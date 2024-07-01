Franchetti S.p.A.: Extraordinary and Special Shareholders' Meetings resolve to increase the votes allocated to multi-vote shares from 3 to 10

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Franchetti S.p.A. resolved by majority of the shareholders present (with the 98,000% of the voting rights present in the meeting equal to 93,547% of the total voting rights) to amend Article 5 of the By-Laws,approving the proposal to increase the number of votes allocated to the multi-voteshares issued by the Company from 3 to 10 votes, as allowed by the new paragraph 4 of Article 2351 of the Civil Code.

It should be noted that the condition upon which the effectiveness of the resolution to amend the By-Laws was subject (that the votes cast at the Shareholders' Meeting by the opposing shareholders are not more than 50% plus one share of the ordinary voting shares other than those held by Franchetti Holding S.r.l.) was verifed.

The approval of the aforementioned amendment to the By-Laws gives rise to the right of withdrawal of shareholders who did not participate in the adoption of the relevant resolution pursuant to Article 2437, paragraph 1, letter g), of the Civil Code, at a liquidation value per share determined by the Board of Directors at Euro 5.56 (fve point ffty-six)to be exercised within 15 calendar days following the registration of the Shareholders' Meeting resolution with the competent companies register. The Company will promptly notify the fling of the resolution.

In addition, it should be recalled that the effectiveness of the resolution to amend the By-Laws is subject to an additional condition, unless the Board of Directors waives such within 30 days from the verifcation of its occurrence in view of the Company's interest in the pursuit of the amendments to the By-Laws:the possible exercise of the right of withdrawal by Franchetti's shareholders would entail an outlay for the Company not exceedingEuro 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand point zero zero) - for clarity without taking into account the amounts to be borne by the shareholders who exercise their option and pre-emption rights pursuant to Article 2437-quater, of the Civil Code, as well as any third parties, as part of the liquidation process.

Attributed to the Board of Directors the power pursuant to Article 2443 of the Civil Code, to increase the paid-in share capital, also excluding option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum total amount of €10,000,000.00 (10 million point zero zero), including any share premium. Amendment to Article 5 of the Company By-Laws.

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Franchetti S.p.A. resolved by majority of the shareholders present (with the 98,000% of the voting rights present in the meeting equal to 93,547% of the total voting rights) to grant the power to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Civil Code to increase the share capital, on one or more occasions, also in divisible form, within the term of 3