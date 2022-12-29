Franchetti, Colato is the new chief technical operations officer

(Alliance News) - Franchetti Spa on Thursday announced the joining of Gian Paolo Colato as chief technical operations officer and the appointment of Francesco

Zaccaro to executive in the role of transport sector leader effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Gian Paolo Colato, a civil engineer and professional with 20 years of experience in civil design, was in particular responsible for the design, conception and commissioning team of the hinges of the "MOSE": the system of mobile dams placed to protect the Venice lagoon, the only work capable of ensuring the complete defense of the territory from flooding by responding to specific constraints without interfering with the landscape and economic activities.

Franchetti closed the session flat at EUR3.08 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.