Franchetti 6,152,000 3,152,000 3,000,000 76.83% 62.95% 94.70% Holding S.r.l. Algebris 339,000 339,000 - 4.23% 6.77% 0.97% Investments Limited Market 1.516.250 1.516.250 - 18,94% 30,28% 4,33% Total 8.007.250 5.007.250 3.000.000 100,00% 100,00% 100,00%

According to Article 26 of the aforementioned Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, the names of signifcant Shareholders are also listed on the Company's website at www.franchetti.tech in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders and Share Capital" section.

Franchetti S.p.A. heads the Franchetti Group, a pioneer in the management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructure (bridges and viaducts in particular). Founded in 2013 in Arzignano (VI), with subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada and operations in the US and India, Franchetti is an innovative SME that has worked on over 40,000 equivalent motorway and railway bridges worldwide. The Group boasts a technical and scientifc track record that places it among the industry's leading international experts. Operations are broken into two main business lines: diagnosis and planning for infrastructure maintenance, with inspections and assessments, intervention planning and construction management and ICT services for the predictive programming of infrastructure maintenance. Franchetti has in fact developed two proprietary software programs that leverage the potential of artifcial intelligence and predictive data analysis: Argan® can estimate an infrastructure's life cycle and automatically assess safety levels over time for a range of maintenance scenarios and contexts, Pathwork© ensures the optimized management of road and highway works on infrastructure and to support sustainable mobility, while SIDECHECK© can intelligently compare collected data related to inspections, inspectors, schedules, and work estimates to make the evaluation process as objective and complete as possible. With a workforce of 70 professionals, more than 90% of whom are engineering graduates, the Group achieved a Value of Production of Euro 7.0 million in 2023 (+42.9% on 2022) and EBITDA of Euro 2.5 million (+38.9% on 2022).

