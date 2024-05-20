Paolo Franchetti CEO & Partner Civil engineer specialized in the dynamics of existing and monumental structures He is a member of the Study Commission for the Port of Venice and of the Maritime Traffic Evaluation Commission of the Giudecca Canal and carries out a regular activity as an Associate Professor at the University of Padua. Director of the International Road Federation (IRF) from 2023 to 2025, he was a visiting professor at UCI Irvine (University of California).

Michele Frizzarin Partner & R&D Director Structural engineer specialized in the field of analysis and verification of existing structures, he deals with inspection and structural analysis of concrete, steel and masonry infrastructures and historic and monumental buildings He has deepened his training in the study of the dynamic and seismic behavior of structures

Gianluca Del Fabbro General Manager Management engineer, manager with 25 years of experience in globally active industrial realities, Del Fabbro is in charge of continuing and accelerating the process of continuous growth and managerialization of the company both in the national and international market, also through the startup and/or or the acquisition of new companies Previously he held various managerial positions in Italy and abroad both in multinationals and in SMEs