FPX Nickel : Third Quarter Report for the year ended September 30, 2021
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
September 30, 2021 & 2020
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)
15,453,516
5,835,074
Amounts receivable (note 4)
241,515
57,930
Prepaid expenses (note 5)
754,671
24,390
Total Current Assets
16,449,702
5,917,394
Reclamation deposits (note 6)
133,597
133,288
Right of use asset - office lease (note 9)
256,885
50,663
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)
13,937,680
10,222,912
Total Assets
30,777,864
16,324,257
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)
157,564
117,363
Lease liability - current portion (note 9)
82,087
33,992
Interest payable (note 10)
-
63,660
Total Current Liabilities
239,651
215,015
Lease liability - non-current portion (note 9)
175,568
21,549
Loan payable (note 10)
-
3,371,582
CEBA loan payable (note 14)
-
40,000
Total Liabilities
415,219
3,648,146
EQUITY
Share capital (note 11)
62,456,465
44,188,865
Other equity reserve (note 11)
9,503,382
6,884,555
Deficit
(41,597,202)
(38,397,309)
Total Shareholders' Equity
30,362,645
12,676,111
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
30,777,864
16,324,257
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Commitments (note 14)
Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors:
/s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw
/s/ James S. Gilbert
Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director
James S. Gilbert, Director
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
1
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Accounting, legal and audit
14,818
922
35,607
3,217
Depreciation (note 9)
12,672
7,999
28,671
23,998
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(65)
(75,923)
(7,029)
116,242
General exploration
17,331
16
22,234
1,315
Insurance
4,740
3,444
12,627
10,024
Interest expense (notes 9 and 10)
2,124
139,463
30,666
418,861
Management fees and salaries
(note 13)
128,695
64,918
393,009
212,624
Office and administration
20,540
3,298
35,060
13,585
Share-based compensation
(notes 11 and 13)
94,507
95,149
2,276,855
531,086
Travel, promotion & communications
184,254
86,918
397,774
198,113
Trust and filing fees
34,138
4,547
77,243
24,759
Loss before other items
(513,754)
(330,751)
(3,302,717)
(1,553,824)
OTHER ITEMS
Loss on sale of marketable securities
-
-
-
(37,131)
Gain on settlement of CEBA loan
(note 14)
-
-
20,000
-
Gain on lease modification
4,118
-
4,118
-
Interest income
32,836
3,129
78,706
15,773
36,954
3,129
102,824
(21,358)
Net loss for the period
(476,800)
(327,622)
(3,199,893)
(1,575,182)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that may be reclassified to income:
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable
securities
-
-
-
(6,521)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(476,800)
(327,622)
(3,199,893)
(1,581,703)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(note 12)
(0.002)
(0.002)
(0.016)
(0.010)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
213,557,863
163,767,439
203,202,081
161,247,162
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Share Capital
Other
Other
Number
Equity
Comprehensive
of Shares
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
154,728,672
33,476,916
6,446,378
(36,586,200)
(29,044)
3,308,050
Private placement
8,333,332
1,500,000
-
-
-
1,500,000
Share issue costs
-
(31,906)
-
-
-
(31,906)
Options exercised
1,200,000
237,910
(92,910)
-
-
145,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
531,086
-
-
531,086
Adjustment on sale of marketable
securities
-
-
-
-
35,565
35,565
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,575,182)
-
(1,575,182)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(6,521)
(6,521)
Balance, September 30, 2020
164,262,004
35,182,920
6,884,555
(38,161,382)
-
3,906,092
Private placement
8,963,636
4,930,000
-
-
-
4,930,000
Share issue costs
-
(186,576)
-
-
-
(186,576)
Options exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued in debt settlement
7,750,037
4,262,521
-
-
-
4,262,521
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(235,927)
-
(235,927)
Balance, December 31, 2020
180,975,677
44,188,865
6,884,555
(38,397,309)
-
12,676,111
Public offering
24,769,800
16,100,370
-
-
-
16,100,370
Shares issued in debt settlement
5,312,386
3,453,051
-
-
-
3,453,051
Share issue costs
-
(1,848,521)
567,172
-
-
(1,281,349)
Options exercised
2,500,000
562,700
(225,200)
-
-
337,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,276,855
-
-
2,276,855
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(3,199,893)
-
(3,199,893)
Balance, September 30, 2021
213,557,863
62,456,465
9,503,382
(41,597,202)
-
30,362,645
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement
3
FPX NICKEL CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Cash provided by (used for):
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(476,800)
(327,622)
(3,199,893)
(1,575,182)
Add items not involving cash:
Depreciation
12,672
7,999
28,671
23,998
Share-based compensation
94,507
95,149
2,276,855
531,086
Accrued interest included in loan payable
-
65,198
26,713
268,429
Loss on sale of marketable securities
-
-
-
37,131
Loss on settlement of loan payable
-
-
2,759
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable
-
(82,047)
(11,663)
147,062
Gain on lease modification
(4,118)
-
(4,118)
-
Gain on settlement of CEBA loan
-
-
(20,000)
-
(373,739)
(241,323)
(900,676)
(567,476)
Changes in non-cash working capital components:
Amounts receivable
(128,961)
(15,542)
(186,454)
(26,425)
Prepaid expenses
21,809
34,510
(45,598)
22,967
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(5,114)
7,723
625
25,289
Current portion of lease liability
-
(1,389)
-
(4,673)
Interest payable
-
(1,447)
-
1,750
(486,005)
(217,468)
(1,132,103)
(548,568)
Financing activities *
Cash proceeds from shares issued
-
120,000
16,437,870
1,645,000
Share issue costs
-
-
(1,281,349)
(31,906)
Repayment of lease liability
(12,285)
(7,577)
(28,661)
(21,384)
Proceeds from CEBA loan
-
-
20,000
-
Repayment of CEBA loan
-
-
(40,000)
-
Loan payments
-
-
-
(724,743)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
-
-
19,693
(12,285)
112,423
15,107,860
886,660
Investing activities *
Reclamation deposit
(207)
(444)
(309)
(547)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(2,593,861)
(274,340)
(3,672,323)
(672,960)
Advance payment to mining consultants
(436,945)
-
(684,683)
-
(3,031,013)
(274,784)
(4,357,315)
(673,507)
Net cash provided (used) during period
(3,529,303)
(379,829)
9,618,442
(335,415)
Cash - beginning of period
18,982,819
1,772,859
5,835,074
1,728,445
Cash - end of period
15,453,516
1,393,030
15,453,516
1,393,030
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities
Interest received
32,998
3,479
78,823
15,954
Accounts payable related to mineral properties
71,031
22,304
71,031
22,304
BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable
37,386
-
37,386
-
included in exploration and evaluation assests
Also see Notes 9 and 10.
See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
