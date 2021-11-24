Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. FPX Nickel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPX   CA3025911023

FPX NICKEL CORP.

(FPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FPX Nickel : Third Quarter Report for the year ended September 30, 2021

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2021 & 2020

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)

15,453,516

5,835,074

Amounts receivable (note 4)

241,515

57,930

Prepaid expenses (note 5)

754,671

24,390

Total Current Assets

16,449,702

5,917,394

Reclamation deposits (note 6)

133,597

133,288

Right of use asset - office lease (note 9)

256,885

50,663

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)

13,937,680

10,222,912

Total Assets

30,777,864

16,324,257

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)

157,564

117,363

Lease liability - current portion (note 9)

82,087

33,992

Interest payable (note 10)

-

63,660

Total Current Liabilities

239,651

215,015

Lease liability - non-current portion (note 9)

175,568

21,549

Loan payable (note 10)

-

3,371,582

CEBA loan payable (note 14)

-

40,000

Total Liabilities

415,219

3,648,146

EQUITY

Share capital (note 11)

62,456,465

44,188,865

Other equity reserve (note 11)

9,503,382

6,884,555

Deficit

(41,597,202)

(38,397,309)

Total Shareholders' Equity

30,362,645

12,676,111

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

30,777,864

16,324,257

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Commitments (note 14)

Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors:

/s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw

/s/ James S. Gilbert

Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director

James S. Gilbert, Director

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

1

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Accounting, legal and audit

14,818

922

35,607

3,217

Depreciation (note 9)

12,672

7,999

28,671

23,998

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(65)

(75,923)

(7,029)

116,242

General exploration

17,331

16

22,234

1,315

Insurance

4,740

3,444

12,627

10,024

Interest expense (notes 9 and 10)

2,124

139,463

30,666

418,861

Management fees and salaries (note 13)

128,695

64,918

393,009

212,624

Office and administration

20,540

3,298

35,060

13,585

Share-based compensation (notes 11 and 13)

94,507

95,149

2,276,855

531,086

Travel, promotion & communications

184,254

86,918

397,774

198,113

Trust and filing fees

34,138

4,547

77,243

24,759

Loss before other items

(513,754)

(330,751)

(3,302,717)

(1,553,824)

OTHER ITEMS

Loss on sale of marketable securities

-

-

-

(37,131)

Gain on settlement of CEBA loan

(note 14)

-

-

20,000

-

Gain on lease modification

4,118

-

4,118

-

Interest income

32,836

3,129

78,706

15,773

36,954

3,129

102,824

(21,358)

Net loss for the period

(476,800)

(327,622)

(3,199,893)

(1,575,182)

Other comprehensive loss

Items that may be reclassified to income:

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable

securities

-

-

-

(6,521)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(476,800)

(327,622)

(3,199,893)

(1,581,703)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 12)

(0.002)

(0.002)

(0.016)

(0.010)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

213,557,863

163,767,439

203,202,081

161,247,162

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Share Capital

Other

Other

Number

Equity

Comprehensive

of Shares

Amount

Reserve

Deficit

Loss

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

154,728,672

33,476,916

6,446,378

(36,586,200)

(29,044)

3,308,050

Private placement

8,333,332

1,500,000

-

-

-

1,500,000

Share issue costs

-

(31,906)

-

-

-

(31,906)

Options exercised

1,200,000

237,910

(92,910)

-

-

145,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

531,086

-

-

531,086

Adjustment on sale of marketable

securities

-

-

-

-

35,565

35,565

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,575,182)

-

(1,575,182)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(6,521)

(6,521)

Balance, September 30, 2020

164,262,004

35,182,920

6,884,555

(38,161,382)

-

3,906,092

Private placement

8,963,636

4,930,000

-

-

-

4,930,000

Share issue costs

-

(186,576)

-

-

-

(186,576)

Options exercised

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued in debt settlement

7,750,037

4,262,521

-

-

-

4,262,521

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(235,927)

-

(235,927)

Balance, December 31, 2020

180,975,677

44,188,865

6,884,555

(38,397,309)

-

12,676,111

Public offering

24,769,800

16,100,370

-

-

-

16,100,370

Shares issued in debt settlement

5,312,386

3,453,051

-

-

-

3,453,051

Share issue costs

-

(1,848,521)

567,172

-

-

(1,281,349)

Options exercised

2,500,000

562,700

(225,200)

-

-

337,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

2,276,855

-

-

2,276,855

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(3,199,893)

-

(3,199,893)

Balance, September 30, 2021

213,557,863

62,456,465

9,503,382

(41,597,202)

-

30,362,645

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement

3

FPX NICKEL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Cash provided by (used for):

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(476,800)

(327,622)

(3,199,893)

(1,575,182)

Add items not involving cash:

Depreciation

12,672

7,999

28,671

23,998

Share-based compensation

94,507

95,149

2,276,855

531,086

Accrued interest included in loan payable

-

65,198

26,713

268,429

Loss on sale of marketable securities

-

-

-

37,131

Loss on settlement of loan payable

-

-

2,759

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable

-

(82,047)

(11,663)

147,062

Gain on lease modification

(4,118)

-

(4,118)

-

Gain on settlement of CEBA loan

-

-

(20,000)

-

(373,739)

(241,323)

(900,676)

(567,476)

Changes in non-cash working capital components:

Amounts receivable

(128,961)

(15,542)

(186,454)

(26,425)

Prepaid expenses

21,809

34,510

(45,598)

22,967

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(5,114)

7,723

625

25,289

Current portion of lease liability

-

(1,389)

-

(4,673)

Interest payable

-

(1,447)

-

1,750

(486,005)

(217,468)

(1,132,103)

(548,568)

Financing activities *

Cash proceeds from shares issued

-

120,000

16,437,870

1,645,000

Share issue costs

-

-

(1,281,349)

(31,906)

Repayment of lease liability

(12,285)

(7,577)

(28,661)

(21,384)

Proceeds from CEBA loan

-

-

20,000

-

Repayment of CEBA loan

-

-

(40,000)

-

Loan payments

-

-

-

(724,743)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

-

-

19,693

(12,285)

112,423

15,107,860

886,660

Investing activities *

Reclamation deposit

(207)

(444)

(309)

(547)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(2,593,861)

(274,340)

(3,672,323)

(672,960)

Advance payment to mining consultants

(436,945)

-

(684,683)

-

(3,031,013)

(274,784)

(4,357,315)

(673,507)

Net cash provided (used) during period

(3,529,303)

(379,829)

9,618,442

(335,415)

Cash - beginning of period

18,982,819

1,772,859

5,835,074

1,728,445

Cash - end of period

15,453,516

1,393,030

15,453,516

1,393,030

  • Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities

Interest received

32,998

3,479

78,823

15,954

Accounts payable related to mineral properties

71,031

22,304

71,031

22,304

BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable

37,386

-

37,386

-

included in exploration and evaluation assests

Also see Notes 9 and 10.

See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FPX NICKEL CORP.
04:50pFPX NICKEL : Third Quarter Report for the year ended September 30, 2021
PU
04:50pFPX NICKEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis for quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
11/15FPX NICKEL BRIEF : Up 7.8% Early Monday After Reporting Van Target Drilling Results "Confi..
MT
11/15FPX Nickel Reports Van Target Drilling Results Confirming Significant Lateral Extension..
AQ
11/15FPX Nickel Corp. Reports Van Target Drilling Results Confirming Significant Lateral Ext..
CI
11/02FPX Nickel Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization at Bap..
AQ
11/02FPX Nickel Corp. Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization ..
CI
10/26FPX Nickel Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States under the Trading..
AQ
10/25FPX NICKEL : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States Under the Trading ..
PU
10/25FPX NICKEL : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States Under the Trading ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 97,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart FPX NICKEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FPX Nickel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 0,95 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
Managers and Directors
Martin Turenne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Devenish Bradshaw Non-Executive Chairman
William Harry Myckatyn Independent Director
James S. Gilbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FPX NICKEL CORP.-19.44%97
BHP GROUP-9.88%137 588
RIO TINTO PLC-14.62%103 393
GLENCORE PLC61.22%65 972
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.75%47 262
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%32 387