
(45,143,848)
(42,236,261)
28,565,590
29,768,586
1,641,718
-
30,207,308
29,768,586
31,468,776
30,459,464
/s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw
/s/ James S. Gilbert
Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director
James S. Gilbert, Director
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
1
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Accounting, legal and audit
51,002
14,818
64,860
35,607
Depreciation (note 9)
19,473
12,672
61,509
28,671
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
4,874
(65)
4,824
(7,029)
General exploration
153,846
17,331
253,468
22,234
Insurance
7,215
4,740
18,891
12,627
Interest expense (notes 9 and 10)
3,556
2,124
11,834
30,666
Management fees and salaries
(note 13)
222,208
128,695
611,374
393,009
Office and administration
63,397
20,540
107,423
35,060
Share-based compensation
(notes 11 and 13)
979,309
94,507
1,367,091
2,276,855
Travel, promotion & communications
106,327
184,254
475,293
397,774
Trust and filing fees
7,005
34,138
72,752
77,243
Loss before other items
(1,618,212)
(513,754)
(3,049,319)
(3,302,717)
OTHER ITEMS
Gain on settlement of CEBA loan
-
-
-
20,000
Gain on lease modification
-
4,118
-
4,118
Interest income
33,819
32,836
99,187
78,706
33,819
36,954
99,187
102,824
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
(1,584,393)
(476,800)
(2,950,132)
(3,199,893)
period
Net loss and comprehensive loss
attributable to:
Shareholders of FPX Nickel Corp.
(1,553,586)
(476,800)
(2,907,587)
(3,199,893)
Non-controlling interests
(30,807)
-
(42,545)
-
(1,584,393)
(476,800)
(2,950,132)
(3,199,893)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(note 12)
(0.007)
(0.002)
(0.014)
(0.016)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
216,007,863
213,557,863
215,414,823
203,202,081
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Attributable to
Non-
Share Capital
Other
Shareholders of
Controlling
Equity
FPX Nickel Corp.
Interest
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Number
of Shares
Amount
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2020
180,975,677
44,188,865
6,884,555
(38,397,309)
12,676,111
-
12,676,111
Public offering
24,769,800
16,100,370
-
-
16,100,370
-
16,100,370
Shares issued in debt settlement
5,312,386
3,453,051
-
-
3,453,051
-
3,453,051
Share issue costs
-
(1,848,521)
567,172
-
(1,281,349)
-
(1,281,349)
Options exercised
2,500,000
562,700
(225,200)
-
337,500
-
337,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,276,855
-
2,276,855
-
2,276,855
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(3,199,893)
(3,199,893)
-
(3,199,893)
Balance, September 30, 2021
213,557,863
62,456,465
9,503,382
(41,597,202)
30,362,645
-
30,362,645
Options exercised
300,000
74,730
(29,730)
-
45,000
-
45,000
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(639,059)
(639,059)
-
(639,059)
Balance, December 31, 2021
213,857,863
62,531,195
9,473,652
(42,236,261)
29,768,586
-
29,768,586
Options exercised
2,250,000
561,850
(224,350)
-
337,500
-
337,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,367,091
-
1,367,091
-
1,367,091
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
1,684,263
1,684,263
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,907,587)
(2,907,587)
(42,545)
(2,950,132)
Balance, September 30, 2022
216,107,863
63,093,045
10,616,393
(45,143,848)
28,565,590
1,641,718
30,207,308
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Cash provided by (used for):
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(1,584,393)
(476,800)
(2,950,132)
(3,199,893)
Add items not involving cash:
Depreciation
19,473
12,672
61,509
28,671
Share-based compensation
979,309
94,507
1,367,091
2,276,855
Accrued interest included in loan payable
-
-
-
26,713
Loss on settlement of loan payable
-
-
-
2,759
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable
-
-
-
(11,663)
Gain on lease modification
-
(4,118)
-
(4,118)
Gain on settlement of CEBA loan
-
-
-
(20,000)
(585,611)
(373,739)
(1,521,532)
(900,676)
Changes in non-cash working capital components:
Amounts receivable
(119,581)
(128,961)
(64,290)
(186,454)
Prepaid expenses
(269,675)
21,809
(344,765)
(45,598)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
109,779
(5,114)
156,675
625
(865,088)
(486,005)
(1,773,912)
(1,132,103)
Financing activities *
Proceeds from issuance of shares of FPX Nickel Corp.
37,500
-
337,500
16,437,870
Share issue costs
-
-
-
(1,281,349)
Proceeds from issuance of shares of CO2 Lock Corp.
-
-
1,714,758
-
Share issue costs of CO2 Lock Corp.
(30,495)
-
(30,495)
-
Repayment of lease liability
(21,100)
(12,285)
(62,137)
(28,661)
Proceeds from CEBA loan
-
-
-
20,000
Repayment of CEBA loan
-
-
-
(40,000)
(14,095)
(12,285)
1,959,626
15,107,860
Investing activities *
Reclamation deposit
(174)
(207)
(24,373)
(309)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(3,904,338)
(2,593,861)
(6,361,505)
(3,672,323)
Advance payment to mining consultants
-
(436,945)
-
(684,683)
(3,904,512)
(3,031,013)
(6,385,878)
(4,357,315)
Net cash provided (used) during period
(4,783,695)
(3,529,303)
(6,200,164)
9,618,442
Cash - beginning of period
13,118,555
18,982,819
14,535,024
5,835,074
Cash - end of period
8,334,860
15,453,516
8,334,860
15,453,516
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities
Interest received
33,708
32,998
98,983
78,823
Accounts payable related to mineral properties
788,850
71,013
788,850
71,031
BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable
1,082,689
37,386
1,082,689
37,386
included in exploration and evaluation assets
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
