Arzignano, July 22, 2024 - Franchetti S.p.A.. (BIT:FCH) ("Franchetti" or "Company"), a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and parent of the multinational software development and engineering design Group focused on the safety and predictive planning of maintenance activities on infrastructure network structures, announces, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, that following the execution on July 17, 2024 of the capital increase aimed at qualifed/institutional investors, through the placement of 1,017,000 ordinary shares of the Company (see press release of July 17, 2024), the following notices of substantial change in shareholdings, occurring on July 17, 2024, as per Article 9 of Franchetti's By-Laws:
- Franchetti Holding S.r.l. communicated the reduction below the signifcance threshold of 66.6% of the Company's share capital represented by ordinary shares. Specifcally, Franchetti Holding today holds 6,152,000 shares, of which 3,152,000 ordinary shares and 3,000,000 multi-vote shares and therefore holds 76.83% of the share capital, 62.95% of the ordinary shares and 94.70% of the voting rights;
- Algebris Investments Limited communicated the superseding of the signifcance threshold of 5% of the Company's share capital represented by ordinary shares. Specifcally, Algebris Investments Limited today holds 339,000 ordinary shares and thus 4.23% of the share capital, 6.77% of the ordinary shares and 0.97% of the voting rights.
Based on the notices received and the information available to the Company to date, the Shareholders holding an interest of 5% or more in the Company's share capital (concerning ordinary shares or voting rights, i.e. "signifcant shareholders") are as follows:
Shareholder
Total No.
Number
No.
% of
Shares
of
multi-vot
total
ordinary
e shares
shares
shares
- ofordinary shares
-
of
voting share capital
Franchetti
6,152,000
3,152,000
3,000,000
76.83%
62.95%
94.70%
Holding S.r.l.
Algebris
339,000
339,000
-
4.23%
6.77%
0.97%
Investments
Limited
Market
1.516.250
1.516.250
-
18,94%
30,28%
4,33%
Total
8.007.250
5.007.250
3.000.000
100,00%
100,00%
100,00%
According to Article 26 of the aforementioned Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, the names of signifcant Shareholders are also listed on the Company's website at www.franchetti.tech in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders and Share Capital" section.
This Press Release is available at www.franchetti.tech, in the "Investor Relations/Financial press releases" section.
Franchetti S.p.A.
Franchetti S.p.A. heads the Franchetti Group, a pioneer in the management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructure (bridges and viaducts in particular). Founded in 2013 in Arzignano (VI), with subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada and operations in the US and India, Franchetti is an innovative SME that has worked on over 40,000 equivalent motorway and railway bridges worldwide. The Group boasts a technical and scientifc track record that places it among the industry's leading international experts. Operations are broken into two main business lines: diagnosis and planning for infrastructure maintenance, with inspections and assessments, intervention planning and construction management and ICT services for the predictive programming of infrastructure maintenance. Franchetti has in fact developed two proprietary software programs that leverage the potential of artifcial intelligence and predictive data analysis: Argan® can estimate an infrastructure's life cycle and automatically assess safety levels over time for a range of maintenance scenarios and contexts, Pathwork© ensures the optimized management of road and highway works on infrastructure and to support sustainable mobility, while SIDECHECK© can intelligently compare collected data related to inspections, inspectors, schedules, and work estimates to make the evaluation process as objective and complete as possible. With a workforce of 70 professionals, more than 90% of whom are engineering graduates, the Group achieved a Value of Production of Euro 7.0 million in 2023 (+42.9% on 2022) and EBITDA of Euro 2.5 million (+38.9% on 2022).
Contacts:
Issuer
Investor & Media Relations Advisor
Franchetti S.p.A.
TWIN
Tel. +39 0444 671443
ir@franchetti.tech
franchetti@twin.services
Mara Di Giorgio || +39 335 7737417
Federico Bagatella|| +39 331 8007258
Chiara Bortolato || +39 347 8533894
Euronext Growth Advisor & Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A.|| + 39 02 96 84 68 64
Pag. 2
