  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Franchetti S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FCH   IT0005508574

FRANCHETTI S.P.A.

(FCH)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
3.080 EUR    0.00%
12:38pFranchetti, Colato is the new chief technical operations officer
AN
09/30Franchetti S.p.A. lists on Euronext Growth Milan
AQ
09/26Franchetti S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €2.199 million.
CI
Franchetti, Colato is the new chief technical operations officer

12/29/2022 | 12:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - Franchetti Spa on Thursday announced the joining of Gian Paolo Colato as chief technical operations officer and the appointment of Francesco

Zaccaro to executive in the role of transport sector leader effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Gian Paolo Colato, a civil engineer and professional with 20 years of experience in civil design, was in particular responsible for the design, conception and commissioning team of the hinges of the "MOSE": the system of mobile dams placed to protect the Venice lagoon, the only work capable of ensuring the complete defense of the territory from flooding by responding to specific constraints without interfering with the landscape and economic activities.

Franchetti closed the session flat at EUR3.08 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,15 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1,66 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,57 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 100%
Chart FRANCHETTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Franchetti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCHETTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,08 €
Average target price 6,89 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHETTI S.P.A.0.00%3
VINCI0.62%55 971
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.92%36 015
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.80%32 394
QUANTA SERVICES23.25%20 195
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.52%19 243