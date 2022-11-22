Advanced search
    FPX   CA3025911023

FPX NICKEL CORP.

(FPX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-22 pm EST
0.4000 CAD   -1.23%
FPX Nickel : Third Quarter Report for the period ended September 30, 2022

11/22/2022 | 05:45pm EST
FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2022 & 2021

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)

8,334,860

14,535,024

Amounts receivable (note 5)

1,353,154

1,288,864

Prepaid expenses (note 6)

381,915

37,150

Total Current Assets

10,069,929

15,861,038

Reclamation deposits (note 7)

157,970

133,597

Right of use asset - office lease (note 10)

173,357

234,866

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 8)

21,067,520

14,229,963

Total Assets

31,468,776

30,459,464

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) Lease liability - current portion (note 10)

Total Current Liabilities

Lease liability - non-current portion (note 10)

Total Liabilities

EQUITY

Share capital (note 11)

Other equity reserve (note 11)

Deficit

Total shareholders' equity attributable to shareholders of FPX Nickel Corp.

Non-controlling interest (note 3)

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Commitments (note 14)

Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors:

1,085,900453,172

88,46083,636

1,174,360536,808

87,108154,070

1,261,468690,878

63,093,045 62,531,195

10,616,393 9,473,652

(45,143,848) (42,236,261)

28,565,590 29,768,586

1,641,718-

30,207,308 29,768,586

31,468,776 30,459,464

/s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw

/s/ James S. Gilbert

Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director

James S. Gilbert, Director

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

1

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Accounting, legal and audit

51,002

14,818

64,860

35,607

Depreciation (note 9)

19,473

12,672

61,509

28,671

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

4,874

(65)

4,824

(7,029)

General exploration

153,846

17,331

253,468

22,234

Insurance

7,215

4,740

18,891

12,627

Interest expense (notes 9 and 10)

3,556

2,124

11,834

30,666

Management fees and salaries (note 13)

222,208

128,695

611,374

393,009

Office and administration

63,397

20,540

107,423

35,060

Share-based compensation (notes 11 and 13)

979,309

94,507

1,367,091

2,276,855

Travel, promotion & communications

106,327

184,254

475,293

397,774

Trust and filing fees

7,005

34,138

72,752

77,243

Loss before other items

(1,618,212)

(513,754)

(3,049,319)

(3,302,717)

OTHER ITEMS

Gain on settlement of CEBA loan

-

-

-

20,000

Gain on lease modification

-

4,118

-

4,118

Interest income

33,819

32,836

99,187

78,706

33,819

36,954

99,187

102,824

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

(1,584,393)

(476,800)

(2,950,132)

(3,199,893)

period

Net loss and comprehensive loss

attributable to:

Shareholders of FPX Nickel Corp.

(1,553,586)

(476,800)

(2,907,587)

(3,199,893)

Non-controlling interests

(30,807)

-

(42,545)

-

(1,584,393)

(476,800)

(2,950,132)

(3,199,893)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 12)

(0.007)

(0.002)

(0.014)

(0.016)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

216,007,863

213,557,863

215,414,823

203,202,081

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Attributable to

Non-

Share Capital

Other

Shareholders of

Controlling

Equity

FPX Nickel Corp.

Interest

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Number

of Shares

Amount

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2020

180,975,677

44,188,865

6,884,555

(38,397,309)

12,676,111

-

12,676,111

Public offering

24,769,800

16,100,370

-

-

16,100,370

-

16,100,370

Shares issued in debt settlement

5,312,386

3,453,051

-

-

3,453,051

-

3,453,051

Share issue costs

-

(1,848,521)

567,172

-

(1,281,349)

-

(1,281,349)

Options exercised

2,500,000

562,700

(225,200)

-

337,500

-

337,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,276,855

-

2,276,855

-

2,276,855

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(3,199,893)

(3,199,893)

-

(3,199,893)

Balance, September 30, 2021

213,557,863

62,456,465

9,503,382

(41,597,202)

30,362,645

-

30,362,645

Options exercised

300,000

74,730

(29,730)

-

45,000

-

45,000

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(639,059)

(639,059)

-

(639,059)

Balance, December 31, 2021

213,857,863

62,531,195

9,473,652

(42,236,261)

29,768,586

-

29,768,586

Options exercised

2,250,000

561,850

(224,350)

-

337,500

-

337,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,367,091

-

1,367,091

-

1,367,091

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

1,684,263

1,684,263

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,907,587)

(2,907,587)

(42,545)

(2,950,132)

Balance, September 30, 2022

216,107,863

63,093,045

10,616,393

(45,143,848)

28,565,590

1,641,718

30,207,308

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Cash provided by (used for):

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(1,584,393)

(476,800)

(2,950,132)

(3,199,893)

Add items not involving cash:

Depreciation

19,473

12,672

61,509

28,671

Share-based compensation

979,309

94,507

1,367,091

2,276,855

Accrued interest included in loan payable

-

-

-

26,713

Loss on settlement of loan payable

-

-

-

2,759

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable

-

-

-

(11,663)

Gain on lease modification

-

(4,118)

-

(4,118)

Gain on settlement of CEBA loan

-

-

-

(20,000)

(585,611)

(373,739)

(1,521,532)

(900,676)

Changes in non-cash working capital components:

Amounts receivable

(119,581)

(128,961)

(64,290)

(186,454)

Prepaid expenses

(269,675)

21,809

(344,765)

(45,598)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

109,779

(5,114)

156,675

625

(865,088)

(486,005)

(1,773,912)

(1,132,103)

Financing activities *

Proceeds from issuance of shares of FPX Nickel Corp.

37,500

-

337,500

16,437,870

Share issue costs

-

-

-

(1,281,349)

Proceeds from issuance of shares of CO2 Lock Corp.

-

-

1,714,758

-

Share issue costs of CO2 Lock Corp.

(30,495)

-

(30,495)

-

Repayment of lease liability

(21,100)

(12,285)

(62,137)

(28,661)

Proceeds from CEBA loan

-

-

-

20,000

Repayment of CEBA loan

-

-

-

(40,000)

(14,095)

(12,285)

1,959,626

15,107,860

Investing activities *

Reclamation deposit

(174)

(207)

(24,373)

(309)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(3,904,338)

(2,593,861)

(6,361,505)

(3,672,323)

Advance payment to mining consultants

-

(436,945)

-

(684,683)

(3,904,512)

(3,031,013)

(6,385,878)

(4,357,315)

Net cash provided (used) during period

(4,783,695)

(3,529,303)

(6,200,164)

9,618,442

Cash - beginning of period

13,118,555

18,982,819

14,535,024

5,835,074

Cash - end of period

8,334,860

15,453,516

8,334,860

15,453,516

  • Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities

Interest received

33,708

32,998

98,983

78,823

Accounts payable related to mineral properties

788,850

71,013

788,850

71,031

BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable

1,082,689

37,386

1,082,689

37,386

included in exploration and evaluation assets

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 22:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
