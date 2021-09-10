General Announcement::Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Close of Offer Announcement

the announcement released on 12 August 2021 in relation to, inter alia , level of acceptances of the Offer and the Offeror's intention to compulsorily acquire the

Fragrance Shares held by Dissenting Shareholders; the announcement released on 27 August 2021 (the " Extension Announcement ") in relation to, inter alia , extension of Closing Date of the Offer from 5.30 p.m. on 27 August 2021 to 5.30 p.m. on 10 September 2021; and the announcement released on 30 August 2021 (the " CA Despatch Announcement ") in relation to, inter alia , the despatch of notices pursuant to Section 215(1) and Section 215(3) of the Companies Act and the timing of suspension of the trading of Fragrance Shares and delisting of the Company.

1.2 All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Offer Document.

2. CLOSE OF THE OFFER

DBS Bank wishes to announce, for and on behalf of the Offeror, that the Offer has closed at 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 10 September 2021.

Accordingly, the Offer is no longer open for acceptance and any acceptances received after

5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 10 September 2021 will be rejected.

3. FINAL LEVEL OF ACCEPTANCES OF THE OFFER