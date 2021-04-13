Fram Skandinavien : Turn Your E-commerce Website into an M-commerce App and Maximize Your Revenue

The exponential growth in the use of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets is boosting the m-commerce (mobile-commerce) industry significantly. Furthermore, continuous technological advances that make processes smooth on mobile and promote purchasing behavior are also contributing to the expansion of the m-commerce market.

According to Statista, global m-commerce revenues reached $459.38 billion in 2018 and up to $639 billion in 2019, which is a massive increase. As per another report, this market will expand at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

This demonstrates that mobile commerce apps are becoming more common as a result of their ease of use, confidence, and faster processing. If you have an e-commerce website but no mobile app, you're still behind the curve in this intensely competitive industry.

What is m-commerce?

E-commerce helps companies connect with users through electronic systems such as the Internet and computer networks.

M-commerce (mobile commerce) allows companies and individuals to buy and sell products directly to consumers via handheld wireless devices like smartphones and tablets.

The main differences between e-commerce and m-commerce and the advantages of m-commerce

Mobility

E-commerce is well suited to shopping on personal computers and tablets. These gadgets, however, can't be taken around with you all the time. M-commerce, on the other hand, is designed for mobile devices and enables consumers to conduct purchases from anywhere and at any time. They will use the payment applications that have already been developed to make transfers go more smoothly and quickly.

Location tracking

Not all desktop computers are capable of tracking precise locations. M-commerce applications monitor real-time positions using GPS and provide consumers with customized tips/ recommendations. The app, for example, will display local deals and quicker shipping options.

Security

Security is also a major problem for online-payment consumers. Two-factor authentication, fingerprint and facial recognition are now available on smartphones to lock applications and keep them safe.

Furthermore, m-commerce provides consumers with dynamic functionalities, improves the shopping experience, and aids in revenue growth through creative, engaging, and more customized targeting tactics that are not feasible with web applications.

Creating an m-commerce app from your e-commerce website

Developing an m-commerce app from the ground up is a costly endeavor, particularly for a small business or startup. However, there is a certain way to go about it. You can build the app using tools from your current website. That would save prices and shorten the time it takes to hit the market.

Here's how to make an m-commerce app out of your e-commerce site.

1. Determine the website's platform

There are many tools on the market that can assist you with creating e-commerce websites. Magento, OpenCart, and the WooCommerce WordPress plugin, for example.

One of these platforms could have been used to create the website. As a result, the first step is to determine the platform on which your website is designed. This will decide the steps required to develop your m-commerce application.

2. Maintain a consistent appearance and feeling

Since you're building a m-commerce app on an actual website, you'll want to make sure the app's look and sound matches that of the website.

The user interface should be consistent in the app so that users do not feel lost when switching from website to app.

3. Finalize the features of m-commerce app

Before you begin to develop, you must first settle on the app's main features. The functionality and functionalities mentioned below should not be absent from your app.

> Verification

To place an order on the app, users must first check their identity with an email address or a phone number.

> Push notifications

This feature should be included in your app to remind users of exclusive deals, discounts, and other incentives to inspire them to make a purchase.

> Catalogue and categories

All items should be correctly organized into distinct groups so that consumers can quickly locate them.

> Payment methods

Different payment options, such as Internet banking, Credit/Debit card, PayPal, and cash on arrival, should be supported.

> Item tracking

Users should be able to log their orders and see how far along they are.

> Customer support

Your customers may need to contact you with questions about products, services, or anything else. Have the ability to communicate with them promptly via chatbot, email, or phone.

4. APIs development

WordPress and Magento are Content Management Systems (CMS) with a closed loop of software modules. The platform, server, database, and front-end of the website are examples of components. These components make website creation simpler by allowing for seamless data interaction and exchange.

When it comes to m-commerce apps, though, things are a little different. API, or Application Programming Interface, is required to allow data sharing between the database and other app components.

5. Integrate APIs with app

You must better merge the APIs with the app in order for it to work properly. The APIs can retrieve both static and dynamic information from your website and app.

If your APIs are well integrated, any updates you make to complex details on your website or software will be shown on all platforms. If you lower the price of a product on the website, it should be changed on the app as well. That will be accomplished by API integration. As a result, if consumers visit the app or the website, they can see the same price.

6. Check all of the app's parameters

A critical part of the product development lifecycle is testing all of the app's functionality and functionalities. Before releasing the software to the public, make sure that every part of it has been thoroughly tested. It is essential to ensure that the software follows all legal requirements and is consistent with privacy laws.

All glitches should be fixed so that people don't have any problems using it.

7. Launch your m-commerce app

The final move is to publish it on app stores after the development phase is completed. Apps stores such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store are excellent places to sell the app and reach out to your target audience. Users can quickly and conveniently download the software and get started. You will also use third-party app stores to distribute the app.

In conclusion,

A smartphone interface has many advantages over dynamic websites. All of the popular e-commerce companies have smartphone applications, and the app generates the majority of their sales.

It's past time for you to convert your website into an app and maximize your e-commerce revenue.

