Management Team
Paolo Franchetti
CEO & Partner
Civil engineer specialized in the dynamics of existing and monumental structures
He is a member of the Study Commission for the Port of Venice and of the Maritime Traffic Evaluation Commission of the Giudecca Canal and carries out a regular activity as an Associate
Professor at the University of Padua.
Director of the
International Road Federation (IRF) from 2023 to 2025, he was a visiting professor at UCI Irvine (University of California).
Michele Frizzarin
Partner & R&D Director
Structural engineer specialized in the field of analysis and verification of existing structures, he deals with inspection and structural analysis of concrete, steel and masonry infrastructures and historic and monumental buildings
He has deepened his training in the study of the dynamic and seismic behavior of structures
Gianluca Del Fabbro
General Manager
Management engineer, manager with 25 years of experience in globally active industrial realities, Del Fabbro is in charge of continuing and accelerating the process of continuous growth and managerialization of the company both in the national and international market, also through the startup and/or or the acquisition of new companies
Previously he held various managerial positions in Italy and abroad both in multinationals and in SMEs
Omar Emiliano Salustri
CFO Franchetti Italia
Master Degree in
Economics and Commerce, enrolled in the Register of Statutory Auditors at the MEF
He deals with the administrative, accounting and financial management and personnel management of SMEs, up to multinationals
He carries out auditing and control activities as a member of Boards of Statutory Auditors
Company Overview
Who we are
Franchetti is a software house specialized in the development of mathematical models, which through the use of proprietary algorithms and
software sells products and services aimed atthe sustainable management and predictive maintenance of existing transportation networks.
Skills
Database
Assets
Services
Output
Engineering
Computer sciences
Data collected worldwide
Proprietary software suites and algorithms
Predictive maintenance scheduling
Diagnosis and treatment of infrastructure maintenance
Reduction of times and costs (extending the life cycle of existing infrastructures)
Franchetti at a glance
74
5
40k+
38k+
Employees
Countries of presence (on 3 continents)
Equivalent bridges subject to intervention to date
Bridges and viaducts in the world included in Argan
- Expert evaluators of the safety conditions of existing infrastructures and software specialists for engineering
-
Franchetti has been operating for 20+ ys. in Italy (registered office in Arzignano, Vicenza), Brazil and
Canada
- It has a corporate presence in the US and India
- Franchetti's main field of endeavor is in the area of structural capex, namely inspection, analysis and predictive maintenance scheduling of the high-value elements - primarily bridges - of complex transportation networks
- Argan© is the artificial intelligence software, in-house designed, to carry out the predictive maintenance of infrastructures
- Pathwork© is an original software designed and built by Franchetti Spa which aims to achieve optimal planning of the construction site of a stretch of road work
Estimated value of the global
- 20bn maintenance engineering services sector (per annum)
- The Group's clients are national and international public and private leadplayers in road and rail infrastructure management
Value chain
Franchetti operates in all areas of activity, being the most integrated player particularly in the areas of infrastructure design, facility and hospital design, structural instrumental monitoring, development of software and Artificial Intelligence tools for asset management, maintenance planning support to the contracting station. Additional success factors and elements of competitive advantage for Franchetti
are innovation, use of technology and software development.
Activities
Infrastructure
Facility and
Structural
SW and AI
Maintenance
development
hospital
instrumental
planning
design
for asset
design
monitoring
support
management
Business model
Thanks to adeep know-howand specialized expertise in the engineering field the Group is able to access structural damage in a wide range ofexisting structures and define the best intervention strategies during their lifetime.
The Group's customers
National and international
public and private leaders in the management of road and
railway infrastructures
-
Long-termconcessionaires (typically 20+ years) of entire
portions of the infrastructural network
- Typically organized in several
independent territorial compartments (however, the
Group usually concludes contracts with the customer's "central administration»)
The Group's contracts
Mainly multi-year contracts
(estimated for approx. 2 subsequent years in addition to
the current one)
-
Acquired both through private negotiations and through public
and/or private tenders (taking part in an average of 200
tenders each year, winning an average of 15% of them)
The Group's commercial structure
Tenders office (selects the public tenders to participate in and draws up the necessary documentation)
- Area managers (carry out commercial activities for direct assignments and manage the relationship with customers in the area)
- Branches (they ensure the presence of the markets of interest in the territories)
Reference market: components and trends
Franchetti's reference market is related to infrastructure maintenance services, a strategic sector for economic and environmental sustainability
1. Technological Advancements
2. Condition Monitoring
3. Predictive Maintenance
4. Data Analytics and AI
5. Remote Monitoring
6. Government Initiatives
- Infrastructure maintenance services: related engineering services is estimated at more than € 20.00 billion*, since most of the infrastructure in the world was built after the Second World War and received an insufficient level of maintenance.
- The infrastructure market includes railways, ports, highways, airports, water, sanitation and waste, with business opportunities in design and construction.
- Strategic and fast-growing sector with high potential for the predictive maintenance of infrastructure due insufficient level of maintenance through continuous monitoring and real time monitoring.
Strategies
Franchetti intends to pursue the development and growth strategy both internally and externally.
1. Strengthening of the presence in the markets where the Group already operates
- Acquisitions of companies that carry out activities consistent with the Group's core business
- Expansion of the offer of ICT services on predictive maintenance
- Expansion into new sectors contiguous to that of infrastructures
- Expansion into relevant international markets
