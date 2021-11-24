FPX Nickel : Third Quarter Report for the year ended September 30, 2021

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements September 30, 2021 & 2020 (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian Dollars)

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian Dollars) Sep. 30 Dec. 31 2021 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents (note 3) 15,453,516 5,835,074 Amounts receivable (note 4) 241,515 57,930 Prepaid expenses (note 5) 754,671 24,390 Total Current Assets 16,449,702 5,917,394 Reclamation deposits (note 6) 133,597 133,288 Right of use asset - office lease (note 9) 256,885 50,663 Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7) 13,937,680 10,222,912 Total Assets 30,777,864 16,324,257 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8) 157,564 117,363 Lease liability - current portion (note 9) 82,087 33,992 Interest payable (note 10) - 63,660 Total Current Liabilities 239,651 215,015 Lease liability - non-current portion (note 9) 175,568 21,549 Loan payable (note 10) - 3,371,582 CEBA loan payable (note 14) - 40,000 Total Liabilities 415,219 3,648,146 EQUITY Share capital (note 11) 62,456,465 44,188,865 Other equity reserve (note 11) 9,503,382 6,884,555 Deficit (41,597,202) (38,397,309) Total Shareholders' Equity 30,362,645 12,676,111 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 30,777,864 16,324,257 Nature and continuance of operations (note 1) Commitments (note 14) Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors: /s/ Peter M. D. Bradshaw /s/ James S. Gilbert Peter M.D. Bradshaw, Director James S. Gilbert, Director See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 1

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian dollars) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ EXPENSES Accounting, legal and audit 14,818 922 35,607 3,217 Depreciation (note 9) 12,672 7,999 28,671 23,998 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (65) (75,923) (7,029) 116,242 General exploration 17,331 16 22,234 1,315 Insurance 4,740 3,444 12,627 10,024 Interest expense (notes 9 and 10) 2,124 139,463 30,666 418,861 Management fees and salaries (note 13) 128,695 64,918 393,009 212,624 Office and administration 20,540 3,298 35,060 13,585 Share-based compensation (notes 11 and 13) 94,507 95,149 2,276,855 531,086 Travel, promotion & communications 184,254 86,918 397,774 198,113 Trust and filing fees 34,138 4,547 77,243 24,759 Loss before other items (513,754) (330,751) (3,302,717) (1,553,824) OTHER ITEMS Loss on sale of marketable securities - - - (37,131) Gain on settlement of CEBA loan (note 14) - - 20,000 - Gain on lease modification 4,118 - 4,118 - Interest income 32,836 3,129 78,706 15,773 36,954 3,129 102,824 (21,358) Net loss for the period (476,800) (327,622) (3,199,893) (1,575,182) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified to income: Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities - - - (6,521) Comprehensive loss for the period (476,800) (327,622) (3,199,893) (1,581,703) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 12) (0.002) (0.002) (0.016) (0.010) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 213,557,863 163,767,439 203,202,081 161,247,162 See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian dollars) Accumulated Share Capital Other Other Number Equity Comprehensive of Shares Amount Reserve Deficit Loss Total # $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2019 154,728,672 33,476,916 6,446,378 (36,586,200) (29,044) 3,308,050 Private placement 8,333,332 1,500,000 - - - 1,500,000 Share issue costs - (31,906) - - - (31,906) Options exercised 1,200,000 237,910 (92,910) - - 145,000 Share-based compensation - - 531,086 - - 531,086 Adjustment on sale of marketable securities - - - - 35,565 35,565 Net loss for the period - - - (1,575,182) - (1,575,182) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (6,521) (6,521) Balance, September 30, 2020 164,262,004 35,182,920 6,884,555 (38,161,382) - 3,906,092 Private placement 8,963,636 4,930,000 - - - 4,930,000 Share issue costs - (186,576) - - - (186,576) Options exercised - - - - - - Shares issued in debt settlement 7,750,037 4,262,521 - - - 4,262,521 Net loss for the period - - - (235,927) - (235,927) Balance, December 31, 2020 180,975,677 44,188,865 6,884,555 (38,397,309) - 12,676,111 Public offering 24,769,800 16,100,370 - - - 16,100,370 Shares issued in debt settlement 5,312,386 3,453,051 - - - 3,453,051 Share issue costs - (1,848,521) 567,172 - - (1,281,349) Options exercised 2,500,000 562,700 (225,200) - - 337,500 Share-based compensation - - 2,276,855 - - 2,276,855 Net loss for the period - - - (3,199,893) - (3,199,893) Balance, September 30, 2021 213,557,863 62,456,465 9,503,382 (41,597,202) - 30,362,645 See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statement 3

FPX NICKEL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Stated in Canadian dollars) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities Net loss for the period (476,800) (327,622) (3,199,893) (1,575,182) Add items not involving cash: Depreciation 12,672 7,999 28,671 23,998 Share-based compensation 94,507 95,149 2,276,855 531,086 Accrued interest included in loan payable - 65,198 26,713 268,429 Loss on sale of marketable securities - - - 37,131 Loss on settlement of loan payable - - 2,759 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) on loan payable - (82,047) (11,663) 147,062 Gain on lease modification (4,118) - (4,118) - Gain on settlement of CEBA loan - - (20,000) - (373,739) (241,323) (900,676) (567,476) Changes in non-cash working capital components: Amounts receivable (128,961) (15,542) (186,454) (26,425) Prepaid expenses 21,809 34,510 (45,598) 22,967 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,114) 7,723 625 25,289 Current portion of lease liability - (1,389) - (4,673) Interest payable - (1,447) - 1,750 (486,005) (217,468) (1,132,103) (548,568) Financing activities * Cash proceeds from shares issued - 120,000 16,437,870 1,645,000 Share issue costs - - (1,281,349) (31,906) Repayment of lease liability (12,285) (7,577) (28,661) (21,384) Proceeds from CEBA loan - - 20,000 - Repayment of CEBA loan - - (40,000) - Loan payments - - - (724,743) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - - - 19,693 (12,285) 112,423 15,107,860 886,660 Investing activities * Reclamation deposit (207) (444) (309) (547) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (2,593,861) (274,340) (3,672,323) (672,960) Advance payment to mining consultants (436,945) - (684,683) - (3,031,013) (274,784) (4,357,315) (673,507) Net cash provided (used) during period (3,529,303) (379,829) 9,618,442 (335,415) Cash - beginning of period 18,982,819 1,772,859 5,835,074 1,728,445 Cash - end of period 15,453,516 1,393,030 15,453,516 1,393,030 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities Interest received 32,998 3,479 78,823 15,954 Accounts payable related to mineral properties 71,031 22,304 71,031 22,304 BC mineral exploration tax credits receivable 37,386 - 37,386 - included in exploration and evaluation assests Also see Notes 9 and 10. See notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4

